Dire ice storm forecasts postpone Red Hot Chili Peppers concert a day

The onslaught of cancellations from this weekend’s expected ice storm did not spare the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
The band’s concert, originally scheduled for Sunday night, has been postponed until 7 p.m. Monday, the arena announced late Friday.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to play a show in Tulsa on Saturday, and were to come to Wichita on Sunday. The cancellation shouldn’t affect dates in other cities, as the band was next scheduled to perform Wednesday in St. Louis.
For those who cannot make the Monday performance, refunds are available by phone at 855-755-7328 or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.
The box office will be open from 1 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. to showtime Monday to assist with refunds.
Other events at the arena this weekend are scheduled to go on – despite occurring during what’s being forecast as a major ice storm.
The arena sent out a news release earlier this week boasting of the 20,000 guests expected to be in downtown Wichita this weekend for three events in two days.
It’s yet unclear how much impact the ice storm – if it materializes as forecast – will have on attendance at the arena this weekend.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments