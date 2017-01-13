Water damage will leave Wichita museum closed for months

The Mid-America All-Indian Center will be closed for the next two to three months while it cleans up damage from a water pipe break earlier this week, the city announced Friday.
Officials said water from the pipe flooded portions of the museum’s exhibition space, though none of the artifacts were damaged.
Museum staff “worked quickly to move materials into the museum’s vault,” according to a city news release.
The entire museum has been cleared as a precaution, according to the release.
Crews will spend the next couple of months repairing the water pipe and fixing the damage to the museum’s exhibition space.
