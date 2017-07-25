Barbara Sinatra, Frank’s widow, dies at 90

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2008 file photo, Barbara Sinatra appears at the National Italian American Foundation's 33rd Anniversary Awards Gala in Washington. Sinatra, the widow of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, died Tuesday, July 25, 2017, of natural causes at her Rancho Mirage, California, home. She was 90. Jose Luis Magana Associated Press