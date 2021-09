Kansas high school volleyball: A list of 100 of the top players from Wichita area

Cheney senior Brooklyn Wewe is one of the top setters in the state this season. Courtesy

With the Kansas high school volleyball season in full swing already, Varsity Kansas wanted to try to recognize as many of the top players from the Wichita area as possible.

The following is a list of 100 of the top players from the area to watch for this season.

Note: The list is sorted by alphabetical order.

100 top volleyball players from Wichita area

Olivia Albers, Cheney senior outside hitter Maddi Amekporfor, Andover Central junior middle blocker Olivia Antonowich, Newton junior defensive specialist Kori Arnold, Hillsboro junior libero Annabeth Baalmann, Andale senior setter Payton Benoit, Northwest junior libero Brooke Berlin, Clearwater senior setter-middle blocker Tatum Boettjer, Derby senior outside hitter Brailee Bogle, Northwest junior setter-right side hitter Daetyn Bogle, Northwest junior outside hitter Emma Bond, Valley Center junior libero Lily Boughfman, Little River senior outside hitter Bella Boulanger, Maize South senior setter Reagan Brake, Inman senior middle blocker Jordan Bruckner, East junior libero Cydney Carter, Goddard senior defensive specialist-outside hitter Lauren Cary, Trinity Academy senior middle blocker Marissa DeWeese, Kingman junior middle blocker-setter Grace Dickerson, Northwest junior outside hitter-libero Brette Doile, McPherson senior setter Naomi Dooley, Garden Plain senior setter-right side hitter Kenzie Dugan, Bishop Carroll senior middle blocker Hope Duncan, Smoky Valley sophomore outside hitter Lily Ebright, Bishop Carroll senior libero Lyric Edgerle, Circle junior outside hitter Kate Eichelberger, Moundridge senior middle blocker-outside hitter Anna Eldridge, Valley Center senior middle blocker Avery Elofsson, Collegiate sophomore middle blocker McKenzie Fairchild, Andale junior outside hitter-middle blocker Harley Ferralez, Hesston senior outside hitter-setter Rachel Fischer, Medicine Lodge senior outside hitter-middle blocker Addy Foster, Derby sophomore libero Kenzie Foster, Andover junior libero Lexi Gagnon, Andover junior defensive specialist Abby Godfrey, Maize senior outside hitter Sarah Graham, Trinity Academy junior middle blocker-outside hitter Lily Gray, Sterling freshman middle blocker Jillian Gregory, Maize South sophomore outside hitter Kaleigh Guhr, Goessel senior setter Campbell Hague, Cheney junior middle blocker Rebecca Hajdukovich, Douglass junior outside hitter Sophie Hall, Andover junior outside hitter Brooke Hammond, Garden Plain senior outside hitter Ryland Hawkinson, Elyria Christian junior middle blocker Mandi Heinz, Rose Hill junior libero Grace Hett, Marion sophomore libero Lily Hilgenfeld, Remington senior setter-outside hitter McKinsie Hoopes, Burrton senior setter Bennie Horsch, Sterling senior setter Adi Igo, Derby senior middle blocker Julia Jessop, Andover Central senior libero Maliyah Johnson, Hutchinson junior outside hitter Ava Jones, Nickerson junior middle blocker Gracie Kaumeyer, Maize junior setter Taryn Kondo, Campus junior outside hitter Mikayla Konrade, Winfield senior defensive specialist-setter Kourtney Koster, Trinity Academy junior setter Mia Kuehn, Rose Hill senior setter Korri Lies, Cheney senior libero Grace Long, Bishop Carroll junior setter Taytum Lovesee, Bluestem junior middle blocker-outside hitter Avery Lowe, Maize South junior middle blocker Tamara Lozoya, Attica senior outside hitter-setter Gabby Lujan, Belle Plaine sophomore middle blocker Josie McLean, Nickerson junior setter Gracie Morrow, Maize South sophomore outside hitter Ella Mullins, Circle senior libero Mika Munson, Arkansas City junior libero Sydney Puetz, Garden Plain junior libero Gracie Rains, Newton senior outside hitter Avery Riedel, Augusta senior libero Abby Rose, Smoky Valley senior middle blocker Haylie Sanders, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior outside hitter Sammie Saunders, Hillsboro senior outside hitter Akeir Scales, East senior senior right side hitter Alexa Scarlett, Sedgwick senior middle blocker Tommie Schaffner, Augusta senior middle blocker Ella Schmid, McPherson senior defensive specialist Maddie Schrandt, Andale senior outside hitter Dominique Schutte, Halstead sophomore middle blocker Reagan Smith, Circle sophomore setter Sophia Smith, Garden Plain senior middle blocker Ellie Stearns, Andover Central senior setter Laurel Streit, Clearwater senior middle blocker Caiya Stucky, Northwest senior setter-middle blocker Camdyn Stucky, Northwest sophomore setter-right side hitter Rhian Swanson, McPherson senior outside hitter Matte Swartz, Chaparral senior outside hitter-setter. Mya Thompson, Hutchinson junior right side hitter Madi Tolle, Smoky Valley senior middle blocker Isabel Trometer, Eisenhower senior middle blocker McKenna Vogl, Pretty Prairie senior middle blocker Michaela Wagner, Heights senior outside hitter Hannah Weber, Eisenhower senior outside hitter Brooklyn Wewe, Cheney senior setter Mya Winter, Peabody-Burns senior outside hitter Kaitlin Yoder, Hutchinson senior setter Aubrey Young, Pretty Prairie senior setter CeCe Young, Maize South sophomore middle blocker Ali Zeka, Wellington senior middle blocker