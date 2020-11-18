Varsity Volleyball
Kansas high school volleyball: A list of 100 of the top players from Wichita area
With so much volleyball talent in the South Central region this season, The Wichita Eagle decided to try to recognize as many of the top players in the area as possible.
The following is a list of the 100 of the top players in the area, picked after discussions with area coaches and analyzing selections for all-league and all-state teams.
The top 25
1. Ella Larkin, Bishop Carroll senior
Vitals: 5-foot-10 setter and outside hitter
Team: Carroll finished with a 28-4 record and a third-place finish at Class 5A state
Stats: 5.2 assists, 2.9 digs and 2.9 kills per set with a .381 hitting percentage
Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 5A; 1st team all-City League
College: LSU (signed)
2. Laurel Jones, Maize South senior
Vitals: 6-foot-1 setter and outside hitter
Team: Maize South finished with 29 wins and a fourth-place finish at Class 5A state, its best finish in school history
Stats: 5.6 assists, 0.7 blocks and 2.6 kills per set with a .295 hitting percentage
Accolades: 2nd team all-state in Class 5A; Player of the Year in AV-CTL Div. I
College: Undecided
3. Abby Rose, Smoky Valley junior
Vitals: 6-foot middle hitter
Team: Smoky Valley finished with 34 wins and a runner-up finish at Class 3A state, its best season in school history
Stats: 3.6 kills, 2.6 digs and 1.1 blocks per set with a .378 hitting percentage
Accolades: Player of the Year in Class 3A; First team all-Central Kansas League
College: Undecided
4. Rhian Swanson, McPherson junior
Vitals: 6-foot outside hitter
Team: McPherson finished with a 34-7 record and a fourth-place finish at Class 4A state
Stats: 6.8 kills per set with a .285 hitting percentage
Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 4A; Player of the Year in AV-CTL Div. III
College: Kansas (verbal)
5. Austin Broadie, Trinity Academy senior
Vitals: 6-foot-1 outside hitter
Team: Trinity Academy finished with a 24-7 record and lost in a Class 3A sub-state championship
Stats: 5.5 kills and 4.2 digs per set with a .314 hitting percentage
Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 3A; First team all-Central Plains League
College: Washburn (signed)
6. Asha Regier, Newton senior
Vitals: 5-foot-9 outside hitter
Team: Newton won 23 games and lost in the Class 5A quarterfinals
Stats: 5.9 kills and 4.1 digs per sit with a .345 hitting percentage
Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 5A; First team all-AV-CTL Div. I
College: Nebraska Kearney (signed)
7. Katelyn Fairchild, Andale senior
Vitals: 5-foot-9 outside hitter
Team: Andale finished with a 37-4 record and a runner-up finish at Class 4A state, its second straight appearance in the title game
Stats: 3.6 kills and 3.5 digs per sit with a .298 hitting percentage
Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 4A; Player of the Year in AV-CTL Div. IV
College: Texas A&M in track and field (signed)
8. Riley Daugherty, Bishop Carroll senior
Vitals: 5-foot-10 outside hitter
Team: Carroll finished with a 28-4 record and a third-place finish at Class 5A state
Stats: 3.6 kills and 2.9 digs per set with a .319 hitting percentage
Accolades: 2nd team all-state in Class 5A; 1st team all-City League
College: Undecided
9. Alyssa Hunter, Belle Plaine senior
Vitals: 5-foot-9 middle hitter
Team: Belle Plaine finished with a 35-6 record and lost in a Class 2A sub-state championship
Stats: 5.1 kills and 0.6 blocks per set with a .319 hitting percentage
Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 2A; 1st team all-Central Plains League
College: Undecided
10. Torrance Lovesee, Bluestem senior
Vitals: 5-foot-10 outside hitter
Team: Bluestem finished with a 14-17 record
Stats: 6.8 kills, 0.8 aces and 4.6 digs per set with a .358 hitting percentage
Accolades: 2nd team all-state in Class 2A; 1st team all-Tri-Valley
College: UTEP (signed)
11. Katie Berg, McPherson senior
Vitals: 6-foot-3 middle hitter
Team: McPherson finished with a 34-7 record and a fourth-place finish at Class 4A state
Stats: 5.1 kills per set with a .379 hitting percentage
Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 4A; 1st team all-AV-CTL Div. III
College: Long Island-Brooklyn (signed)
12. Kylee Scheer, Cheney senior
Vitals: 5-foot-8 outside hitter
Team: Cheney finished with a 28-4 record and lost in the Class 3A quarterfinals
Stats: 2.8 kills and 3.7 digs per set with a .263 hitting percentage
Accolades: 2nd team all-state in Class 3A; 1st team all-Central Plains League
College: Emporia State in women’s basketball (signed)
13. McKenzie Fairchild, Andale sophomore
Vitals: 5-foot-10 middle hitter
Team: Andale finished with a 37-4 record and a runner-up finish at Class 4A state, its second straight appearance in the title game
Stats: 4.0 kills and 0.6 blocks per set with a .351 hitting percentage
Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 4A; 1st team all-AV-CTL Div. IV
College: Undecided
14. MayaMay Brown, Andover junior
Vitals: 5-foot-9 outside hitter
Team: Andover finished with a 25-6 record and lost in a Class 5A sub-state championship
Stats: 3.6 kills per set
Accolades: 1st team all-AV-CTL Div. II
College: Undecided
15. Brooklyn Wewe, Cheney junior
Vitals: 5-foot-5 setter
Team: Cheney finished with a 28-4 record and lost in the Class 3A quarterfinals
Stats: 6.6 assists per set
Accolades: 2nd team all-state in Class 3A; 1st team all-Central Plains League
College: Undecided
16. Jessica Saunders, Hillsboro senior
Vitals: 5-foot-11 middle hitter
Team: Hillsboro finished with a 27-8 record and a fourth-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament
Stats: 3.0 kills, 1.1 blocks and 2.2 digs per set with a .227 hitting percentage
Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 2A; 1st team all-Central Kansas League
College: Undecided
17. Ally Harris, Andover Central senior
Vitals: 5-foot-11 outside hitter
Team: Andover Central finished with a 19-12 record
Stats: 2.8 kills per set with a .202 hitting percentage
Accolades: Player of the Year in AV-CTL Div. II
College: Undecided
18. Marrah Zenner, Newton senior
Vitals: 5-foot-6 setter
Team: Newton won 23 games and lost in the Class 5A quarterfinals
Stats: 9.7 assists per set
Accolades: 1st team all-AV-CTL Div. I
College: Neosho County (signed)
19. Caiya Stucky, Northwest junior
Vitals: 6-foot-1 setter and outside hitter
Team: Northwest finished with a 12-2 record and lost in the Class 6A quarterfinals
Stats: 2.3 kills and 3.6 assists per set with a .227 hitting percentage
Accolades: 1st team all-City League
College: Undecided
20. Maddie Schrandt, Andale sophomore
Vitals: 5-foot-10 outside hitter
Team: Andale finished with a 37-4 record and a runner-up finish at Class 4A state, its second straight appearance in the title game
Stats: 2.1 kills and 2.9 digs per set with a .206 hitting percentage
Accolades: 2nd team all-state in Class 4A; 1st team all-AV-CTL Div. IV
College: Undecided
21. Alli Puetz, Garden Plain senior
Vitals: 5-foot-8 outside hitter
Team: Garden Plain finisehd with a 29-8 record and lost in the Class 2A quarterfinals
Stats: 3.0 kills and 3.5 digs per set with a .202 hitting percentage
Accolades: 2nd team all-state in Class 2A; 1st team all-Central Plains League
College: Undecided
22. Mallorie Koehn, Maize senior
Vitals: 5-foot-10 outside hitter
Team: Maize finished with a 22-11 record and lost in a Class 5A sub-state championship
Stats: 3.2 kills, 0.6 blocks and 3.9 digs per set with a .304 hitting percentage
Accolades: 1st team all-AV-CTL Div. I
College: Central Oklahoma (signed)
23. Sophia Conner, Derby senior
Vitals: 5-foot-10 outside hitter
Team: Derby finished with a 22-12 record and lost in the Class 6A quarterfinals
Stats: 3.6 kills, 0.8 aces and 3.3 digs per set with a .227 hitting percentage
Accolades: 1st team all-AV-CTL Div. I
College: Hutchinson (signed)
24. Jadyn Jackson, Augusta senior
Vitals: 5-foot-8 setter
Team: Augusta finished with a 13-13 record
Stats: 8.7 assists and 3.1 digs per set
Accolades: Honorable mention all-state in Class 4A; 1st team all-AV-CTL Div. III
College: Pittsburg State (signed)
25. Samantha Dark, Attica senior
Vitals: 5-foot-5 setter and outside hitter
Team: Attica finished with a 31-8 record and a runner-up finish at the Class 1A-Div. II state tournament
Stats: 1.9 kills, 3.2 digs and 4.3 assists per set
Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 1A-Div. II; 1st team all-Heart of the Plains
College: Undecided
The other 75
Note: Players are sorted in alphabetical order and by their school’s classification.
Class 6A
26.
Payton Benoit
Northwest
5-7
So.
L
27.
Brailee Bogle
Northwest
6-0
So.
S-OH
28.
Jordan Bruckner
East
5-6
So.
L
29.
Jaicee Corcoran
Northwest
5-10
Sr.
OH
30.
Addy Foster
Derby
5-5
Fr.
L
31.
Morgan Humphrey
Derby
5-6
Sr.
S
32.
Maliyah Johnson
Hutchinson
5-8
So.
OH
33.
Gracyn McClain
East
6-1
Sr.
MH
34.
Morgan Meier
Hutchinson
5-6
Sr.
OH
35.
Nicole Soto
Heights
5-11
Sr.
OH
36.
Khanhvy Ta
South
5-5
Jr.
S
37.
Brooke Tholen
East
5-7
Sr.
L
38.
Melody Ukoefreso
East
5-10
Sr.
OH
39.
Talia Wright
Southeast
5-10
Sr.
OH
Class 5A
40.
Maddy Baxter
Kapaun Mt. Carmel
5-9
Sr.
MH
41.
Emma Bond
Valley Center
5-4
So.
L
42.
Haley Cahill
Kapaun Mt. Carmel
5-9
Sr.
S
43.
Cydney Carter
Goddard
5-8
Jr.
L
44.
Kenzie Dugan
Bishop Carroll
5-11
Jr.
MH
45.
Lily Ebright
Bishop Carroll
5-5
Jr.
L
46.
Caleigh Haetten
Andover
5-11
Sr.
MH
47.
Riley Kennedy
Maize South
5-4
Sr.
L
48.
Bethanne Lenz
Andover
5-9
Sr.
S-OH
49.
Sydney Lentz
Maize
6-2
Sr.
MH
50.
Faith Madzey
Eisenhower
5-4
Sr.
S
51.
Baylee Miller
Maize
5-9
Sr.
OH
52.
Grace Morrow
Maize South
5-10
Fr.
OH
53.
Ali Nye
Kapaun Mt. Carmel
5-10
Sr.
MH
54.
Gracie Rains
Newton
6-0
Jr.
MH
55.
Ellie Stearns
Andover Central
5-8
Jr.
S
56.
Natalie Trigo
Andover
5-4
Sr.
L
57.
Hannah Weber
Eisenhower
5-9
Jr.
OH
Class 4A
58.
Annabeth Baalmann
Andale
5-9
Jr.
S-OH
59.
Leah Bentley
Buhler
5-6
Sr.
L
60.
Laci Beougher
Circle
5-11
Sr.
OH
61.
Taylor Casebeer
McPherson
5-5
Sr.
L
62.
Addie Devine
Circle
5-10
Sr.
OH
63.
Brette Doile
McPherson
5-4
Jr.
S
64.
Aspen Goetz
Rose Hill
5-8
Sr.
OH
65.
Ava Jones
Nickerson
6-2
So.
MH
66.
Carlee Lill
Clearwater
5-8
Sr.
OH
67.
Brynne Noland
Clearwater
5-10
Sr.
S-OH
68.
Emily Schmidt
Mulvane
5-9
So.
OH
69.
Haley Thrush
Rose Hill
5-10
Sr.
OH
70.
Hadley Waldren
Buhler
6-0
Sr.
MH
Class 3A
71.
Olivia Albers
Cheney
5-10
Jr.
MH
72.
Avery Elofsson
Collegiate
5-11
Fr.
OH
73.
Josie Engel
Halstead
5-7
Sr.
S-OH
74.
Harley Ferralez
Hesston
5-5
Jr.
S-OH
75.
Bri Franklin
Smoky Valley
5-11
Sr.
MH
76.
Karenna Gerber
Halstead
6-0
Sr.
OH
77.
McKinley Johnson
Smoky Valley
5-4
Sr.
S
78.
Josie McLean
Nickerson
5-7
So.
S
79.
Ashley Sawyer
Trinity Academy
5-10
Sr.
S-OH
80.
Mattelyn Swartz
Chaparral
6-1
Jr.
MH
81.
Alessandra Vedder
Collegiate
5-8
Sr.
MH
Class 2A
82.
Karlie Boeken
Sterling
5-10
Sr.
OH
83.
Kate Eichelberger
Moundridge
6-0
Jr.
MH
84.
Brooke Hammond
Garden Plain
5-8
Jr.
OH
85.
Taylinn Lacey
Sedgwick
5-8
Sr.
OH
86.
Kami Matson
Sedgwick
5-6
Sr.
S
87.
Dantile Raney
Inman
5-7
Sr.
OH
88.
Sammie Saunders
Hillsboro
5-7
Jr.
OH
89.
Laura Savage
Marion
5-10
Sr.
OH
90.
Dakota Wiseman
West Elk
5-3
Sr.
L
Class 1A
91.
Maddie Boman
Central Christian
5-7
Sr.
OH
92.
Lily Boughfman
Little River
6-1
Jr.
OH
93.
Emma Enderud
Udall
5-7
Sr.
L
94.
Karly Girty
Flinthills
5-8
So.
S
95.
Kaleigh Guhr
Goessel
5-1
Jr.
S
96.
Presli Harts
Pratt Skyline
5-11
So.
MH
97.
Aubreigh Haxton
Argonia
6-1
Sr.
OH
98.
Jaci Howell
Attica
5-4
Sr.
L
99.
Morgan Meyers
Cunningham
5-6
Sr.
L
100.
Aubrey Young
Pretty Prairie
5-6
Jr.
S
