Kansas high school volleyball: A list of 100 of the top players from Wichita area

Newton senior outside hitter Asha Regier was one of the top volleyball players in the Wichita area for the 2020 season. Courtesy

With so much volleyball talent in the South Central region this season, The Wichita Eagle decided to try to recognize as many of the top players in the area as possible.

The following is a list of the 100 of the top players in the area, picked after discussions with area coaches and analyzing selections for all-league and all-state teams.

The top 25

1. Ella Larkin, Bishop Carroll senior

Vitals: 5-foot-10 setter and outside hitter

Team: Carroll finished with a 28-4 record and a third-place finish at Class 5A state

Stats: 5.2 assists, 2.9 digs and 2.9 kills per set with a .381 hitting percentage

Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 5A; 1st team all-City League

College: LSU (signed)

2. Laurel Jones, Maize South senior

Vitals: 6-foot-1 setter and outside hitter

Team: Maize South finished with 29 wins and a fourth-place finish at Class 5A state, its best finish in school history

Stats: 5.6 assists, 0.7 blocks and 2.6 kills per set with a .295 hitting percentage

Accolades: 2nd team all-state in Class 5A; Player of the Year in AV-CTL Div. I

College: Undecided

3. Abby Rose, Smoky Valley junior

Vitals: 6-foot middle hitter

Team: Smoky Valley finished with 34 wins and a runner-up finish at Class 3A state, its best season in school history

Stats: 3.6 kills, 2.6 digs and 1.1 blocks per set with a .378 hitting percentage

Accolades: Player of the Year in Class 3A; First team all-Central Kansas League

College: Undecided

4. Rhian Swanson, McPherson junior

Vitals: 6-foot outside hitter

Team: McPherson finished with a 34-7 record and a fourth-place finish at Class 4A state

Stats: 6.8 kills per set with a .285 hitting percentage

Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 4A; Player of the Year in AV-CTL Div. III

College: Kansas (verbal)

5. Austin Broadie, Trinity Academy senior

Vitals: 6-foot-1 outside hitter

Team: Trinity Academy finished with a 24-7 record and lost in a Class 3A sub-state championship

Stats: 5.5 kills and 4.2 digs per set with a .314 hitting percentage

Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 3A; First team all-Central Plains League

College: Washburn (signed)

6. Asha Regier, Newton senior

Vitals: 5-foot-9 outside hitter

Team: Newton won 23 games and lost in the Class 5A quarterfinals

Stats: 5.9 kills and 4.1 digs per sit with a .345 hitting percentage

Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 5A; First team all-AV-CTL Div. I

College: Nebraska Kearney (signed)

7. Katelyn Fairchild, Andale senior

Vitals: 5-foot-9 outside hitter

Team: Andale finished with a 37-4 record and a runner-up finish at Class 4A state, its second straight appearance in the title game

Stats: 3.6 kills and 3.5 digs per sit with a .298 hitting percentage

Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 4A; Player of the Year in AV-CTL Div. IV

College: Texas A&M in track and field (signed)

8. Riley Daugherty, Bishop Carroll senior

Vitals: 5-foot-10 outside hitter

Team: Carroll finished with a 28-4 record and a third-place finish at Class 5A state

Stats: 3.6 kills and 2.9 digs per set with a .319 hitting percentage

Accolades: 2nd team all-state in Class 5A; 1st team all-City League

College: Undecided

9. Alyssa Hunter, Belle Plaine senior

Vitals: 5-foot-9 middle hitter

Team: Belle Plaine finished with a 35-6 record and lost in a Class 2A sub-state championship

Stats: 5.1 kills and 0.6 blocks per set with a .319 hitting percentage

Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 2A; 1st team all-Central Plains League

College: Undecided

10. Torrance Lovesee, Bluestem senior

Vitals: 5-foot-10 outside hitter

Team: Bluestem finished with a 14-17 record

Stats: 6.8 kills, 0.8 aces and 4.6 digs per set with a .358 hitting percentage

Accolades: 2nd team all-state in Class 2A; 1st team all-Tri-Valley

College: UTEP (signed)

11. Katie Berg, McPherson senior

Vitals: 6-foot-3 middle hitter

Team: McPherson finished with a 34-7 record and a fourth-place finish at Class 4A state

Stats: 5.1 kills per set with a .379 hitting percentage

Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 4A; 1st team all-AV-CTL Div. III

College: Long Island-Brooklyn (signed)

12. Kylee Scheer, Cheney senior

Vitals: 5-foot-8 outside hitter

Team: Cheney finished with a 28-4 record and lost in the Class 3A quarterfinals

Stats: 2.8 kills and 3.7 digs per set with a .263 hitting percentage

Accolades: 2nd team all-state in Class 3A; 1st team all-Central Plains League

College: Emporia State in women’s basketball (signed)

13. McKenzie Fairchild, Andale sophomore

Vitals: 5-foot-10 middle hitter

Team: Andale finished with a 37-4 record and a runner-up finish at Class 4A state, its second straight appearance in the title game

Stats: 4.0 kills and 0.6 blocks per set with a .351 hitting percentage

Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 4A; 1st team all-AV-CTL Div. IV

College: Undecided

14. MayaMay Brown, Andover junior

Vitals: 5-foot-9 outside hitter

Team: Andover finished with a 25-6 record and lost in a Class 5A sub-state championship

Stats: 3.6 kills per set

Accolades: 1st team all-AV-CTL Div. II

College: Undecided

15. Brooklyn Wewe, Cheney junior

Vitals: 5-foot-5 setter

Team: Cheney finished with a 28-4 record and lost in the Class 3A quarterfinals

Stats: 6.6 assists per set

Accolades: 2nd team all-state in Class 3A; 1st team all-Central Plains League

College: Undecided

16. Jessica Saunders, Hillsboro senior

Vitals: 5-foot-11 middle hitter

Team: Hillsboro finished with a 27-8 record and a fourth-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament

Stats: 3.0 kills, 1.1 blocks and 2.2 digs per set with a .227 hitting percentage

Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 2A; 1st team all-Central Kansas League

College: Undecided

17. Ally Harris, Andover Central senior

Vitals: 5-foot-11 outside hitter

Team: Andover Central finished with a 19-12 record

Stats: 2.8 kills per set with a .202 hitting percentage

Accolades: Player of the Year in AV-CTL Div. II

College: Undecided

18. Marrah Zenner, Newton senior

Vitals: 5-foot-6 setter

Team: Newton won 23 games and lost in the Class 5A quarterfinals

Stats: 9.7 assists per set

Accolades: 1st team all-AV-CTL Div. I

College: Neosho County (signed)

19. Caiya Stucky, Northwest junior

Vitals: 6-foot-1 setter and outside hitter

Team: Northwest finished with a 12-2 record and lost in the Class 6A quarterfinals

Stats: 2.3 kills and 3.6 assists per set with a .227 hitting percentage

Accolades: 1st team all-City League

College: Undecided

20. Maddie Schrandt, Andale sophomore

Vitals: 5-foot-10 outside hitter

Team: Andale finished with a 37-4 record and a runner-up finish at Class 4A state, its second straight appearance in the title game

Stats: 2.1 kills and 2.9 digs per set with a .206 hitting percentage

Accolades: 2nd team all-state in Class 4A; 1st team all-AV-CTL Div. IV

College: Undecided

21. Alli Puetz, Garden Plain senior

Vitals: 5-foot-8 outside hitter

Team: Garden Plain finisehd with a 29-8 record and lost in the Class 2A quarterfinals

Stats: 3.0 kills and 3.5 digs per set with a .202 hitting percentage

Accolades: 2nd team all-state in Class 2A; 1st team all-Central Plains League

College: Undecided

22. Mallorie Koehn, Maize senior

Vitals: 5-foot-10 outside hitter

Team: Maize finished with a 22-11 record and lost in a Class 5A sub-state championship

Stats: 3.2 kills, 0.6 blocks and 3.9 digs per set with a .304 hitting percentage

Accolades: 1st team all-AV-CTL Div. I

College: Central Oklahoma (signed)

23. Sophia Conner, Derby senior

Vitals: 5-foot-10 outside hitter

Team: Derby finished with a 22-12 record and lost in the Class 6A quarterfinals

Stats: 3.6 kills, 0.8 aces and 3.3 digs per set with a .227 hitting percentage

Accolades: 1st team all-AV-CTL Div. I

College: Hutchinson (signed)

24. Jadyn Jackson, Augusta senior

Vitals: 5-foot-8 setter

Team: Augusta finished with a 13-13 record

Stats: 8.7 assists and 3.1 digs per set

Accolades: Honorable mention all-state in Class 4A; 1st team all-AV-CTL Div. III

College: Pittsburg State (signed)

25. Samantha Dark, Attica senior

Vitals: 5-foot-5 setter and outside hitter

Team: Attica finished with a 31-8 record and a runner-up finish at the Class 1A-Div. II state tournament

Stats: 1.9 kills, 3.2 digs and 4.3 assists per set

Accolades: 1st team all-state in Class 1A-Div. II; 1st team all-Heart of the Plains

College: Undecided

The other 75

Note: Players are sorted in alphabetical order and by their school’s classification.

Class 6A

26. Payton Benoit Northwest 5-7 So. L 27. Brailee Bogle Northwest 6-0 So. S-OH 28. Jordan Bruckner East 5-6 So. L 29. Jaicee Corcoran Northwest 5-10 Sr. OH 30. Addy Foster Derby 5-5 Fr. L 31. Morgan Humphrey Derby 5-6 Sr. S 32. Maliyah Johnson Hutchinson 5-8 So. OH 33. Gracyn McClain East 6-1 Sr. MH 34. Morgan Meier Hutchinson 5-6 Sr. OH 35. Nicole Soto Heights 5-11 Sr. OH 36. Khanhvy Ta South 5-5 Jr. S 37. Brooke Tholen East 5-7 Sr. L 38. Melody Ukoefreso East 5-10 Sr. OH 39. Talia Wright Southeast 5-10 Sr. OH

Class 5A

40. Maddy Baxter Kapaun Mt. Carmel 5-9 Sr. MH 41. Emma Bond Valley Center 5-4 So. L 42. Haley Cahill Kapaun Mt. Carmel 5-9 Sr. S 43. Cydney Carter Goddard 5-8 Jr. L 44. Kenzie Dugan Bishop Carroll 5-11 Jr. MH 45. Lily Ebright Bishop Carroll 5-5 Jr. L 46. Caleigh Haetten Andover 5-11 Sr. MH 47. Riley Kennedy Maize South 5-4 Sr. L 48. Bethanne Lenz Andover 5-9 Sr. S-OH 49. Sydney Lentz Maize 6-2 Sr. MH 50. Faith Madzey Eisenhower 5-4 Sr. S 51. Baylee Miller Maize 5-9 Sr. OH 52. Grace Morrow Maize South 5-10 Fr. OH 53. Ali Nye Kapaun Mt. Carmel 5-10 Sr. MH 54. Gracie Rains Newton 6-0 Jr. MH 55. Ellie Stearns Andover Central 5-8 Jr. S 56. Natalie Trigo Andover 5-4 Sr. L 57. Hannah Weber Eisenhower 5-9 Jr. OH

Class 4A

58. Annabeth Baalmann Andale 5-9 Jr. S-OH 59. Leah Bentley Buhler 5-6 Sr. L 60. Laci Beougher Circle 5-11 Sr. OH 61. Taylor Casebeer McPherson 5-5 Sr. L 62. Addie Devine Circle 5-10 Sr. OH 63. Brette Doile McPherson 5-4 Jr. S 64. Aspen Goetz Rose Hill 5-8 Sr. OH 65. Ava Jones Nickerson 6-2 So. MH 66. Carlee Lill Clearwater 5-8 Sr. OH 67. Brynne Noland Clearwater 5-10 Sr. S-OH 68. Emily Schmidt Mulvane 5-9 So. OH 69. Haley Thrush Rose Hill 5-10 Sr. OH 70. Hadley Waldren Buhler 6-0 Sr. MH

Class 3A

71. Olivia Albers Cheney 5-10 Jr. MH 72. Avery Elofsson Collegiate 5-11 Fr. OH 73. Josie Engel Halstead 5-7 Sr. S-OH 74. Harley Ferralez Hesston 5-5 Jr. S-OH 75. Bri Franklin Smoky Valley 5-11 Sr. MH 76. Karenna Gerber Halstead 6-0 Sr. OH 77. McKinley Johnson Smoky Valley 5-4 Sr. S 78. Josie McLean Nickerson 5-7 So. S 79. Ashley Sawyer Trinity Academy 5-10 Sr. S-OH 80. Mattelyn Swartz Chaparral 6-1 Jr. MH 81. Alessandra Vedder Collegiate 5-8 Sr. MH

Class 2A

82. Karlie Boeken Sterling 5-10 Sr. OH 83. Kate Eichelberger Moundridge 6-0 Jr. MH 84. Brooke Hammond Garden Plain 5-8 Jr. OH 85. Taylinn Lacey Sedgwick 5-8 Sr. OH 86. Kami Matson Sedgwick 5-6 Sr. S 87. Dantile Raney Inman 5-7 Sr. OH 88. Sammie Saunders Hillsboro 5-7 Jr. OH 89. Laura Savage Marion 5-10 Sr. OH 90. Dakota Wiseman West Elk 5-3 Sr. L

Class 1A

91. Maddie Boman Central Christian 5-7 Sr. OH 92. Lily Boughfman Little River 6-1 Jr. OH 93. Emma Enderud Udall 5-7 Sr. L 94. Karly Girty Flinthills 5-8 So. S 95. Kaleigh Guhr Goessel 5-1 Jr. S 96. Presli Harts Pratt Skyline 5-11 So. MH 97. Aubreigh Haxton Argonia 6-1 Sr. OH 98. Jaci Howell Attica 5-4 Sr. L 99. Morgan Meyers Cunningham 5-6 Sr. L 100. Aubrey Young Pretty Prairie 5-6 Jr. S