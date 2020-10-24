Here are the area high school volleyball teams who punched their ticket to quarterfinals

The Newton volleyball team won a Class 5A sub-state championship in three sets over Andover on Saturday, advancing to Tuesday’s state quarterfinal matchup against Bishop Carroll. Courtesy

Here is a running list of area teams who captured sub-state championships on Saturday and will advance to the Kansas high school state quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Who else besides @laureljones09 to send the @MaizeSouthAD volleyball team to the Class 5A quarterfinals?



Maize South easily handles Maize in straight sets to punch its ticket to 5A’s final eight teams. pic.twitter.com/xIzBrkKoBY — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) October 24, 2020

Maize South advances to quarterfinals for third straight year

Despite one of the youngest rosters in the area, Maize South is headed back to the state quarterfinals for a third straight season.

The Mavericks made it look easy on Saturday, easily dispatching Goddard (25-3, 25-15) and Maize (25-19, 25-15) in straight sets to win a Class 5A sub-state championship.

Maize South (28-6) will host Great Bend (18-10) on Tuesday with a Class 5A semifinal spot in Salina on Saturday on the line. The Mavericks failed to advance to the semifinals in their past two state appearances.

Carroll sophomore outside hitter Ella Larkin spikes the ball during the Golden Eagles’ triangular with Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Wichita East on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Carroll’s seniors make it 4-for-4 in sub-state titles

Carroll’s resurgence in volleyball has been spearheaded by its class of five seniors, which features Ella Larkin, Riley Daugherty, Caroline Hybl, Tori Brake and Ashton George.

That senior class has now won four straight sub-state championships following Saturday’s dominant performance that saw Carroll cruise through Arkansas City (25-8, 25-8) and Kapaun Mt. Carmel (25-12, 25-19) in straight sets to advance to the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Carroll (22-2) will travel to Newton (23-11) for Tuesday’s quarterfinal matchup with the winner advancing to Saturday’s semifinals in Salina.

Newton won a three-set thriller over Andover to advance to Tuesday’s Class 5A quarterfinals. Newton High School Courtesy

Newton wins three-set thriller over Andover to advance

After a one-year absence from the state quarterfinals, Newton is back following a three-set victory over Andover in a sub-state championship match at Andover Central.

After Newton (25-22) and Andover (25-20) traded victories in the first two sets, Newton took a 13-6 lead in the decisive third set. But Andover showed its resiliency to battle back and take a 21-20 lead.

It was all Railers after that, though, as Newton scored five straight points for the victory to punch its ticket to Tuesday’s Class 5A quarterfinal matchup where the Railers (23-11) will host Bishop Carroll (22-2). Newton has now won a sub-state title in eight of the last 10 years.

The Northwest volleyball team is returning to the Class 6A quarterfinals for the first time since 2016. Northwest High School Courtesy

Northwest returning to quarterfinals for first time since 2016

Northwest pulled away late in straight sets to defeat East, 2-0 (25-22, 25-20), to punch its ticket to Tuesday’s Class 6A quarterfinals.

It was the third meeting between the City League rivals after they had split the regular-season series. Northwest (12-1) will travel to Washburn Rural (31-4) on Tuesday for its first non-league matchup of the season.