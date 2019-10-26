Varsity Volleyball
Kansas state volleyball qualifiers: Check the 2019 sub-state results and what’s next
Sub-state volleyball has come in gone in Kansas, and the state tournament fields are set.
Here are the sub-state results and state qualifiers for Classes 6-4A:
State Tournament Qualifiers
Class 6A
- Garden City (32-3)
- Washburn Rural (36-5)
- Derby (31-8)
- Blue Valley (28-8)
- Blue Valley North (25-8)
- Gardner-Edgerton (26-9)
- Shawnee Mission Northwest (28-10)
- Lawrence Free State (24-11)
Class 5A
- Maize South (28-2)
- Spring Hill (36-2)
- St. James Academy (35-2)
- Lansing (30-4)
- Bishop Carroll (32-6)
- Andover (32-6)
- St. Thomas Aquinas (29-6)
- Goddard (33-7)
Class 4A
- Andale (33-2)
- Independence (33-3)
- Circle (31-6)
- Holton (28-11)
- Nickerson (26-12)
- Eudora (25-13)
- Topeka Hayden (25-14)
- Louisburg (20-15)
