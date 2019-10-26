Kansas state volleyball qualifiers: Check the 2019 sub-state results and what’s next

Sub-state volleyball has come in gone in Kansas, and the state tournament fields are set.

Here are the sub-state results and state qualifiers for Classes 6-4A:

State Tournament Qualifiers

Class 6A

Garden City (32-3) Washburn Rural (36-5) Derby (31-8) Blue Valley (28-8) Blue Valley North (25-8) Gardner-Edgerton (26-9) Shawnee Mission Northwest (28-10) Lawrence Free State (24-11)

Class 5A

Maize South (28-2) Spring Hill (36-2) St. James Academy (35-2) Lansing (30-4) Bishop Carroll (32-6) Andover (32-6) St. Thomas Aquinas (29-6) Goddard (33-7)

Class 4A

Andale (33-2) Independence (33-3) Circle (31-6) Holton (28-11) Nickerson (26-12) Eudora (25-13) Topeka Hayden (25-14) Louisburg (20-15)

Sub-State Tournament Results