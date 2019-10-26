Varsity Volleyball

Kansas state volleyball qualifiers: Check the 2019 sub-state results and what’s next

Sub-state volleyball has come in gone in Kansas, and the state tournament fields are set.

Here are the sub-state results and state qualifiers for Classes 6-4A:

State Tournament Qualifiers

Class 6A

  1. Garden City (32-3)
  2. Washburn Rural (36-5)
  3. Derby (31-8)
  4. Blue Valley (28-8)
  5. Blue Valley North (25-8)
  6. Gardner-Edgerton (26-9)
  7. Shawnee Mission Northwest (28-10)
  8. Lawrence Free State (24-11)

Class 5A

  1. Maize South (28-2)
  2. Spring Hill (36-2)
  3. St. James Academy (35-2)
  4. Lansing (30-4)
  5. Bishop Carroll (32-6)
  6. Andover (32-6)
  7. St. Thomas Aquinas (29-6)
  8. Goddard (33-7)

Class 4A

  1. Andale (33-2)
  2. Independence (33-3)
  3. Circle (31-6)
  4. Holton (28-11)
  5. Nickerson (26-12)
  6. Eudora (25-13)
  7. Topeka Hayden (25-14)
  8. Louisburg (20-15)

Sub-State Tournament Results

