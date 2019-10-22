Varsity Volleyball

Ranking the Wichita area’s top 10 high school volleyball teams ahead of the postseason

The sub-state brackets have been released, and the Wichita area has a few favorites to make the state tournaments.

Here are the top 10 teams in the area ahead of the 2019 Kansas high school volleyball postseason:

Preseason Rankings

1. ms vb.PNG

2. bc vb.PNG

3. andale vb.PNG

4. derb vb.PNG

5. ta vb.PNG

6. andover vbn.PNG

7. goddard vb.PNG

7. chen vb.PNG

9. gp vb.PNG

10. hesston vb.PNG

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we ranked these teams

Preps reporter Hayden Barber has accumulated data from across the high school sports landscape and used his own evaluation from seasons past and present to create these rankings of teams in the Wichita area.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Hayden Barber
Hayden Barber
Wichita Eagle preps reporter Hayden Barber brings the area updates on all high school sports while adding those hard-to-find human-interest stories on Wichita’s student-athletes.
  Comments  