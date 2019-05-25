Olathe Northwest stars shine bright at state track and field meet

Olathe Northwest’s dynamic duo of Jaleesa McWashington and Maddie Righter stole the show at times on Saturday.





They combined for three state championships and five top-three finishes at the 2019 Kansas high school state track meet at Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium. And they went one-two in the Class 6A long jump.

Coming into Saturday, McWashington and Righter had two of the top marks in Kansas all-time in the long jump, and they lived up to the billing. McWashington took first at 18 feet, 3 inches, and Righter came runner-up at 17-10.25.

McWashington’s second state title came in the 300-meter hurdles, beating the field at 45.79 seconds.

Just prior, Righter won her state title in the high jump at 5-8 and took a shot at 5-11, 1 inch above her personal best. Olathe South’s Danielle Winslow was runner-up at 5-6. Righter also was runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles at 15.21 seconds in just her first year in the event.

Righter’s name was splattered throughout the Kansas state track leaderboards coming into the meet. She said that to have a big reputation across not only the Kansas City area but the entire state is meaningful to her.

“It has definitely brought me closer with my teammates,” she said. “It’s a heart-warming feeling to know I’m kind of considered a role model for some of the underclassmen. I have made a lot of connections over the past four years.”

Sumner’s Houston takes Wichita

Everything Nashon Houston touched turned to gold.

The Sumner Academy senior has had an illustrious high school, and it culminated Saturday in Wichita with a pair of state championships in his only two events: the 5A 100-meter dash and long jump.

Houston said though he knows Sumner isn’t known for its athletics, it means a lot to wear the bib.

“We don’t have a lot of star athletes, but you just have to compete with who’s next to you,” he said. “It’s the same for people all around the world. You just have to set your bar high and keep working.”

Houston’s day started with a state title in the 100 meters at 10.79 seconds. He won another with a leap of 22 feet, 8.5 inches in the long jump.

The long jump title was more expected. Of all the Class 5A state qualifiers, Houston had the No. 2 leap at his regional meet at 23-4.5. But the 100-meter title was a big surprise.

Entering the race, Houston had the No. 13 regional time in 5A at 11.11 seconds. He wasn’t considered among the favorites, and even during the race, he sneaked to the title.

Houston said he had too much fun and didn’t get enough sleep Friday night and was surprised with how well he performed on Kansas high school track’s biggest stage.

“I focused but didn’t take it too hard on myself,” he said. “I relaxed, and I think that helped a lot, leaving it up to whoever.”

The Saints go running in: Aquinas’ distance runners pull through

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

St. Thomas Aquinas had arguably the best group of three distance runners in Kansas coming into Saturday, and they didn’t disappoint.

Senior Ethan Marshall won the Class 5A 1,600 meters at 4 minutes, 20.15 seconds and also finished fourth in the 3,200 meters.

Junior Aiden Higgerson came in sixth in the 1,600 and seventh in the 3,200. And sophomore Thomas Hazen had some of the top times in the state, too.

Marshall was the Saints’ headliner in 2019. After picking up track as an aid to his soccer season, he quickly learned he could make something more of it.

He gave up soccer entirely, and the risk paid off Saturday. Marshall said being part of such a talented group was an amazing experience.

“Track is amazing because there are so many events and so many places you can excel in,” he said. “I’m very happy with my decision. All the hard days, the morning runs at 6 a.m., the winter runs in the snow and freezing rain, it’s just about getting out there with my teammates and doing what I do.”

Wait for it: Gardner-Edgerton sophomore starting to create legacy

Gardner-Edgerton’s Kendra Wait, left, and Wichita West’s Lajada Owens battle it out in the 6A 100 meter dash at the Track and Field State Championships at Cessna Stadium Saturday. Wait edged out Owens to win the race with a time of 12.04. (May 25, 2019) Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

Kendra Wait is next in line.

Following her sister Cassie, a volleyball player at KU, and her brother Kyler, a pole vaulter at K-State, Kendra is poised for greatness over the next two years. She showed why Saturday.

Wait, a Gardner-Edgerton sophomore, won two state championships, took runner-up in a third and finished fourth to round out the day.

The day started with a state championship in the Class 6A 100-meter dash at 12.04 seconds. She followed it vaulting 11 feet, 6 inches, finishing second to Lawrence’s Josie Hickerson. Wait got back on track with a title in the shot put at 42-11.75.

And in one of the final events of the day before weather postponed the remainder of the meet to Sunday, Wait finished fourth in the 200 meters at 25.67..