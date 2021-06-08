Varsity Softball
All-state softball: The best players in Kansas are recognized by high school coaches
Softball coaches from around the state released the Kansas high school softball all-state teams for the 2021 season on Tuesday.
Class 6A
First team
Pitcher—Nijaree Canady, Topeka; Tatum Clopton, Lawrence Free State; Olivia Bruno, Washburn Rural. Catcher—Zoe Caryl, Topeka; Allie Stipsits, Olathe North. Infielder—Sara Roszak, Lawrence Free State; Jadyn Sheffield, Olathe South; Adisyn Caryl, Topeka; Jasmine Brixius, Lawrence Free State; Bailey Dillon, Olathe North. Outfielder—Leah Muehler, Lawrence Free State; Lauren Roberts, Olathe North; Mia Kelly, Topeka. Utility—Emmerson Cope, Washburn Rural.
Second team
Pitcher—Raemie Lopp, Dodge City; Morgan Haupt, Derby; Brie Manwarren, Garden City. Catcher—Ava Mullins, Wichita Northwest; Georgia Rea, Lawrence Free State. Infielder—Marissa Cunningham, Blue Valley; Sophie Martin, Campus; Amber Howe, Derby; Marisela Landa, Dodge City; Caiya Stucky, Wichita Northwest. Outfielder—Sophie Stout, Olathe North; Kenedee Giddens, Blue Valley; Brailee Bogle, Wichita Northwest. Utility—Harley Pruetting, Gardner Edgerton.
Class 5A
First team
Pitcher—Kadence Brewster, Bishop Carroll; Taylor Cruse, Basehor-Linwood; Kendal LeGrand, Goddard. Catcher—Samantha Price, Basehor-Linwood; Alexis Mastin, Goddard Eisenhower. Infielder—Gabby Eck, Bishop Carroll; Raigan Kramer, Topeka Seaman; Kiley Brewster, Bishop Carroll; Bailey Way, Andover; Ava Bredwell, Mill Valley. Outfielder—Stevie Meade, St. Thomas Aquinas; Bella Rollo, Basehor-Linwood; Malia January, Spring Hill; Emma McCall, Mill Valley. Utility—Carley Billings, Bonner Springs.
Second team
Pitcher—Allyson Montgomery, Goddard Eisenhower; Mykayla Johnico, Shawnee Heights; Vanessa Murray, Spring Hill; Tess Eubank, Andover. Catcher—Gaige Pinkerton, Spring Hill; Maddy Cole, St. Thomas Aquinas. Infielder—Maci George, Valley Center; Toria Thaw, Newton; Kendall Forbes, Bishop Carroll; Abby Schulte, Shawnee Heights; Lucy Hooper, Valley Center. Outfielder—Elizabeth Hunt, Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Kate Paulson, Andover Central; Mariah Herrera, Bonner Springs; Ellie Tribble, Mill Valley. Utility—Madi Byerley, St. Thomas Aquinas.
Class 4A
First team
Pitcher—Sadie Walker, Holton; Alyssa Mude, Andale-Garden Plain; Maya Gallagher, Wamego. Catcher—Adriana Smith, Bishop Miege; Timber Wilson, Holton. Infielder—Kyla Eck, Andale-Garden Plain; Harper Schreiner, Eudora; Ashten Pierson, Wamego; Toree Hoobler, Wamego; Jayla Pierce, Eudora. Outfielder—Staci Bond, Holton; Briona Woods, Clearwater; Chloe Middleton, Clearwater; Jaycie Theis, Pratt. Utility—Delaney Campbell, Wamego.
Second team
Pitcher—Clara Edwards, Clay Center; Kira Baker, Eudora; Kami Theis, Pratt. Catcher—Carly Stuke, Topeka Hayden; Makenzie Haslett, Clearwater. Infielder—Brooke Flewelling, Holton; Kailey Schinstock, Iola; Taylor Casebeer, McPherson; Jada Gililand, Bishop Miege; Madison Nightengale, Andale-Garden Plain. Outfielder—Jaycee Schurle, Clay Center; Payton Woody, Pratt; Logan Carley, Wamego; Lauren Cook, Topeka Hayden. Utility—Grace Utz, Holton.
Class 3A
First team
Pitcher—Korri Lies, Cheney; Macguire Estill, Haven; Kassidy Nixon, Hoisington. Catcher—Dani Klein, Hillsboro; Rayna Jasper, Anderson County. Infielder—Heather Arnett, Frontenac; Ellington Hogle, Silver Lake; Riley McNemar, Galena; Amie Yoder, Haven; Madi Tolle, Smoky Valley. Outfielder—Kylee Scheer, Cheney; Abi Beamon, Frontenac; Grace Gehl, Rock Creek; Rylee Boone, Prairie View. Utility—Brooke Brawner, Haven.
Second team
Pitcher—Sophia Haverkamp, Rock Creek; Mia Brown, Frontenac; Chloe Odle, Beloit. Catcher—Hailey Horton, Silver Lake; Braxton Steinbrook, Prairie View. Infielder—Brooklyn Goehring, Rock Creek; Aly Hageman, Kingman; Brooklyn Wewe, Cheney; McKenzie McDaniel, Silver Lake; Gracie Rabe, Rossville. Outfielder—Taylor Damme, Perry-Lecompton; Kaibryn Kruger, Silver Lake; Sadie Estill, Haven; Lexi McDaniel, Wellsville. Utility—Kadence Urban, Hoisington.
Class 2-1A
First team
Pitcher—Kaitlin Crossland, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan; Alexandra Crook, Burlingame; Morgan Tomlinson, Mission Valley. Catcher—Allison Marietta, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan; Jude Kerr, Jayhawk-Linn. Infielder—Jayden May, Marion; Megan Deters, Mission Valley; Emilie Nation, Jayhawk-Linn; Daeylin Winters, Burlingame; Jaycie Calvaruzo, Mission Valley. Outfielder—Delaney Blakesley, Bluestem; Emma Tyson, Burlingame; Ryleigh Jones, Wabaunsee; Laura Savage, Marion. Utility—Raegan Pirtle, Bluestem.
Second team
Pitcher—Raleigh Kramer, Ell Saline; Audrey Tubach, Chase County; Stephanie Miller, Spearville. Catcher—Halie Feikert, Bucklin; Cheyenne Cooper, Belle Plaine. Infielder—Kara Hafenstine, Wabaunsee; Addia Nau, Spearville; Angela Akerstrom, Mission Valley; Sydnie Jones, Bucklin; Gabbie Lujan, Belle Plaine. Outfielder—Ashley Marietta, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan; Brylee Potter, Chase County; Josie Walker, Belle Plaine; Reagen Hill, Troy. Utility—Molly Proper, Yates Center.
Comments