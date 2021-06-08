Varsity Softball

All-state softball: The best players in Kansas are recognized by high school coaches

Cheney’s Korri Lies
Cheney’s Korri Lies Cheney Cardinals Courtesy

Softball coaches from around the state released the Kansas high school softball all-state teams for the 2021 season on Tuesday.

Class 6A

First team

Pitcher—Nijaree Canady, Topeka; Tatum Clopton, Lawrence Free State; Olivia Bruno, Washburn Rural. Catcher—Zoe Caryl, Topeka; Allie Stipsits, Olathe North. Infielder—Sara Roszak, Lawrence Free State; Jadyn Sheffield, Olathe South; Adisyn Caryl, Topeka; Jasmine Brixius, Lawrence Free State; Bailey Dillon, Olathe North. Outfielder—Leah Muehler, Lawrence Free State; Lauren Roberts, Olathe North; Mia Kelly, Topeka. Utility—Emmerson Cope, Washburn Rural.

Second team

Pitcher—Raemie Lopp, Dodge City; Morgan Haupt, Derby; Brie Manwarren, Garden City. Catcher—Ava Mullins, Wichita Northwest; Georgia Rea, Lawrence Free State. Infielder—Marissa Cunningham, Blue Valley; Sophie Martin, Campus; Amber Howe, Derby; Marisela Landa, Dodge City; Caiya Stucky, Wichita Northwest. Outfielder—Sophie Stout, Olathe North; Kenedee Giddens, Blue Valley; Brailee Bogle, Wichita Northwest. Utility—Harley Pruetting, Gardner Edgerton.

Class 5A

First team

Pitcher—Kadence Brewster, Bishop Carroll; Taylor Cruse, Basehor-Linwood; Kendal LeGrand, Goddard. Catcher—Samantha Price, Basehor-Linwood; Alexis Mastin, Goddard Eisenhower. Infielder—Gabby Eck, Bishop Carroll; Raigan Kramer, Topeka Seaman; Kiley Brewster, Bishop Carroll; Bailey Way, Andover; Ava Bredwell, Mill Valley. Outfielder—Stevie Meade, St. Thomas Aquinas; Bella Rollo, Basehor-Linwood; Malia January, Spring Hill; Emma McCall, Mill Valley. Utility—Carley Billings, Bonner Springs.

Second team

Pitcher—Allyson Montgomery, Goddard Eisenhower; Mykayla Johnico, Shawnee Heights; Vanessa Murray, Spring Hill; Tess Eubank, Andover. Catcher—Gaige Pinkerton, Spring Hill; Maddy Cole, St. Thomas Aquinas. Infielder—Maci George, Valley Center; Toria Thaw, Newton; Kendall Forbes, Bishop Carroll; Abby Schulte, Shawnee Heights; Lucy Hooper, Valley Center. Outfielder—Elizabeth Hunt, Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Kate Paulson, Andover Central; Mariah Herrera, Bonner Springs; Ellie Tribble, Mill Valley. Utility—Madi Byerley, St. Thomas Aquinas.

Class 4A

First team

Pitcher—Sadie Walker, Holton; Alyssa Mude, Andale-Garden Plain; Maya Gallagher, Wamego. Catcher—Adriana Smith, Bishop Miege; Timber Wilson, Holton. Infielder—Kyla Eck, Andale-Garden Plain; Harper Schreiner, Eudora; Ashten Pierson, Wamego; Toree Hoobler, Wamego; Jayla Pierce, Eudora. Outfielder—Staci Bond, Holton; Briona Woods, Clearwater; Chloe Middleton, Clearwater; Jaycie Theis, Pratt. Utility—Delaney Campbell, Wamego.

Second team

Pitcher—Clara Edwards, Clay Center; Kira Baker, Eudora; Kami Theis, Pratt. Catcher—Carly Stuke, Topeka Hayden; Makenzie Haslett, Clearwater. Infielder—Brooke Flewelling, Holton; Kailey Schinstock, Iola; Taylor Casebeer, McPherson; Jada Gililand, Bishop Miege; Madison Nightengale, Andale-Garden Plain. Outfielder—Jaycee Schurle, Clay Center; Payton Woody, Pratt; Logan Carley, Wamego; Lauren Cook, Topeka Hayden. Utility—Grace Utz, Holton.

Class 3A

First team

Pitcher—Korri Lies, Cheney; Macguire Estill, Haven; Kassidy Nixon, Hoisington. Catcher—Dani Klein, Hillsboro; Rayna Jasper, Anderson County. Infielder—Heather Arnett, Frontenac; Ellington Hogle, Silver Lake; Riley McNemar, Galena; Amie Yoder, Haven; Madi Tolle, Smoky Valley. Outfielder—Kylee Scheer, Cheney; Abi Beamon, Frontenac; Grace Gehl, Rock Creek; Rylee Boone, Prairie View. Utility—Brooke Brawner, Haven.

Second team

Pitcher—Sophia Haverkamp, Rock Creek; Mia Brown, Frontenac; Chloe Odle, Beloit. Catcher—Hailey Horton, Silver Lake; Braxton Steinbrook, Prairie View. Infielder—Brooklyn Goehring, Rock Creek; Aly Hageman, Kingman; Brooklyn Wewe, Cheney; McKenzie McDaniel, Silver Lake; Gracie Rabe, Rossville. Outfielder—Taylor Damme, Perry-Lecompton; Kaibryn Kruger, Silver Lake; Sadie Estill, Haven; Lexi McDaniel, Wellsville. Utility—Kadence Urban, Hoisington.

Class 2-1A

First team

Pitcher—Kaitlin Crossland, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan; Alexandra Crook, Burlingame; Morgan Tomlinson, Mission Valley. Catcher—Allison Marietta, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan; Jude Kerr, Jayhawk-Linn. Infielder—Jayden May, Marion; Megan Deters, Mission Valley; Emilie Nation, Jayhawk-Linn; Daeylin Winters, Burlingame; Jaycie Calvaruzo, Mission Valley. Outfielder—Delaney Blakesley, Bluestem; Emma Tyson, Burlingame; Ryleigh Jones, Wabaunsee; Laura Savage, Marion. Utility—Raegan Pirtle, Bluestem.

Second team

Pitcher—Raleigh Kramer, Ell Saline; Audrey Tubach, Chase County; Stephanie Miller, Spearville. Catcher—Halie Feikert, Bucklin; Cheyenne Cooper, Belle Plaine. Infielder—Kara Hafenstine, Wabaunsee; Addia Nau, Spearville; Angela Akerstrom, Mission Valley; Sydnie Jones, Bucklin; Gabbie Lujan, Belle Plaine. Outfielder—Ashley Marietta, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan; Brylee Potter, Chase County; Josie Walker, Belle Plaine; Reagen Hill, Troy. Utility—Molly Proper, Yates Center.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service