High school spring sports: Updated standings for baseball, softball, girls soccer teams

Bishop Carroll’s Kendall Forbes The Wichita Eagle

Entering the second half of the regular season for Kansas high school spring sports, The Eagle has updated standings for all three team sports: baseball, softball and girls soccer.

Before Tuesday’s games, here is an updated look at how the City League, Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League, Central Plains League and Central Kansas League teams.

Complete standings are also available on this Google Doc link, while complete team schedules and results for all area teams are also available for baseball, softball and girls soccer. They will be updated throughout the rest of the season.

Note: League record is listed first with overall record listed in parenthesis below.

BASEBALL

City League

1. Bishop Carroll 8-0 (10-1)

2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 11-1 (11-5)

3. West 9-1 (12-1)

4. Northwest 6-4 (6-8)

5. Heights 4-6 (4-10)

5. East 4-6 (5-8)

7. South 2-8 (2-12)

8. North 0-8 (0-12)

9. Southeast 0-10 (1-13)

AV-CTL Div. I

1. Maize South 5-0 (9-2)

2. Derby 4-0 (9-3)

3. Maize 4-1 (7-3)

4. Salina South 2-4 (3-5)

4. Hutchinson 2-4 (4-9)

6. Campus 1-4 (1-7)

7. Newton 0-5 (3-10)

AV-CTL Div. II

1. Andover Central 6-0 (9-1)

2. Goddard 4-2 (8-4)

3. Valley Center 4-4 (7-7)

4. Eisenhower 3-3 (7-3)

5. Arkansas City 1-3 (4-6)

6. Salina Central 1-5 (7-5)

6. Andover 1-5 (4-8)

AV-CTL Div. III

1. Circle 5-1 (11-3)

2. McPherson 3-1 (8-2)

3. Buhler 4-2 (10-2)

3. Augusta 4-2 (9-3)

5. El Dorado 0-4 (3-7)

6. Winfield 0-6 (0-12)

AV-CTL Div. IV

1. Collegiate 8-0 (12-2)

2. Andale-Garden Plain 6-2 (9-5)

3. Clearwater 4-4 (9-5)

4. Mulvane 3-5 (7-5)

4. Rose Hill 3-5 (3-11)

6. Wellington 0-8 (0-14)

Central Plains League

1. Kingman-Norwich 6-0 (10-2)

1. Cheney 6-0 (6-2)

3. Trinity Academy 5-3 (7-7)

4. Medicine Lodge 4-6 (7-7)

5. Belle Plaine 3-5 (6-8)

6. Douglass 1-3 (6-4)

7. Chaparral 1-9 (2-12)

Central Kansas League

1. Pratt 9-1 (10-2)

2. Hesston 8-3 (10-3)

3. Halstead 6-4 (6-4)

4. Haven 5-5 (5-7)

5. Hillsboro 4-4 (6-4)

6. Smoky Valley 5-6 (5-8)

7. Lyons 4-5 (4-5)

8. Larned 3-4 (3-4)

9. Hoisington 4-6 (4-6)

10. Nickerson 0-10 (0-10)

SOFTBALL

City League

1. Bishop Carroll 6-0 (8-0)

1. Northwest 6-0 (8-0)

3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 4-2 (4-4)

3. South-West 4-2 (5-7)

5. North 4-4 (4-8)

6. Heights 1-7 (1-11)

6. Southeast 1-7 (1-11)

8. East 0-4 (0-4)

AV-CTL Div. I

1. Derby 5-1 (11-3)

2. Salina South 4-1 (4-3)

3. Campus 3-1 (8-2)

4. Maize 2-1 (5-4)

5. Maize South 3-3 (3-9)

6. Newton 2-4 (6-8)

7. Hutchinson 0-8 (2-12)

AV-CTL Div. II

1. Eisenhower 4-0 (6-0)

2. Andover 5-1 (11-1)

3. Goddard 3-1 (7-3)

4. Valley Center 3-5 (9-5)

5. Arkansas City 1-3 (3-5)

6. Andover Central 0-2 (1-5)

7. Salina Central 0-4 (3-7)

AV-CTL Div. III

1. Augusta 5-1 (8-4)

1. Circle 5-1 (7-7)

3. Winfield 3-3 (6-6)

4. McPherson 2-2 (4-6)

5. El Dorado 1-3 (3-7)

6. Buhler 0-6 (0-12)

AV-CTL Div. IV

1. Andale-Garden Plain 6-0 (12-2)

2. Clearwater 6-2 (13-3)

3. Rose Hill 2-4 (7-7)

3. Wellington 2-4 (7-7)

5. Mulvane 0-6 (2-10)

Central Plains League

1. Cheney 7-1 (9-1)

1. Kingman-Norwich 7-1 (9-3)

3. Belle Plaine 6-2 (10-4)

4. Medicine Lodge 5-3 (9-5)

5. Independent 3-5 (7-5)

6. Douglass 2-6 (4-8)

6. Chaparral 2-6 (3-9)

8. Trinity Academy 0-8 (0-10)

Central Kansas League

1. Haven 10-0 (11-1)

2. Smoky Valley 9-2 (11-2)

3. Pratt 8-2 (9-3)

4. Hoisington 7-3 (7-3)

5. Hillsboro 5-5 (7-5)

6. Lyons 4-5 (4-5)

7. Hesston 4-8 (5-9)

8. Halstead 3-7 (3-7)

9. Nickerson 1-11 (1-11)

10. Larned 0-8 (0-8)

GIRLS SOCCER

City League

1. Bishop Carroll 4-0 (8-2)

1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 4-0 (7-3)

3. East 4-1 (7-2)

4. Northwest 2-2 (7-3)

5. North 2-3 (4-5)

6. Heights 1-3 (2-7)

7. Southeast 0-4 (1-8)

7. South-West 0-4 (0-9)

AV-CTL Div. I

1. Maize 2-0 (8-0-1)

2. Salina South 1-1 (7-3)

2. Maize South 1-1 (7-3-1)

2. Hutchinson 1-1 (3-7)

5. Campus 0-0-1 (3-5-2)

6. Derby 0-1-1 (5-5-1)

7. Newton 0-1 (1-9)

AV-CTL Div. II

1. Eisenhower 2-0 (9-0-1)

1. Andover 2-0 (9-1)

3. Valley Center 1-1 (4-6)

3. Salina Central 1-1 (3-7)

5. Goddard 0-1 (5-5-1)

5. Andover Central 0-1 (4-3-1)

7. Arkansas City 0-2 (1-9)

AV-CTL Div. III-IV

1. Circle 6-0 (11-0)

2. McPherson 3-0 (7-3)

3. Mulvane 5-1 (9-1)

4. Buhler 3-2 (9-3)

5. Rose Hill 2-2 (5-4)

6. Collegiate 2-3 (5-4)

7. Winfield 0-4 (2-9)

8. El Dorado 0-4 (0-9)

9. Augusta 0-5 (3-9)