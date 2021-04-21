High school softball season preview: Andover Trojans showing potential in 10-0 start

Andover freshman Grace Boling makes a diving grab in a game earlier this season in a win over Arkansas City. The Trojans are 10-0 so far this season. Courtesy

Sometimes it’s hard to remember that the Andover softball team is still a young squad.

There’s so much talent and potential that the Trojans have looked like a veteran-laden team this season in their 10-0 start entering Friday’s doubleheader at home against Valley Center.

“The key for our group is to understand we’re still a young team,” Andover coach Amisha Daniels said. “Half of our roster are underclassmen. We’re starting three freshmen. So I think the important thing is to keep the game what it is, a game, and let them have fun and let them compete. If they do those things, then I think we’re going to do pretty well. But we’re not forecasting any predictions because we learned last year that anything can change at any minute.”

While youth is up and down the lineup, Andover’s undefeated start has been powered by the arm of senior Tess Eubank, who has started all 10 games and thrown 50 of 65 innings pitched for Andover with a 9-0 record, 97 strikeouts and a 0.56 earned run average. At the plate, Eubank is hitting .444 and has driven in a team-high 16 runs.

“There’s a lot of deception there with her pitches,” Daniels said. “Her pitches look slower than they are. She understands how each pitch is perceived by the batter and understands game scenarios. So if there’s a situation where we think a batter is going to bunt, she understands how to spin the ball slightly differently to make it more difficult to bunt. She almost doesn’t get enough credit from other hitters. If you watch her and you’re not in the box, then you might think she wouldn’t be that hard to hit.”

With a reliable defense and a dominant pitcher in the circle, Andover’s offense hasn’t had much pressure on it this season.

That makes what junior Bailey Way is doing this season even more remarkable. The shortstop has collected a hit in 26 of 34 at bats (.765 batting average) with 15 of those being extra-base hits, including eight triples. Way has also walked 10 times for an .818 on-base percentage.

Andover’s lineup also includes junior third baseman Kylie Forney, who is verbally committed to Texas San Antonio and leads the team with three home runs this season. Senior first baseman Kate Ralston and senior outfielder Millie Pryor have been steady for the Trojans, while the underclassmen include sophomore Makenna Mallett and three freshmen in Grace Boling (.516 average, 16 RBIs), Alyssa Evans (14 RBIs) and Haley Ziser (.333 average).

“I think after last year, they’re playing every game like it’s their last game,” Daniels said. “They’re treating every pitch like it’s their last pitch and showing up every day in practice like it could be their last practice. They just have more of an appreciation for the game now, the sport and how important every moment is.”

City League players to watch

Bishop Carroll: Gabby Eck, sr., SS; Kendall Forbes, jr., 2B; Eve Morris, jr., C-OF; Kadence Brewster, jr., P-UTIL; Kiley Brewster, jr., INF; Anna Stephen, sr., P.

East: Audryanna Reed, sr., OF; Siera Flanigan, sr., OF; Annabelle McLaughlin, sr., P.

Heights: Annalee Kealey, jr., 1B; Kyndall Stine, so., OF; Savannah Maddox, jr., P; Kortney Medley, sr., 3B.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel: Elizabeth Hunt, sr., OF-3B; Ali Nye, sr., SS; Emma Bezdek, jr., 3B-2B; Kacey White, jr., OF; Megan White, so., 1B; C.J. Wolgamuth, fr., P-3B; Haley Cahill, sr., OF; Macie Briggs, sr., C; Olivia Wilbur, sr., 2B; Caroline Chapman, sr., P; Allie Hurley, fr., P; Stephanie Castro, so., P.

Northwest: Caiya Stucky, jr., 1B-P.

South: Leah Ceasar, so., SS; Paige Thompson, sr., 1B; Gracee Thompson, so., 3B; Shakaya Hutton, sr., 2B; Sydney Nelson, sr., P.

Other area players to watch

Andale-Garden Plain: Kyla Eck, sr., INF; Jaysa Anderson, sr., OF; Kylie Horsch, sr., OF; Alyssa Mude, jr., P; Hannah Decker, so., P; Addie Ross, so., P.

Andover Central: Kate Paulson, sr.; OF; Ali Hickerson, sr.; SS; Jaylee Jefferson, so., P-INF.

Buhler: Calynn Lindbloom, sr., P-OF; Morgan Carson, so., SS.

Campus: Sophie Martins, sr., 2B-P.

Cedar Vale-Dexter: Kaitlynn Anderson, jr., P; Kyndel Randall, sr., SS; Kyler Magnus, jr., 1B; Jasmine Helwy, sr., OF; Jenna Richardson, jr., 3B.

Central-Burden: Morgan Cook, jr., C; Emma Garrison, jr., SS; Averi Hilario, sr., 1B; Cerena Cady, sr., OF; Haven Wunderich, jr., P; Shay Toon, so., P; Emily Long, so., P.

Cheney: Kylee Scheer, sr., OF; Korri Lies, jr., P-OF; Lexi Cline, sr., OF; Halley Jones, sr., 3B; Lexi Lorenz, jr., C-3B; Elina Bartlett, so., P.

Circle: Adie White, jr., C; Kate Tandy, jr., C-OF; Reagan Strecker, sr., P; Dylan Erdwien, so., P.

Clearwater: Briona Woods, sr., OF; Macie McCray, sr., P; Chloe Middleton, sr., OF; Makenzie Haslett, sr., C; Kyndall Clevenger, sr., P-UTIL; Ireland Cotton, sr., SS; Tess Winter, jr., P.

Derby: Gabby Martin, sr., 2B; Paige Paxton, sr., SS; Amber Howe, sr., 3B; Morgan Haupt, jr., P.

Eisenhower: Calli McConnell, jr., INF; Alexis Mastin, jr., C; Grace Sykora, sr., INF; Allyson Montgomery, sr., P; Audry Ramsay, so., P.

El Dorado: Bailey Camien, sr., 1B-3B; Brooklyn Motter, sr., UTIL; Elisabeth Nobert, fr., INF; Kaylee Manning, sr., UTIL; Jamison McCraig, sr., P.

Goddard: Kendal LeGrand, sr., P.

Halstead: Brittley Day, sr., OF; Hailey Kelley, sr., INF; Payton Divine, jr., INF; Abby Church, jr., C-OF; Emma Boese, so., P-INF; Rylee Carmichael, fr., P-INF; Mya Morris, fr., P-OF; Briley Whitmer, so., P.

Haven: Maguire Estill, sr., P-INF; Brooke Brawner, sr., P-INF; Lexi Smith, sr., INF; Carlee Arnold, sr., OF; Amie Yoder, jr., 1B; Kelsi Kincaid, so.; BriAnn Brawner, so.; Brookelyn Barnett, so.; Sadie Estill, fr.; Brylie Warden, fr.

Hesston: Cassie Albin, so., 1B; Justice Large, fr., C; Emily Schmidt, sr., P; Brynn Johnston, jr., INF

Hillsboro: Dani Klein, sr., UTIL; Reese Hefley, jr., UTIL; Kori Arnold, so., P; Skylre Stucky, jr., P.

Independent: Mimi Recalde-Phillips, sr.; Addie Stultz, sr.; Hanna Scheck, sr.; Joanna Pistotnik, sr.; Nicole Szadkowska, sr.; Logan Gillespie, jr., P.

Kingman: Alex Schreiner, jr., P-UTIL; Aly Hageman, jr., SS; Janelle Belt, sr., P-UTIL; Anna Livingston, sr., OF; Payton Walters, sr., 1B; Kayla Belt, jr., OF; Megan Hensley, jr., 3B-C; Emma Parsons, jr., C-UTIL; Marley Munz, so., UTIL; Laney Wood, fr., UTIL.

Maize: Riley Wertz, sr., P-1B; Chloe Bartlett, jr., C; Kennedy Topping, so., SS.

Maize South: Riley Kennedy, sr., SS; Emma Edwards, jr., C-OF; Alexa Davidson, jr., C-2B; Grace Brainard, jr., 1B; Holly Shafer, jr., INF; Macy Bruggeman, so., P; Jenna Sokoll, fr., P.

Medicine Lodge: Jhayla Alojacin, fr., P; Karsyn Jacobson, fr., SS; Nonda Landwehr, fr., OF; Rylee Jacobson, jr., OF; Rietta Thomas, sr., C.

Moundridge: Erin Durst, sr., C; Makenzie Elmore, sr., P; Kate Eichelberger, sr., 1B.

Mulvane: Jalin Lavers, so., P; Kammie Schanz, so., INF; Emma Kendrick, so., INF; Haley Chambers, sr., OF.

Newton: Mallory Seirer, sr., SS; Toria Thaw, sr,. 3B; Megan Watkins, sr., P-1B; Oliva Sandoval, jr., 2B; McKenna Cusick, jr., P-OF; Gracie Rains, jr., C; Tegan Livesay, so., P-1B; Alyssa Mapes, fr., P-UTIL; Reese McCord, fr., OF; Piper Seidl, so., OF; Abby Koontz, fr., UTIL.

Nickerson: Katlyn Daines, jr., C-1B; Cami Bass, sr., 2B.

Remington: Rianna Lawler, sr., P; Addyson Mueller, jr., P.

Smoky Valley: Madi Tolle, jr., 1B-P; Claire Broxterman, sr., C; Abby Hipp, sr., P-INF; Olivia Morgan, sr., OF; Catherine Odell, jr., SS; Karee Adam, so., P.

Valley Center: Lucy Hooper, so., SS; Maci George, so., 3B; Sykora Smith, so., 1B-P; Tori Turner, so., OF-P; Kennedy Johnson, so., C; Cheyenne Blackwood, jr., DH.