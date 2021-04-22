High school girls soccer preview: Eisenhower’s defense off to perfect start to season

Eisenhower’s Emma Franklin The Wichita Eagle

It’s been a perfect start to the season for the defense on the Eisenhower girls soccer team.

Through nine games this season, Eisenhower is 8-0-1 and the defense has yet to allow a goal in 740 minutes of play. The only time the team didn’t win was a scoreless draw against Maize South.

The defensive dominance hasn’t been a surprise to coach Brandon Sommer, who knew the Tigers would be hard to score on with seniors Lexi Jack and Hannah Schaffer anchoring the back line with juniors Abby Bachman and Kendra Brungardt in support and Kellie Hosford in goal.

“We knew coming into the season that we were going to be very strong in the back,” Sommer said. “Lexi and Hannah do a great job of keeping things well-organized in the back, then our midfield does a great job of putting pressure on other teams and not giving them any time to get balls through. We’ve done a really nice job so far of keeping shots against us limited.”

While Eisenhower might have the stiffest defense around the Wichita area, the Tigers are also potent when they go on the attack.

Senior forward Emma Franklin is one of the most dangerous finishers around and Eisenhower’s dynamic duo in the midfield in senior Morgan Blackwell and junior Jayda Wyatt power an explosive attack. When teams focus on double-teaming Franklin, it opens scoring lanes for other forwards like juniors Kaitlynn Erwin and Brianna Henning.

“We’re fast and we’re good with the ball,” Sommer said. “If teams try to stack two behind (Franklin), then that leaves room for our other forwards to have space and go one-on-one with whoever they have. And those girls are really good with the ball too. They’re tenacious and can slot balls away.”

Outside of the Maize South tie, Eisenhower has outscored its eight other opponents 46-0. The closest any other team has come has been Andover and Valley Center in 2-0 wins for Eisenhower.

The Tigers have traditionally been one of the stronger teams in the Wichita area under Sommer. But with a dominant defense, an explosive midfield and plenty of capable finishers up top, Sommer doesn’t think there’s any doubt this Eisenhower team has a chance to reach the state tournament.

“This is the best team that I’ve ever coached,” Sommer said. “We’ve had some great players come through and some great teams, but overall I think we are so strong at every single position and I’ve got a fairly deep bench. We don’t lose much when I need to get someone some rest. We’re in a really, really good place right now and I’m blessed to have the girls that I have on this team. They do a great job and work hard for each other. They’ve got a chance to be special.”

City League players to watch

Bishop Carroll: Madison Wingler, jr., GK; Taylor Bockover, sr., D; Khloe Schuckman, sr., F; Grace Long, so., MF; Destiny Hoy, jr., F; Lindsey Maul, so., D; Jadyn Allen, sr., MF; Claire Weber, sr., MF;

East: Yossimar Villagrana, sr., MF; Tristin Perry, sr., D; Peyton Martin, jr., F; Araziah Mendoza, sr., F; Zoey Lee, sr., F; Mia Young, so., MF; Trinity Perry, fr., MF; Roxzana Martinez, sr., D.

Heights: Rebekah Reed, sr., D; Caiden Duerksen, sr., MF; Annie Jolly, sr., GK; Kailyn Jackson, fr., F; Jimena Ramirez, fr., MF; Hannah mack, fr., D.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel: Hadlie Lowe, sr., F; Makenzie Orr, jr., MF; Eden Hadley, sr., D.

Northwest: Lauren Vestring, sr., D; Morgan Dunn, jr., GK; Zoe Baker, so., MF; Grace Terhune, so., MF; Keilann Heath, fr., D; Payton Benoit, so., F; Anahi Ibarra-Arevalo, fr., F; Leslie Bravo, so., D.

South: Soccoro Stephens, sr., F; Gabby Mota, so., MF; Carmen Umana, fr., D; Liz Garcia, sr., GK; Maritza Andrade, fr., D; Ally Cornejo, fr., MF; Lysa Hoang, sr., F.

Southeast: Madeline Estrada, sr., D.

Other area players to watch

Andover Central: Cassandra Moeder, sr., F; Madeline Reeves, sr., MF; Jill Duncan, sr., D; Brayden Wheatley, jr., GK; Dika KC, so., MF; Juzmyn Brown, so., D;

Arkansas City: Ellie Messenger, sr., MF; Brandy Barron, sr., F; Bella Wood, sr., MF; Jayden Perot, sr., D; Elle Abrams, jr., MF; Breezy Tsosie, jr., D; Cheyenne Johnson, sr., D.

Buhler: Alexis Hutton, sr., F; Aubrey Tanksley, jr., F-MF; Amaleigh Mattison, sr., MF; Jessi Ferneau, sr., GK; Hali Eddy, sr., MF-F; Mallory Hanen, sr., D; Carly Ogburn, sr., D; Maren Lackey, jr., MF-F; Makya Steinert, jr., D; Kaylee Parker, jr., D-GK; Teigan Nielsen, fr., MF-F; Ashlynn Adcock, fr., MF; Camri Coker, so., MF-F; Olivia Frederick, so., MF-F; Ava Waln, fr., MF-F; Abby Yutzy, jr., D-MF.

Campus: Gabby Chavez, sr., MF-F; Abby Hutchinson, sr., MF; Maggie Bielefield, jr., MF; Grace Harrison, sr., D.

Derby: Giselle Vielmas, sr., MF; Logan Riley, jr., D; Raegan Stiger, sr., MF; Syrah Caughron, sr., D; Annette Castillo, so., MF; Bianka Schultz, fr., F.

Eisenhower: Emma Franklin, sr., F; Kaitlynn Erwin, jr., F; Brianna Henning, jr., F; Morgan Blackwell, sr., MF; Jayda Wyatt, jr., MF; Abby Bachman, jr., D; Kendra Brungardt, jr., D; Hannah Schaffer, sr., D; Lexi Jack, sr., D.

Maize: Mina Chapman, sr., MF-F; Reina Cline, sr., MF-F; Kaylee Wilcox, sr., D-MF; Alayna Runck, jr., D; Elyce Pfeifer, jr., MF; Brekkyn Pierce, jr., MF; Anjolina Schmidt, jr., D; Abby Adams, jr., D; Claire Morgan, jr., F; Paige Putter, so., F-MF.

Maize South: Mia Long, sr., D; Kyndall Ewertz, fr., F; Kaylyn Truong, jr., MF; Rachel Riley, so., D-F.

McPherson: Kenzee Godwin, sr., F; Belle Alexander, sr., MF; Lexi Kynaston, sr., MF; Lauren Labertew, jr., F; Megan Everhart, jr., F; Sydney Achilles, jr., D; Grace Witte, jr., D.

Mulvane: Haley Hughes, sr., D; Emma Anderson, sr., MF; Emma Kolbe, jr., MF; Emma Hoffman, so., MF; Karlie Kanaga, so., F.

Newton: Alejandra Hernandez, sr.; Adeline Tonn, jr.; Analiyah Torres, jr.; Izzy Sandoval, fr.; Italia Chavez-Arellano, fr.; Margaret Bates, fr.

Trinity Academy: Ellie Brooks, jr., GK; Katie Bennett, jr., D; Sophie Klaver, jr., MF; Aubrey Winter, jr., MF-F; Kellyn Barclay, jr., D; Maycee Roatch, sr., MF; Hannah Doom, sr., D; Kaitlyn Walker, jr., MF-D; R

Valley Center: Haley Sparks, sr., F; Kyrah Klumpp, sr., GK; Lexi Eddy, sr., MF; Sophie Girtz, sr., MF; Ruby Aguilar, jr., MF; Ali Coash, so., D; Maddie Hamm, jr., F; Kaitlyn Gobel, fr., D; Taylor Bruckner, so., D; Maddison Ammerman, so., D.