Kansas state soccer: Maize, Trinity Academy both end season with losses in title games

Members of the Bishop Miege soccer team celebrate after the defeated Wichita’s Trinity Academy for the Kansas State 4-1A soccer title on Saturday in Wichita. The Wichita Eagle

The Maize and Trinity Academy boys soccer teams saw their spirited runs to Kansas state championship matches end in losses to Kansas City-area dynasties on Saturday afternoon.

Maize, playing for its first state title in program history, lost 8-1 to St. Thomas Aquinas in the Class 5A championship in Spring Hill. It was the 16th state title for Aquinas.

Meanwhile, in the Class 4-1A title game at Stryker Soccer Complex in Wichita, Bishop Miege topped Trinity, 3-1, for its fifth straight state title in a rematch of last season’s title game that Miege also won.

After playing Miege to a 1-1 road draw in the regular season less than a month ago, Trinity was encouraged by the result and believed it could win its third title in program history. But injuries mounted for the Knights during their playoff run, robbing them of the same offensive firepower they possessed in the first meeting.

That was evident on Saturday afternoon when Miege dominated the run of play in the first half to stake a 2-0 lead by halftime. Xander Christian scored the first goal after a rebound off the post, then Mauricio Salas scored from the spot after a hand ball by Trinity in the box.

Miege tacked on a third goal early in the second half when Trinity attempted to clear a threatening free kick and instead headed the ball into its own goal. The Knights clawed one back in the 62nd minute when senior Jon Heuer powered a header into the back of the net from a corner.

But Trinity (13-7-1) never could produce another goal to make things interesting in the final 20 minutes, as Miege (10-5-3) held on for its seventh championship in the last nine seasons.

While Maize also lost in its title game, the Eagles (17-3-1) had arguably their most memorable season in school history. Maize was the only team to defeat Maize South, and did it twice.

Maize finished with 17 wins and reached the state championship game after sophomore goalkeeper Grant Wessley saved three of six penalties and senior Tanner Prophet netted the game-winning penalty kick for a shootout victory over Andover Central on Friday after four overtimes and six rounds of penalties.

Prophet once again delivered for Maize on Saturday, scoring the game’s only goal for Maize. But the title match was completely dominated by Aquinas (15-3-3) in its first state title since 2014.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER