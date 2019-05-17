Regional results and recap: Brackets are complete, 30 Wichita area teams won titles

Wichita North soccer coach Curt Wullschleger (left), Bishop Carroll baseball (top right), Bishop Carroll girls soccer (bottom right) The Wichita Eagle

Regional season is over.

The champions have been crowned, and the state qualifiers have been set. Here are the Wichita area team to clinch their regional titles Thursday:

Baseball

Class 6A state qualifiers

No. 1 Campus (20-2) West

No. 2 Free State (19-3) West

No. 1 Olathe Northwest (17-5) East

No. 6 Washburn Rural (17-5) West

No. 2 Mill Valley (14-5)

No. 3 Blue Valley Northwest (16-6)

No. 5 Olathe East (15-7)

No. 13 Derby (11-9)

West misses out on state tournament



The City League will have only one state tournament representative in 2019.

Wichita West was the last remaining GWAL school in the Kansas high school baseball regional tournaments outside of Bishop Carroll, but the Pioneers fell to No. 2 Lawrence Free State on Thursday 10-0 in the regional championship.

West won its semifinal 4-1 over No. 10 Dodge City but couldn’t get its bats going again to round out the night.

Class 5A state qualifiers

No. 1 Bishop Carroll (21-0) West

No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas (19-3) East

No. 3 Pittsburg (17-4) East

No. 4 Topeka Seaman (17-5) East

No. 5 Arkansas City (13-8) West

No. 10 St. James Academy (12-9) East

No. 10 Great Bend (10-10) West

No. 11 Salina South (10-10) West

No walkoff needed, just emotion for Carroll



Last year, Bishop Carroll swarmed the field and buried then-senior RJ Lara after he hit a walkoff single to send Bishop Carroll to state.

In 2019, the Golden Eagles held a seven-run lead over one of the top teams in the Wichita area and held on for an 8-4 win against Maize South in their Class 5A regional championship on Thursday.

Bishop Carroll is still undefeated.

Maize South jumped on the Eagles early. With a ground-rule double and a home run to follow, the Mavericks jumped to a 2-0 lead facing Carroll senior pitcher Brady Bockover. An All-Metro selection last year, Bockover typically doesn’t give up a run and rarely two, especially in the first inning.

He and the Eagles recovered, and the bats went to work. By the bottom of the second, Carroll had tied it up, and an inning later, it was 7-2.

With the win, Carroll will enter the Class 5A state tournament as the No. 1 seed and one of two undefeated baseball teams left in Kansas.

Class 4A state qualifiers

No. 1 Fort Scott (21-1) East

No. 1 Trinity Academy (18-1) West

No. 2 Nickerson (16-2) West

No. 3 Buhler (19-3) West

No. 8 Tonganoxie (12-9) East

No. 13 Mulvane (9-11) West

No. 11 KC Piper (8-12) East

Class 3A state qualifiers

Rock Creek (20-3)

Minneapolis (19-3)

Sabetha (18-3)

Cheney (19-4)

Wellsville (17-4)

Baxter Springs (17-5)

Hugoton (14-8)

Burlington (7-12)

Cheney doubles down, baseball clinches title

Cheney’s postseason odds looked shaky heading in, but the Cardinals found their stability again.

Cheney beat Haven 6-3 in its Class 3A regional championship game. After leaning on its outstanding pitching all season, the Cardinals’ three allowed runs were the most given up throughout the tournament.

From April 1 to April 22, Cheney went 12-0. But in the week that followed, the Cardinals went 2-4 with a home loss to four-win Halstead. Although the Cardinals finished the regular season with a sweep of Kingman/Norwich, the same swagger hadn’t been back until the regional tournament.

Now the Cardinals will enter the 3A sate tournament for the third time in four years, joining the Cheney softball team in Emporia.

Class 2-1A state qualifiers

Elkhart (19-0)

Marion (18-1)

Sedgwick (15-2)

Humboldt (20-3)

Olathe Heritage Christian (13-6)

KC Christian (14-8)

Rossville (14-8)

Independent (13-10)

Sedgwick bats come to life to reach state





Maybe no team in the Wichita area is swinging its bats like Sedgwick.

The Cardinals breezed to its Class 2-1A regional title with a 17-7 win over three-loss Ellis. In the three-game tournament, Sedgwick pushed 32 runs across the plate, but that is nothing new for the Cardinals.

Segwick averaged a whopping 13 runs per game during the regular season and now gets a shot in its first state tournament since 2015.

Softball

Class 6A state qualifiers

No. 1 Washburn Rural (21-0) West

No. 1 Mill Valley (20-2) East

No. 2 Free State (20-2) West

No. 3 Derby (18-2) West

No. 4 Topeka (16-3) West

No. 3 Olathe North (17-5) East

No. 5 Olathe Northwest (17-5) East

Campus comes one run short

After averaging almost 10 runs per game during the regular season, Campus needed just one to stay alive.

The Colts couldn’t find it, losing to No. 2 Free State 1-0 in their Class 6A regional championship game. It was tied for the fewest runs Free State scored all season.

Campus’ regional started strong with a 15-0 win over Wichita East in the semifinal round, but the bats went cold to follow. The loss means the Campus baseball team will be alone in Lawrence.

Class 5A state qualifiers

No. 1 Shawnee Heights (19-1) East

No. 1 Bishop Carroll (20-2) West

No. 2 Blue Valley Southwest (18-4) East

No. 4 Maize South (18-4) West

No. 2 Wichita Northwest (17-5) West

No. 3 Goddard (15-3) West

No. 5 Emporia (15-6) East

No. 6 Lansing (14-7) East

Class 4A state qualifiers

No. 1 Andale/Garden Plain (21-1) West

No. 2 Augusta (21-1) West

No. 3 Clay Center/Wakefield (17-1) West

No. 5 Rose Hill (16-6) West

No. 4 Eudora (15-5) East

No. 6 Paola (16-6) East

No. 8 Anderson County (12-7) East

No. 15 Louisburg (8-14) East

Class 3A state qualifiers

Cheney (22-1)

Holton (19-2)

Beloit (17-2)

Kingman/Norwich (20-3)

St. Marys (19-3)

Silver Lake (19-4)

Colby (17-4)

Frontenac (17-6)

Class 2-1A state qualifiers

Oskaloosa (21-2)

St. Mary’s Colgan (21-2)

Jayhawk-Linn (19-2)

Spearville (19-2)

Bluestem (15-4)

Hutchinson Trinity (15-7)

Burlingame (12-7)

Sacred Heart (13-8)

Girls Soccer

Class 6A Northeast quarterfinalists

No. 8 Olathe Northwest (15-1-1)

No. 6 Shawnee Mission South (14-4-0)

No. 4 Blue Valley West (13-3-1)

Third time’s the charm for North High



Wichita North was dreaming of another chance and got it.

The Redskins beat City League rival Wichita East 2-1 on the team’s third meeting this season after the first two tore the hearts out of the North players and coaches. Thursday’s win meant the most.

The first meeting came in the North Cup championship game. The Redskins could not defend their home field, losing 2-1 as East celebrated with a team photo.

Five days later, the teams met again for a virtual City League title elimination game. The game was called with 16:33 left after a sheet of rain rolled through the Wichita area. North felt slighted a fair shake, but the Redskins got one Thursday.

North senior Maria Salas took advantage of a massive first half wind blowing with the Redskins’ attack. She scored two goals, including a stunner from outside the 18-yard box and about 10 yards above the goal line.

2019 marks Wichita North’s first regional championship since 2012 and coach Curt Wullschleger’s first in since taking over.

Derby falls in penalty kicks



Despite hitting the post twice and clearing the ball off the line twice, Derby’s fortune ran out Thursday.

The Panthers fell in Manhattan 3-2 on penalty kicks after a scoreless 80 minutes. It was just the third time all season Derby hadn’t scored but the seventh regulation shutout.

2019 was a season of almost for Derby, finishing as AVCTL I runner-up and Class 6A regional runner-up.

Class 5A Northeast quarterfinalists

No. 1 De Soto (16-1-1)

No. 3 Spring Hill (13-5-0)

No. 5 St. James Academy (12-6-0)

Bishop Carroll comes through slugfest in overtime



Lauren Brooks said she didn’t know what she hit, but she hit something.

Video evidence is unclear, but Brooks was the closest to the ball off a corner in overtime that found the back of the net to give Bishop Carroll a 1-0 regional championship win over Maize South on Thursday.

Brooks said she didn’t expect a game that tough. April 30, about two weeks before the postseason began, Bishop Carroll handed the Mavericks a thorough 3-1 loss, but Maize South gave Carroll all it could handle, coach Greg Rauch said.

With the win, Carroll moves on to yet another state quarterfinal, this time as the No. 1 overall seed in Class 5A at 17-1-0. The Golden Eagles will face rival Maize in the quarterfinal round.

Kapaun misses quarterfinals for first time since 2011



McPherson is on a train, and anyone in the way is getting knocked off course.

The Bullpups added Kapaun Mt. Carmel to that list Thursday with a 4-0 regional championship victory over the Crusaders. McPherson has won 13 in a row and enters its highly anticipated quarterfinal matchup with Valley Center 17-1-0.

McPherson’s Kenzee Godwin got the scoring started with about 10 minutes left in the first half, but in the second 40 minutes, the Bullpups took control as Hannah Hageman scored a pair and sent Kapaun home.

2019 marks the first time Kapaun has missed the state quarterfinals since 2011. The Crusaders finished the season as co-City League champions with a 12-6-0 record.

Valley Center survives Western Kansas scare



Penalty kicks marked the day.

Valley Center beat Hays 2-1 to clinch its second straight Class 5A regional championship, but the Hornets needed overtime and a PK to do it.

The Hornets conceded a penalty late in the second half, and Hays equalized to send it to OT.

Thursday marked Valley Center’s fifth straight appearance in a regional championship game. Last year, the Hornets fell in the quarterfinal round on penalty kicks to Bishop Carroll. This season, Valley Center must get past one-loss McPherson to reach the final four.

Maize magic continues, reach quarterfinals again

This entire season, Taige Webster has pleaded with Maize girls soccer coach Jay Holmes to play her at forward instead of outside back.

When her chance came — in the second half of Thursday’s Class 5A regional championship game at Eisenhower — Webster was prepared.

The sophomore used her speed to win a foot race and chase down a through ball. She then had the composure to take a touch outside of the charging keeper and slot away the title-clinching goal in Maize’s 3-1 victory over Eisenhower. With the win, the Eagles (14-3-1) advance to Tuesday’s 5A quarterfinals and will play at Bishop Carroll (17-1).

“I had a rush through my heart and I heard my coaches yelling at me, so I couldn’t stop there, I had to finish,” Webster said. “I was so excited because it was the first time I’ve played up front all season. Now maybe I’ll get to go up front again.”

Webster, with her pace, was exactly what Holmes was looking for in Thursday’s windy conditions. Holmes figured Eisenhower, trailing 2-1 at halftime, would push numbers forward with the wind at its backs for the second half. If Maize had the speed to counter, it could maybe steal a goal.

Sure enough, an Eisenhower corner kick was cleared in the 65th minute and that left the Tigers’ back line exposed. With one well-placed through ball by Mina Chapman over the top of the defense, Webster chased down the ball to score the goal Eisenhower coach Brandon Sommer was afraid was brewing.

“When you get the wind at your back and you’re trailing, you have the tendency to knock the ball forward and then the wind carries it,” Sommer said. “We talked at halftime about finding feet and looking for combinations, but Maize just out-played us. They read our combinations and got in the way and they countered us.”

Playing against the wind actually suited Maize’s possession-based game better. Maize’s midfield trio of Cammie Davis, Kaylee Wilcox and Nayeli Reveles were able to boss the game with their combinations and constantly won possession for Maize in the middle of the field. When Eisenhower did make a threat, Maize senior centerback Cheyenne Busker bottled it up.

“We could really start playing our game when we were against the wind,” Davis said. “When we were playing with the wind, it was just long balls that rolled out. In the second half, we were able to play our possession game more and that worked.”

Maize struck within the game’s first six minutes when Davis won a 50-50 ball in the midfield and laid off a pass for Mallory Stegman, who lined up a 25-yard shot and slotted it past the keeper for a 1-0 lead.

But Eisenhower received a significant boost when it equalized going into the wind, as sophomore Emma Franklin won a foot race and re-directed the ball around the charging goalkeeper to tie the game 1-1 in the 14th minute.

Minutes later, Eisenhower nearly took the lead when an in-the-box blast from Emma Scholl hit off the crossbar. Instead, it was Maize that took the 2-1 lead when senior Marissa Llamas scored on a 25-yard strike with the wind in the 26th minute.

If Scholl’s strike dips a couple inches lower and goes in, the outcome might have been different for Eisenhower. Instead, Sommer is more than happy to take the positives from a 14-3-1 season where he started nine different freshmen and won the AV-CTL Division II championship.

“This season has been an incredible accomplishment for a team that starts six freshmen, four sophomores and a. junior,” Sommer said. “That freshmen class is amazing and our sophomore class is amazing. We’re just going to continue to grow from this. It stunk that today we got the loss, but our girls can learn from this and it inspires me to try to find ways to help them find what they need to do to win this next year.”

Class 4-1A Northeast quarterfinalists

No. 1 Maranatha Academy (12-1-0)

No. 7 Bishop Miege (10-7-1)

No. 6 KC Christian (9-6-1)

No. 4 Louisburg (14-3-0)

Buhler cruises to quarterfinals

Regional Champs!!



The Lady Crusaders defeat Nickerson, 3-0. The Crusaders will play at home on Tuesday in the State Quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/5g33hIoflz — Buhler AD (@SeuserJ) May 16, 2019

Buhler extinguished Nickerson’s promising first girls soccer season with a 3-0 regional championship victory Thursday.

The Crusaders are going back to the state quarterfinals after the Buhler boys soccer team finished runner-up in Class 4-1A in the fall.

Buhler scored early as Aubrey Tanksley found the back of the net, and Aliyah Frederick and Alex Hutton attacked in the final 10 minutes for a pair of goals to send the Crusaders through.

Buhler will face Circle in the quarterfinal round.

Circle beats odds and rival to advance



It was a historic day for Circle.

Beating Mulvane, an AVCTL III-IV rival, 3-1 was not the only positive from Thursday. It wasn’t only because Mulvane was the No. 2 seed at 11-5-0 and Circle entered as the seventh seed.

Thursday, Circle broke the school record for wins in a single season with 12 all behind the guiding tough of sophomore Brooklyn Hunter, who in just two years set Circle’s top mark for career goals and assists.

The Thunderbirds will face top-seeded Buhler in the quarterfinals.

Classical’s run comes to an end



Classical’s promising first season fell short of a regional championship.

The Saints lost 6-0 to Topeka Hayden on Thursday to finish the season 10-6-0, but Classical earned a state playoff victory, 3-0 over Rose Hill, in just its first season as a full KSHSAA member.

Trinity, Collegiate play to a thriller



It came down to the final five minutes.

Trinity Academy pulled out a 3-2 regional championship victor over rival Collegiate on Thursday to advance to the state quarterfinals where the Knights will play Topeka Hayden.

Trinity trailed 0-2 going against the wind int he first half but used it to its benefit in the final 40 minutes, capped with the thrilling finish.

The Knights’ title comes after a season of grinding against the best teams in Kansas:

6A regional champion, Manhattan

6A regional runner-up, Wichita East

6A regional runner-up, Garden City

6A regional runner-up, Liberal

5A regional champion, Bishop Carroll

5A regional runner-up, Kapaun Mt. Carmel

5A regional runner-up, Hays

4-1A regional champion, Circle

In those games, Trinity is 1-4-2, but it paid off Thursday.