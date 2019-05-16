Regional recap and results: 8 more Wichita area teams punch their tickets to state

Ark City keeps back-to-back title hopes alive with regional crown The Arkansas City High School baseball team beat Salina Central 4-2 and Kapaun Mt. Carmel 8-4 in its 2019 regional tournament and championship game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Arkansas City High School baseball team beat Salina Central 4-2 and Kapaun Mt. Carmel 8-4 in its 2019 regional tournament and championship game.

The regional tournaments are almost complete.

Here are the eight Wichita area high school baseball and softball teams that clinched spots at state Wednesday while soccer was idle:

Baseball

Colt strong: Campus wins in extras

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

It was the finish of the night in the Wichita area and maybe all of Kansas.

Campus beat Junction City 13-12 in 12 innings Wednesday night. The top-seeded Colts in Class 6A West were two outs away from suffering a regional upset to the No. 8 seed.

Instead, Campus caught a rally in the bottom of the 11th to tie it again, and Austin Warkins finished it after a dozen innings with a ground ball up the middle that sent the Colts flying onto the field in celebration.

Warkins sprinted past first base with his hands in the air.

“Craziest game I’ve ever been a part of in any sport,” said senior Tyler Kahmann, who plays football, baseball and baseball at Campus.

The extra inning thriller came as a surprise after Campus’ five inning, 10-0 win over Topeka in the semifinal, but for the second straight year, the Colts are going to state.

Last year, Campus finished third in Class 6A. With one of the most talented rosters in Kansas, the Colts want more in 2019.

Class 6A East regional championship games:

No. 1 Olathe Northwest, 9; No. 9 Olathe South, 2

No. 2 Mill Valley, 7; No. 7 Shawnee Mission West, 3

No. 3 Blue Valley Northwest, 7; No. 6 Blue Valley, 6

Golden Ark: Bulldogs get to state again

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

April 12, Arkansas City was 3-4, and Wednesday, the Bulldogs were champions.

For the second straight year, after a 12-year drought, Ark City is going to state and this regional title comes in Class 5A, where the Bulldogs suffered through the years gone by.

Last year, Ark City won the Class 4A-Division I state championship. It was the Bulldogs’ first title since 2002. Senior pitcher Garrett Vandeventer said at the beginning of the year, the team was trying too hard to be last year’s group.

When the Bulldogs settled into being themselves, the wins started falling in place. Ark City went on a 7-1 stretch April 12-May 7. And though the Dogs finished the regular season with a loss to Eisenhower, the host of the regional tournament, Ark City did not have to face the Tigers again.

Ark City beat Salina Central 4-2 and played the No. 13 seed Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the title game after a semifinal upset. The Bulldogs handled Kapaun 8-4 to celebrate again.

Class 5A East regional championship games:

No. 10 St. James Academy, 3; No. 2 Shawnee Heights, 1

No. 3 Pittsburg, 8; No. 11 De Soto, 3

No. 4 Topeka Seaman, 9; No. 5 Lansing, 0

Knighted: Trinity clinches second straight trip

In late April, Trinity coach Bret Lentz said getting to state wasn’t a hope anymore but rather an expectation, and the Knights answered the bell Wednesday.

Trinity, the No. 1 seed in Class 4A West, beat Rose Hill 3-0 in its regional semifinal as senior Nate Adler threw a complete game shutout. The Knights booked their spot at state with a 4-3 win over Augusta.

Trinity reached state in 2018 after knocking on the door for years. Once the Knights broke through, they fell int eh first round to eventual champion Iola, who was knocked out in the regional round this season.

The Knights will likely enter as the tournament’s No. 1 seed.

Buhler? Crusaders will be at state, too

Buhler has quietly cruised into the Class 4A state tournament.

Beating Chapman 10-0 to reach its regional final and topping Wellington 10-4 for a berth in the state tournament, the Crusaders are 19-3 and winners of eight of their last nine games.

2019 marks the Crusaders’ third state tournament appearance in the past four years. Buhler won a state title in that stretch in 2016 and will be looking to do the same after falling in the first round last year.

Circle loses state chance on walkoff

Circle’s 2019 season ended with heartbreak.

The Thunderbirds were a walkoff single away from going to the Class 4A state tournament, but Nickerson’s Tanner Schrag took that away as Nickerson beat Circle 6-5.

Circle started the season 10-0 before dropping seven of its last 11 regular season games. The Thunderbrids beat Winfield 7-5 to reach the title game but fell short.

Class 4A East regional championship games:

No. 8 Tonganoxie, 8; No. 1 Iola, 5

No. 2 Fort Scott, 14; No. 7 Ottawa, 2 (5 innings)

No. 11 KC Piper, 12; No. 3 Anderson County, 8

No. 5 Chanute, 17; No. 4 Atchison, 1

Class 3A regional championship games:

No. 3 Baxter Springs, 10; No. 1 Frontenac, 8 (8 innings)

No. 1 Minneapolis, 7; No. 3 Concordia, 5

No. 6 Burlington, 7; No. 4 Prairie View, 3

No. 1 Wellsville, 13; No. 2 Jefferson West, 3

No. 3 Hugoton, 7; No. 4 Colby, 6

Class 2-1A regional championship games:

No. 3 Rossville, 20; No. 1 Mission Valley, 0 (3 innings)

No. 1 Marion, 14; No. 2 Chase County, 4

No. 3 Humboldt, 6; No. 1 Cherokee-Southeast, 1

No. 4 KC Christian, 6; No. 3 Maranatha Academy, 3

No. 1 Elkhart, 6; No. 2 Spearville, 2

Softball

North falls short of stunner

Wichita North’s Allison Johnson Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Wichita North’s Cindarella story closed Wednesday.

The Redskins finished the season with 12 wins, losing to No. 1 seed Washburn Rural 15-0 in their Class 6A regional championship after beating Liberal 4-2 to get there.

North had one of its best season in recent memory that featured a six-game win streak and Wednesday’s regional title game appearance.

Class 6A East regional championship games:

No. 1 Mill Valley, 14; No. 8 Blue Valley Northwest, 6

No. 2 Blue Valley, 6; No. 7 Blue Valley West, 5

No. 3 Olathe North, 12; No. 6 Olathe West, 3

No. 5 Olathe Northwest, 3; No. 4 Olathe South, 2

Guess who’s back, Carroll’s back

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

With one crack of the bat, Kaylin Watkins sent the Golden Eagles through and put the Bishop Carroll-Maize rivalry on hold for at least a year.

Carroll beat its long-time rival 17-1 in its Kansas Class 5A softball regional championship game Wednesday. Watkins’ three-run home run was a walkoff without the glamor, ending the game in four innings.

“It felt really good to get the game over with,” she said. “Now we can prepare for state, what we didn’t finish last year.”

FINAL 5A Regional Championship@BCCHS_Softball 17@MaizeSoftball 1#VKscores@kaylin_watkins ends it with a walkoff 3-run home run. What a way to clinch your spot in the state tournament. pic.twitter.com/H2fvwjb1eM — Hayden Kyle Barber (@HK_Barber) May 16, 2019

Carroll started its tournament with a 5-1 win over Andover, and Maize met the Eagles in the title game soon after with an 11-10 walkoff win over Kapaun Mt. Carmel. With only a few minutes between games, the Maize players were visibly exhausted. Carroll coach Steve Harshberger said the warmer weather played a part, and it affected his group, too.

The Golden Eagles just had a little more time to recoup, he said.

“Last Friday night, we were in coats and sitting in the rain,” Harshberger said. “Monday and Tuesday was the only time to get acclimated.”

Harshberger hasn’t missed a state tournament since he started at Carroll six years ago, and with the program’s everlasting prestige, Carroll is closing in on Arkansas City’s Kansas record for most consecutive state appearances at 11. Derby sits at nine straight years in Class 6A after its regional title Tuesday.

Bishop Carroll softball team Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Over Carroll’s two games against Maize this year, the Golden Eagles got two wins and outscored the perennial state power 28-6. Wednesday, Carroll cracked the game open in the second inning with eight runs, including a solo home run from freshman Kadence Brewster.

Carroll will enter the state tournament with a 20-2 record. Its only two losses came against fellow 5A state qualifiers: Maize South and Shawnee Heights.

The Golden Eagles are seeking their first state championship since 2015, and Harshberger said the 2019 senior group is special.

“At the start of the year, we weren’t sure we were going to have some leaders, but it wasn’t the talk, talk,” Harshberger said. “It was the play hard type, and they’ve carried us through the year. Four years ago, we put four or five of them in the lineup, so it’s good to see them still contributing.”

Bishop Carroll softball Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Class 5A East regional championship games:

No. 1 Shawnee Heights, 10; No. 9 Topeka Seaman, 0

No. 2 Blue Valley Southwest, 5; No. 7 Arkansas City, 0

No. 6 Lansing, 6; No. 3 Spring Hill, 1

No. 5 Emporia, 6; No. 4 Basehor-Linwood, 2

Augusta confidence: Orioles back where they belong

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

After a rare drought, Augusta is going back to state.

The Orioles beat Topeka Hayden 2-1 in its Class 4A regional championship game after blasting Ulysses 15-0 in the semifinal. Augusta’s 2019 trip will be its first since 2016, and it will be seeking its first state title since 2015.

The defensive slugfest fell on the right arm of sophomore Morgan Pennycuff. She allowed one run on three hits with 12 strikeouts. That performance came on the heels of 2018 All-Metro selection Gracie Johnston’s no-hitter thrown against Ulysses.

Augusta’s game-winning run came in the bottom of the fifth off a Hayden error with the bases loaded. Johnston came out in the seventh and struck out the firs two batters and got the third to ground out to Kourtney Divine to end it.

Like AVCTL rival Andale/Garden Plain, Augusta will be one of the top seeds at the state tournament at 21-1. The Orioles’ only loss came on the road to the Indians.

Speared: Andale/Garden Plain hits 7 home runs in title game

Andale/Garden Plain’s Kyla Eck Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

The Indians hit seven home runs in one championship game.

Kylie Horsch hit a grand slam. Abby Gordon hit a pair of four-baggers. And Macie Eck, Kyla Eck (who also hit a grand slam in the semifinal), Madison Grimes and Ashton Winter all joined in, too. Andale/Garden Plain won its Class 4A regional championship 12-0 over Circle.

On the day, the Indians scored 27 runs and allowed none. They are going to state for the fourth time int he past five years.

Andale/Garden Plain opened the tournament with a 15-0 win over Chapman. The Indians will enter the state tournament as one of the top seeds at 21-1. Its only loss came to fellow state qualifier Augusta.

Rose on the hill: Rockets going to state

Rose Hill’s Emily Adler @adleremily3/Twitter

Could call it lucky but should probably call it good.

Rose Hill won its 2019 Class 4A West regional championship Wednesday after No. 4 seed and host Pratt fell to Wamego in the first round. The Rockets completed a two-run comeback in the final two innings to clinch the crown.

Pratt entered the regional tournament with only two losses. Wamego had just five wins. Nevertheless, Wamego had Rose Hill on the ropes through five innings, down 4-3 with six outs left.

With Rose Hill’s 4-1 semifinal win over Abilene to start the day, the Rockets have now won 11 straight and are arguably the hottest team in the Wichtia area for any team sport.

Class 4A East regional championship games:

No. 8 Anderson County, 3; No. 1 Independence, 1

No. 15 Louisburg, 6; No. 7 Chanute, 5

No. 6 Paola, 10; No. 3 KC Piper, 6

No. 4 Eudora, 15; No. 5 Tonganoxie, 0

Other Class 3A regional championship games:

No. 1 Frontenac, 5; No. 2 Riverton, 4

No. 1 Beloit, 6; No. 2 Hoisington/Central Plains, 5 (8 innings)

No. 1 Colby, 12; No. 6 Goodland, 2

No. 3 Silver Lake, 5; No. 1 Burlington, 2

No. 1 St. Marys, 8; No. 7 Rock Creek, 3

Other Class 2-1A regional championship games:

No. 3 Burlingame, 6; No. 5 Northern Heights, 5 (8 innings)

No. 1 Oskaloosa, 9; No. 2 Misson Valley, 7

No. 1 Spearville, 6; No. 3 Medicine Lodge, 3

No. 3 Sacred Heart, 6; No. 4 Ellsworth, 3

No. 1 Jayhawk Linn, 10; No. 2 Humboldt, 8

Girls Soccer