The 10 high school football wins and stats you need to know from Friday’s games

The Cheney football team is off to a 5-0 start this season. Courtesy

Varsity Kansas has you covered with a full list of scores from Kansas high school football Week 5 games on Friday.

Need a quick run-down of the important wins and performances from Friday’s games? Varsity Kansas has picked 10 games and statistical outputs that fans in the Wichita area need to know about.

1. Andover flexes strength in dominant win over Heights

In what was one of the most anticipated games of the week, Andover showed why its defense is on another level with a 49-7 rout of Wichita Heights on Friday.

Both teams entered with a 3-1 record and explosive rushing attacks, but it was Andover who prevailed in the City League/AV-CTL showdown.

Andover piled up 400 rushing yards in the victory, while its defense limited a talented Heights’ side to just 109 rushing yards.

Andover senior running back Max Middleton led the way with 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Nik Pai added 125 rushing yards and a score. Quarterback Brady Strausz scored three rushing touchdowns, then also threw for 72 yards on four completions and another score through the air to Pai.

It was a dominant first-half performance by Andover, which jumped out to a 14-0 lead and then took a 28-7 lead into halftime. The Trojans put the game out of reach in the third quarter, as Strausz found Pai for a 38-yard touchdown throw then Middleton and Pai both added scores on the ground.

Andover, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, extended its winning streak to four games going into next week’s road game at Valley Center.

2. Harrison Voth leads Cheney past Pratt in top-10 showdown

Cheney senior quarterback Harrison Voth delivered yet another sterling performance, completing 15 of 19 passes and throwing for 253 yards and four touchdowns in Cheney’s 27-14 district win at Pratt.

In a battle between undefeated teams, No. 4-ranked Cheney (5-0, 2-0) collected a critical Class 3A District 8 win over No. 9-ranked Pratt (4-1, 1-1).

Holcomb (4-1, 2-0) also looms as a threat to advance to the playoffs, as the next two weeks should decide which two teams advance in one of Class 3A’s toughest districts. Holcomb plays at Cheney on Oct. 8, then hosts Pratt on Oct. 15.

As for the Cheney-Pratt game, the Cardinals built a 27-6 lead in the third quarter on the arm of Voth.

He connected with senior receiver Luke Grace for a total of three touchdowns, including a 79-yard bomb in the second quarter. Grace finished with eight receptions for 145 yards.

Meanwhile, Pratt’s run-based offense was never able to find its rhythm playing from behind. The Greenbacks briefly cut Cheney’s lead to 14-6 in the second quarter, but failed to score again until the closing seconds of the game with Cheney picking up the full 13 points in the district standings for the tiebreaker.

Cheney has now defeated three ranked teams this season, including wins at Kingman, against Garden Plain and at Pratt.

3. McGinnis and Smith team up again to lead Circle to another comeback

For the second time in the last three weeks, Circle quarterback Luke McGinnis engineered a last-minute, fourth-quarter comeback to lead the Thunderbirds to victory.

Circle trailed Winfield 31-20 with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, but McGinnis connected with his favorite target, Ty Smith, for two late touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 30 seconds left, to lift Circle to a dramatic 35-31 victory.

Circle improved to 3-2 this season, which secured the program’s best record since 2010 when it finished 5-5.

McGinnis finished with 295 passing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 44 rushing yards, while Smith hauled in nine of those passes for 167 yards and four touchdowns. Bonner Jeffries added five catches for 82 yards, while Nolan Messmore caught a score.

Winfield (2-3) was led by Ar’mon Acosta, who finished with 155 rushing yards and a touchdown. Riley Yingling threw for 103 yards and a touchdown, while Kyan Towles caught five passes for 75 yards and a score.

4. Chaparral airs it out in big win over Garden Plain

With an air-it-out offense and plenty of talent to throw to, Chaparral has found an identity under coach J.C. Zahradnik that has led the program to a resurgence.

After back-to-back losing seasons, including a two-win campaign last season, Chaparral improved to 5-0 this season with its finest win yet — a 41-21 rout over a ranked Garden Plain team.

It was a crucial win for Chaparral’s postseason chances coming out of a highly-competitive Class 2A District 6 that features three ranked teams in Chaparral (No. 9), Garden Plain (No. 5) and Kingman (No. 6).

Chaparral quarterback Wyatt Drouhard threw for 364 yards and six touchdowns against Garden Plain. Kaden Harding caught eight passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns, while Jackson Swartz added three catches and 103 yards with a touchdown and Alec Pfaff reeled in five balls for 44 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

On defense, Jack Francis led the way for Chaparral with three interceptions — picking off Garden Plain on a third of its passing attempts (12).

Drouhard passed early and often to give Chaparral a quick 14-0 lead and didn’t stop until the Roadrunners had bombarded Garden Plain with a 34-7 lead after the third quarter. The Owls were able to add two scores in the fourth quarter from running back Reed Adelhardt, who finished the game with 139 rushing yards on 27 carries and added an interception on defense.

5. Andale extends school-record winning streak to 30 games

It was the typical dominant performance from Andale on Friday, but this time the win meant a little something extra.

The No. 1-ranked Indians scored multiple times on defense and in special teams in a 48-0 rout of Hesston to improve to 5-0 this season. But more importantly, the win extended Andale’s current winning streak to 30 games — a new school record for one of the state’s top programs.

Andale has outscored opponents 256-18 so far this season and have yet to be challenged, as the Indians look to try to win their third straight Class 3A championship. Coach Dylan Schmidt is now 53-2 in his five seasons at Andale.

6. Derby rolls over Hutchinson for 4-0 start

The defense continues to get better for the No. 1-ranked Panthers, as the varsity unit notched a dominant performance in a 55-6 rout at Hutchinson.

Hutchinson didn’t score its touchdown until the fourth quarter and finished the game with less than 150 yards of total offense.

Derby only led 7-0 after the first quarter, but opened the game up with six touchdowns in the second quarter. The Panthers rolled up nearly 400 rushing yards, once again highlighted by junior running back Dylan Edwards, who finished with 159 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.

Derby quarterback Mercer Thatcher added 80 rushing yards and a pair of scores on the ground, while also throwing for 71 yards on three completions with two going for touchdowns to Cayden Brown and Travon Rose.

The three-time defending Class 6A champions improved to 4-0 on the season and have outscored opponents 226-66. The Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games entering next Friday’s showdown against Campus.

7. Little River edges Canton-Galva in battle of 8-man’s best

The top two-ranked teams in 8-man Division I produced a thriller, as No. 1 Little River held on for a 60-52 win at home over No. 2 Canton-Galva.

On the field with some of the best 8-man players in Kansas, Little River running back Braxton Lafferty rose to the occasion and elevated himself above the rest — rushing for 332 yards and five touchdowns in the showdown.

Little River (5-0, 2-0) remained unbeaten, while Canton-Galva (4-1, 2-1) suffered its first loss in a District 4 game.

The game had plenty of back-and-forth swings, as Little River jumped out to a 22-12 lead after Lafferty broke a 46-yard run for a touchdown, only for Canton-Galva to rally for a 38-30 lead in the third quarter.

Canton-Galva quarterback Garrett Maltbie finished the game with 436 passing yards and five touchdowns. Tyson Struber, a Kansas State commit, reeled in 11 catches for 184 yards and four total touchdowns, while Cason Mastre added six catches for 136 yards and three touchdowns. Ryder Norstrom chipped in with 95 yards on the ground.

But after Maltbie and Struber connected for a 36-yard score to go up 38-30, it was all Little River. Lafferty tied the game less than 30 seconds following Canton-Galva’s go-ahead score, while Little River ripped off four unanswered touchdowns capped by Ryan Konen’s touchdown run to go up 60-38 with 6:07 remaining in the game.

Canton-Galva scrambled to make it a thrilling ending and succeeded, as Struber and Mastre hauled in touchdowns to cut Little River’s lead to 60-52 with 1:07 remaining. But Canton-Galva was unable to find the touchdown and two-point conversion it needed to force overtime.

8. Eisenhower picks up shutout win over rival Goddard

In a series that has recently been dominated by Goddard, it was Eisenhower that came away with an impressive 24-0 shutout victory in the rivalry game on Friday.

Goddard had won seven of the last eight games, dating back to 2015.

Eisenhower improved to 2-3 on the season, while Goddard fell to 0-5. After a difficult early-season stretch, the Tigers could build some momentum entering the playoffs with their final three games against Ark City (2-3), Great Bend (0-5) and Valley Center (2-3).

9. Wellington stops Rose Hill on potential game-winning play

Given a second chance to potentially win the game, Rose Hill didn’t hesitate.

Rose Hill trailed 13-6 late in the fourth quarter and thought all hope was lost when Wellington’s Jace Barton came down with his second interception of the game and Rose Hill’s fourth turnover.

But the Rockets would gain new life when they recovered a fumble, then quarterback Lane Gardner scrambled in for the touchdown to cut Wellington’s lead to 13-12. Instead of trying to tie the game with a kick, Rose Hill went for the two-point conversion and win. Wellington sealed the win with a strong push up front that swallowed the running attempt by Rose Hill.

Wellington improved to 2-2 this season, while Rose Hill fell to 1-4.

10. Kingman extends winning streak in dominant fashion

Since losing the season-opener to Cheney, the No. 4-ranked team in Class 3A, Kingman has found its groove.

The Eagles have won four straight games following their 41-7 win over Douglass and have won the last three games by a combined 137-7. In coach Tanner Hageman’s third season, Kingman — now ranked No. 6 in Class 2A — appears poised to have its best team yet.

Kingman has been led this season by junior quarterback Nolan Freund, a trio of senior wide receivers in Avrey Albright, Micah Krehbiel and Cole Watkins with the offensive line anchored by Colby Schreiner.

The Eagles (4-1, 2-0) will have a crucial District 6 game this coming Friday against Garden Plain (3-2, 1-1).