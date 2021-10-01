Week 5 schedule, scores for Kansas high school football games this Friday (Oct. 1)

Andale coach Dylan Schmidt The Wichita Eagle

Week 5 action of the Kansas high school football season is happening on Friday and Varsity Kansas has you covered with games, schedules and updates on scores on Friday night.

Kansas high school football Week 5 scores

City League

North (0-4) at 5A No. 2 Bishop Carroll (3-1)

5A No. 3 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (4-0) at Southeast (1-3)

Campus (0-4) at 5A No. 6 Northwest (2-2)

Heights (3-1) at 5A No. 10 Andover (3-1)

East (1-3) at West (1-3)

South (1-3) at Pittsburg (2-2)

AV-CTL Div. I

6A No. 1 Derby (3-0) at Hutchinson (2-2)

Newton (0-4) at 5A No. 5 Maize South (4-0)

Campus (0-4) at 5A No. 6 Northwest (2-2)

5A No. 8 Maize (3-1) at Salina South (1-3)

AV-CTL Div. II

Valley Center (2-2) at 4A No. 2 Andover Central (4-0)

Salina Central (2-2) at 4A No. 9 Arkansas City (2-2)

Heights (3-1) at 5A No. 10 Andover (3-1)

Goddard (0-4) at Eisenhower (1-3)

AV-CTL Div. III

Augusta (3-1) at 4A No. 3 Buhler (3-1)

4A No. 4 McPherson (4-0) at El Dorado (2-2)

Winfield (2-2) at Circle (2-2)

AV-CTL Div. IV

Coffeyville (0-4) at 4A No. 10 Mulvane (2-2)

Wellington (1-2) at Rose Hill (1-3)

Heart of America

Ell-Saline at 1A No. 4 Sedgwick (4-0, 1-0)

8-man football

Sylvan-Lucas (2-2) at Norwich (2-2)

District play

Class 3A District 7

No. 1 Andale (4-0, 1-0) at Hesston (1-3, 0-1)

No. 2 Collegiate (4-0, 1-0) at Trinity Academy (1-3, 0-1)

Halstead (1-3, 0-1) at Clearwater (2-2, 1-0)

Class 3A District 8

No. 4 Cheney (4-0, 1-0) at No. 9 Pratt (4-0, 1-0)

Holcomb (3-1, 1-0) at Larned (2-2, 0-1)

Hugoton (2-2, 0-1) at Nickerson (0-4, 0-1)

Class 2A District 5

Haven (0-4, 0-1) at No. 8 Hillsboro (3-1, 1-0)

Marion (3-1, 1-0) at Hutchinson Trinity (2-2, 1-0)

Sterling (0-4, 0-1) at Lyons (1-2, 0-1)

Class 2A District 6

No. 5 Garden Plain (3-1, 1-0) at No. 9 Chaparral (4-0, 1-0)

Douglass (0-4, 0-1) at No. 6 Kingman (3-1, 1-0)

Belle Plaine (0-4, 0-1) at Bluestem (0-4, 0-1)

Class 1A District 3

No. 2 Inman (4-0, 3-0) at Plainville (3-1, 2-0)

Class 1A District 4

No. 6 Conway Springs (3-1, 2-0) at Independent (0-2, 0-2)

Remington (3-1, 2-1) at Stanton County (2-2, 1-1)

Elkhart (2-2, 1-1) at Sublette (0-3, 0-2)

8-man Div. I District 1

No. 8 Sedan (4-0, 1-0) at Oswego (2-2, 0-1)

Cedar Vale-Dexter (0-4, 0-1) at Yates Center (4-0, 1-0)

Marmaton Valley (3-1, 1-0) at West Elk (3-1, 0-1)

8-man Div. I District 2

Oxford (0-4, 0-1) at No. 4 Madison (4-0, 1-0)

No. 10 Chase County (4-0, 1-0) at Flinthills (2-2, 1-0)

Central Burden (2-2, 0-1) at Udall (1-3, 0-1)

8-man Div. I District 4

No. 2 Canton-Galva (4-0, 2-0) at No. 1 Little River (4-0, 1-0)

Bennington (3-1, 0-1) at Solomon (3-1, 1-1)

Lincoln (2-1, 0-1) at Herington (0-3, 0-1)

8-man Div. I District 5

Argonia-Attica (3-1, 0-1) at Pretty Prairie (3-1, 1-0)

Goessel (2-2, 1-0) at Moundridge (1-3, 0-1)

Medicine Lodge (4-0, 1-0) at Fairfield (1-3, 0-1)

8-man Div. II District 6

Stafford (2-2, 0-2) at No. 6 Caldwell (4-0, 3-0)

Peabody-Burns (3-1, 2-0) at South Barber (3-1, 2-1)

Hutchinson Central Christian (0-4, 0-3) at South Haven (0-4, 0-2)