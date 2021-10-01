Varsity Football
Week 5 schedule, scores for Kansas high school football games this Friday (Oct. 1)
Week 5 action of the Kansas high school football season is happening on Friday and Varsity Kansas has you covered with games, schedules and updates on scores on Friday night.
Kansas high school football Week 5 scores
City League
North (0-4) at 5A No. 2 Bishop Carroll (3-1)
5A No. 3 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (4-0) at Southeast (1-3)
Campus (0-4) at 5A No. 6 Northwest (2-2)
Heights (3-1) at 5A No. 10 Andover (3-1)
East (1-3) at West (1-3)
South (1-3) at Pittsburg (2-2)
AV-CTL Div. I
6A No. 1 Derby (3-0) at Hutchinson (2-2)
Newton (0-4) at 5A No. 5 Maize South (4-0)
5A No. 8 Maize (3-1) at Salina South (1-3)
AV-CTL Div. II
Valley Center (2-2) at 4A No. 2 Andover Central (4-0)
Salina Central (2-2) at 4A No. 9 Arkansas City (2-2)
Goddard (0-4) at Eisenhower (1-3)
AV-CTL Div. III
Augusta (3-1) at 4A No. 3 Buhler (3-1)
4A No. 4 McPherson (4-0) at El Dorado (2-2)
Winfield (2-2) at Circle (2-2)
AV-CTL Div. IV
Coffeyville (0-4) at 4A No. 10 Mulvane (2-2)
Wellington (1-2) at Rose Hill (1-3)
Heart of America
Ell-Saline at 1A No. 4 Sedgwick (4-0, 1-0)
8-man football
Sylvan-Lucas (2-2) at Norwich (2-2)
District play
Class 3A District 7
No. 1 Andale (4-0, 1-0) at Hesston (1-3, 0-1)
No. 2 Collegiate (4-0, 1-0) at Trinity Academy (1-3, 0-1)
Halstead (1-3, 0-1) at Clearwater (2-2, 1-0)
Class 3A District 8
No. 4 Cheney (4-0, 1-0) at No. 9 Pratt (4-0, 1-0)
Holcomb (3-1, 1-0) at Larned (2-2, 0-1)
Hugoton (2-2, 0-1) at Nickerson (0-4, 0-1)
Class 2A District 5
Haven (0-4, 0-1) at No. 8 Hillsboro (3-1, 1-0)
Marion (3-1, 1-0) at Hutchinson Trinity (2-2, 1-0)
Sterling (0-4, 0-1) at Lyons (1-2, 0-1)
Class 2A District 6
No. 5 Garden Plain (3-1, 1-0) at No. 9 Chaparral (4-0, 1-0)
Douglass (0-4, 0-1) at No. 6 Kingman (3-1, 1-0)
Belle Plaine (0-4, 0-1) at Bluestem (0-4, 0-1)
Class 1A District 3
No. 2 Inman (4-0, 3-0) at Plainville (3-1, 2-0)
Class 1A District 4
No. 6 Conway Springs (3-1, 2-0) at Independent (0-2, 0-2)
Remington (3-1, 2-1) at Stanton County (2-2, 1-1)
Elkhart (2-2, 1-1) at Sublette (0-3, 0-2)
8-man Div. I District 1
No. 8 Sedan (4-0, 1-0) at Oswego (2-2, 0-1)
Cedar Vale-Dexter (0-4, 0-1) at Yates Center (4-0, 1-0)
Marmaton Valley (3-1, 1-0) at West Elk (3-1, 0-1)
8-man Div. I District 2
Oxford (0-4, 0-1) at No. 4 Madison (4-0, 1-0)
No. 10 Chase County (4-0, 1-0) at Flinthills (2-2, 1-0)
Central Burden (2-2, 0-1) at Udall (1-3, 0-1)
8-man Div. I District 4
No. 2 Canton-Galva (4-0, 2-0) at No. 1 Little River (4-0, 1-0)
Bennington (3-1, 0-1) at Solomon (3-1, 1-1)
Lincoln (2-1, 0-1) at Herington (0-3, 0-1)
8-man Div. I District 5
Argonia-Attica (3-1, 0-1) at Pretty Prairie (3-1, 1-0)
Goessel (2-2, 1-0) at Moundridge (1-3, 0-1)
Medicine Lodge (4-0, 1-0) at Fairfield (1-3, 0-1)
8-man Div. II District 6
Stafford (2-2, 0-2) at No. 6 Caldwell (4-0, 3-0)
Peabody-Burns (3-1, 2-0) at South Barber (3-1, 2-1)
Hutchinson Central Christian (0-4, 0-3) at South Haven (0-4, 0-2)
