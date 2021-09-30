Once told to quit playing football, Sedgwick’s Chris Ward is back after surgeries

Sedgwick senior Chris Ward has overcome three major knee injuries to return to the field for his senior season for the Cardinals. Courtesy

There’s a story that’s been developing for four years. A story about a young man whose love for football can’t be measured in dollars and cents, rather in blood, sweat and tears.

Chris Ward, a senior on the undefeated and Class 1A No. 4-ranked Sedgwick high school football team, has faced adversity head time and time again and has overcome it because of his will and determination.

Some doubted him. A doctor advised him not to play football ever again. He refused to give up on himself.

Three knee surgeries later, Ward hopes his comeback story can serve as inspiration for those who have been told not to do something that means so much to them.

‘The play that would change my future’

One humid Saturday morning in August 2019, Ward went to a normal practice just before the start of his freshman season.

“In my first week of practice, I was already getting varsity reps and hopes were high for the season,” Ward said. “Not only was i receiving great support and quality reps during practice, but I was also receiving college interest.”

Local NAIA programs like McPherson and Saint Mary had already contacted him as a potential prospect.

In that Saturday practice, Sedgwick split teams for a scrimmage.

“I was a part of the White team (best available defense) going against Red (best available offense),” Ward said. “The scrimmage went well for a little while. For some reason, we first started on offense and I got a few good carries at running back. Then it was time to switch sides.”

That’s when Ward’s life would change when he was playing linebacker.

“The ball was snapped and my first read was the line,” Ward said. “They dropped back, so I immediately looked to the flats for my man. I saw a screen coming my way. I begin pursuit to fill his lane and make a play. I came closer to him and I was less than a second away from making the tackle. Then boom, I was smacked to the ground from a blindside with piercing pain in my knee.

“The lineman had released from their blocks and blindsided me before making a tackle. Immediately I knew something was completely wrong, I had never dealt with such pain in my life. Coaches and players helped carry me off the field. I was assessed on the sideline by our trainer, and it didn’t look good. I sat out the scrimmage and was carried off the field by my friend Colton Smith, having to stop at random points because I felt like I was going to throw up from the pain.

“My knee was immediately giving out when I walked. Eventually, I had gotten inside and into the trainer’s room. The trainer was assessing my knee more thoroughly and everyone in the room saw my knee had tons of giving and no restraint from him pulling. It looked like you could pull the bottom half of my leg off the top.”

He went home and he iced it for the weekend.

“Coach Hendrickson was nice enough to stop by with a doughnut trying to raise my spirits,” he said. “Everyone knew the injury was serious and all we were left to do was pray.”

‘It looked like a grenade went off’

The following week, Ward met with a doctor who informed him his worst fear was true: he had a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus.

“Thankfully we only needed surgery on the ACL,” he said. “The prognosis was I would be out of sports for at least six months based on how well therapy went. The surgery was successful and he had told my parents it looked like a grenade went off within my knee. In a best possible scenario I was told I could maybe be back for the track season.”

Prior to his first surgery, he said he was heart-broken.

“Sports had been my life, football was my sweet spot,” Ward said. “Football was what kept me excited throughout the school year. It was hard on me. I was sad and had a hard time eating. Yet I was very motivated. I had no doubt in my mind I would attack physical therapy and be back on track.

“I viewed it as another challenge and I was ready to overcome it. My friends and family were by my side and very supportive, visiting and reaching out to me, checking in.”

‘A large popping sound’

His freshman year he did go out for track. Just six months removed from his first surgery, Ward ran the 100-meter dash at regionals and just missed qualifying for state — not bad for a freshman coming off a major knee injury.

His sophomore year he was ready for football. He worked with Jason Bina at Via Christi Physical Therapy and his knee felt great and so did practice.

“I had earned a starting spot at safety, started on a kick return and was highly involved on offense,” Ward said.

Then came the season opener.

“I was beyond nervous,” he said. “Although I was ready to make a statement. I was ready to show the community I was back and better than ever.”

He played on both sides of the ball, making several tackles on defense and playing a lot on offense.

In the second quarter, Ward’s bad injury luck returned.

“The QB dropped back, so of course I got into coverage,” he noted. “He then threw a go route to the left side of the field. I and the cornerback jumped up to make the interception. He got it, but when we landed my knee gave out again with a large popping sound.

“I got up immediately and hopped to our sideline knowing something was wrong.”

He sat down and eventually walked on it. At halftime the trainer assessed him and he assured the trainer he was fine. So he went back out for the second half kickoff.

“I lined up in my spot. The ball was kicked in my direction,” Ward said. “So I picked it up and began running. Within my third step, I knew this was going to be bad. My bad knee had no power and I was limping in my run. The opposing players surrounded me to make the tackle. I tried to cut my way out of it, but my knee again gave out.”

It was later revealed he had torn his ACL in the first half jumping and tried returning a kick later with a torn ACL and Meniscus.

“I felt like I had let everyone down. I was still motivated but even sadder. I was depressed,” he said. “I was also angry at myself for what happened.”

‘Another booming crack’

Ward didn’t go out for track his sophomore year and focused solely on rehab and recovery for football. He was now at his strongest.

“My best friend Lance Hoffsommer and his family during this summer would rent a field for us to practice routes throughout the summer,” he said. “We would try to go weekly. Towards the end of the summer a couple of weeks before the start of practice we had a regular workout on that field. Everything was normal, we warmed up and began our workouts. We lined up to test our broad jump as a part of our workout. And it was my turn, I stepped up and readied myself. I jumped but when I landed another booming crack was heard.

“My knee popped and I again couldn’t apply pressure. People asked what was wrong and I denied it was my ACL, but I knew. I sat out the rest of practice and with the help of Sam Culp got into the car and had called mom to tell her to schedule another visit. Tears were nonstop for the next couple of days. I had done too much too fast and felt like a failure again. I knew what was wrong and didn’t want to accept it.”

Another trip to the doctor’s office confirmed that Ward had yet again torn his ACL.

“I was now at the lowest in my life. Before the surgery, Dr. Jansson had advised me to quit football and try to find another interest,” Ward said. “I gave him a little nod and changed the topic. My mind was elsewhere. I knew the safest decision would be to walk away from the sport. But I also knew I had come this far and a senior year of football was left.”

Even Sedgwick coach Jeff Werner thought Ward’s playing days were over.

“We thought after his third ACL tear in summer of 2020 would end his ability to ever play football again,” Werner said. “Also during the school year that year Chris never talked of it or mentioned he was thinking of trying it one last time. “

Even his family began to tell Ward not to play football again.

“They were tired of seeing me so sad and thought this to be the best answer for me,” Ward said. “Even though it was also hard on them to say that, they wanted me to be happy again. “

Then something happened.

“Later after seeing my progress, my dad during a car ride revealed to my surprise he wanted me to play again,” he said. “He told me as long as I am up for it, I had his support. But we had to do it as close to perfect this time for rehab.”

‘A normal football player’

Werner said the coaching staff was happy to see Ward doing what he loves to do in terms of playing football, but they did have their reservations.

“It was very stressful to watch as his past few attempts had ended in his knee being injured,” Werner admitted. “I hate seeing any student get hurt and we did not want to see Chris get hurt again. But as we have gotten going this year we are now where Chris is just a normal football player on the team. “

His first game back this year didn’t earn him any Top 10 moment on ESPN. Instead, it was something better.

“What was going through my mind is how grateful I am for everything,” said Ward who caught one pass for zero yards. “I stopped and realized everything happening around me, my players, the fans, the way the light hits the field. Just trying to appreciate everything that is around me.

“The first huddle was special to me, I gave a short speech and then we broke it down and went to the sideline for the kickoff.”

His first catch back after four years of touching the ball without injury didn’t quite feel like 50. But it was a ton of fun, he said. Just to get tackled again with no injury felt great.

“Once I was tackled, I got up and realized everything was fine. I had the biggest smile of all my high school career for the rest of the night,” said Ward.

“The players and his family in the stands were very excited,” Werner said. “He got a big reaction from the crowd. He made several plays in a row and came off the field smiling and it really motivated his teammates.”

‘More things than football’

During his many years of rehabilitating, Ward realized there was more to his life than just football.

“What I have learned is I have a clingy relationship with football,” he said. “I can’t let go! I learned that playing high school football was truly a dream for me, and one I was going to give all my efforts towards. I have also learned that I do enjoy many more things than football.

“Before the injuries football was my life. While football still is a big part of my life, I have learned there are many more things I hold dearly to in my life. My relationships with my family have grown stronger and I have realized who my true friends are.”

Ward became more involved in student council, joined the debate team and became a county board member of STAND, a student-led organization in Harvey County working towards a better tomorrow for high school students.

He even started his own mowing business, which helped him pay for his rehab visits, diet and football gear. Ward hopes to attend either Arkansas or Oklahoma State and major in landscaping.

After overcoming three major knee injuries, Ward believes he can accomplish anything now.

“He is someone our kids can look up to,” Werner said. “Someone that has never given up and someone that did not want to give up his dream of playing high school football. I have never had a player come back from what he has and it is something that makes this year special for us no matter how many games we win or lose. Chris and his story is what sports should be all about. Working hard for your dreams no matter the obstacles.”

“I’m definitely glad I didn’t give up on my dreams,” he said. “All of my hard work and dedication has finally paid off.”