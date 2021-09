Who’s ranked in the top 10? The new Kansas high school football rankings (Sept. 27)

The Maize South Mavericks are off to a 4-0 start to this season and are moving up in the Class 5A rankings. Courtesy

Following Week 4 games last Friday night, Varsity Kansas introduces its latest Kansas high school football rankings for the 2021 season.

Class 6A rankings

1. Derby (3-0, LW: 1)

Last week: 77-7 win at Salina South. This week: at Hutchinson (2-2).

2. Blue Valley Northwest (4-0, LW: 4)

Last week: 47-10 win at 4A No. 6 St. James Academy. This week: vs. Blue Valley Southwest (2-2).

3. Blue Valley North (3-1, LW: 2)

Last week: 28-27 overtime loss vs. Lee’s Summit North (Mo.). This week: at No. 4 Blue Valley (3-1).

4. Blue Valley (3-1, LW: 7)

Last week: 36-35 overtime win at 5A No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas. This week: vs. No. 3 Blue Valley North (3-1).

5. Olathe North (3-1, LW: 3)

Last week: 20-6 loss at Olathe West. This week: vs. Olathe South (3-1).

6. Manhattan (4-0, LW: 5)

Last week: 49-0 win at Topeka. This week: vs. 5A No. 9 Topeka Seaman (3-1).

7. Lawrence (3-1, LW: 6)

Last week: 21-14 loss at 5A No. 1 Mill Valley. This week: at Shawnee Mission Northwest (2-2).

8. Blue Valley West (3-1, LW: 9)

Last week: 27-19 win at Raytown (Mo.). This week: at 4A No. 1 Bishop Miege (1-3).

9. Lawrence Free State (3-1, LW: 8)

Last week: 21-13 win vs. Gardner-Edgerton. This week: vs. 5A No. 1 Mill Valley (4-0).

10. Garden City (3-1, LW: UR)

Last week: 27-21 win at 5A No. 5 Hays. This week: vs. Liberal (2-2).

Others considered: Junction City (3-1), Olathe Northwest (3-1), Olathe South (3-1), Olathe West (3-1), Washburn Rural (3-1).

Class 5A rankings

1. Mill Valley (4-0, LW: 1)

Last week: 21-14 win vs. 6A No. 6 Lawrence. This week: at 6A No. 9 Lawrence Free State (3-1).

2. Bishop Carroll (3-1, LW: 3)

Last week: 38-23 win at Dodge City. This week: vs. Wichita North (0-4).

3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (4-0, LW: 4)

Last week: 42-7 win vs. Great Bend. This week: at Wichita Southeast (1-3).

4. St. Thomas Aquinas (2-2, LW: 2)

Last week: 36-35 overtime loss vs. 6A No. 7 Blue Valley. This week: at Christian Brothers (Mo.).

5. Maize South (4-0, LW: 7)

Last week: 49-34 win at Campus. This week: vs. Newton (0-4).

6. Wichita Northwest (2-2, LW: 9)

Last week: 56-0 win vs. Wichita East. This week: vs. Campus (0-4).

7. Hays (3-1, LW: 5)

Last week: 27-21 loss vs. Garden City. This week: at Abilene (0-4).

8. Maize (3-1, LW: 6)

Last week: 24-17 loss vs. Arkansas City. This week: at Salina South (1-3).

9. Topeka Seaman (3-1, LW: 8)

Last week: 57-0 win at Topeka West. This week: at 6A No. 6 Manhattan (4-0).

10. Andover (3-1, LW: UR)

Last week: 19-0 win vs. Goddard Eisenhower. This week: vs. Wichita Heights (3-1).

Others considered: Blue Valley Southwest (2-2), De Soto (2-1), Hutchinson (2-2), Spring Hill (4-0), Wichita Heights (3-1).

Class 4A rankings

1. Bishop Miege (1-3, LW: 1)

Last week: 24-21 loss at Rockhurst (Mo.). This week: vs. 6A No. 8 Blue Valley West (3-1).

2. Andover Central (4-0, LW: 2)

Last week: 41-13 win at Goddard. This week: vs. Valley Center (2-2).

3. Buhler (3-1, LW: 3)

Last week: 28-20 win vs. El Dorado. This week: vs. Augusta (3-1).

4. McPherson (4-0, LW: 4)

Last week: 21-14 overtime win vs. Winfield. This week: at El Dorado (2-2).

5. Basehor-Linwood (4-0, LW: 5)

Last week: 57-6 win at Kansas City Turner. This week: vs. Shawnee Heights (1-3).

6. St. James Academy (0-4, LW: 6)

Last week: 47-10 loss vs. 6A No. 4 Blue Valley Northwest. This week: at St. Pius X (Mo.).

7. Kansas City Piper (3-1, LW: 8)

Last week: 23-15 win at Louisburg. This week: vs. Tonganoxie (2-2).

8. Wamego (3-1, LW: 9)

Last week: 45-6 win at Kansas City Washington. This week: vs. Paola (2-2).

9. Arkansas City (2-2, LW: UR)

Last week: 24-17 win at 5A No. 6 Maize. This week: vs. Salina Central (2-2).

10. Mulvane (2-2, LW: UR)

Last week: 28-14 win at No. 7 Circle. This week: vs. Coffeyville (0-4).

Others considered: Augusta (3-1), Circle (2-2), El Dorado (2-2), Eudora (2-2), Tonganoxie (2-2), Winfield (2-2).

Class 3A rankings

1. Andale (4-0, LW: 1)

Last week: 58-0 win vs. Halstead. This week: at Hesston (1-3).

2. Wichita Collegiate (4-0, LW: 2)

Last week: 31-21 win vs. Hesston. This week: at Wichita Trinity Academy (1-3).

3. Holton (4-0, LW: 3)

Last week: 41-17 win at Sabetha. This week: at Royal Valley (1-3).

4. Cheney (4-0, LW: 4)

Last week: 49-7 win at Hugoton. This week: at No. 9 Pratt (4-0).

5. Frontenac (3-1, LW: 5)

Last week: 41-0 win vs. Iola. This week: vs. Burlington (2-2).

6. Southeast of Saline (4-0, LW: 6)

Last week: 71-0 win vs. Russell. This week: vs. Colby (2-2).

7. Riley County (4-0, LW: 7)

Last week: 28-7 win vs. Clay Center. This week: vs. Chapman (3-1).

8. Pratt (4-0, LW: 9)

Last week: 62-27 win vs. Larned. This week: vs. No. 4 Cheney (4-0).

9. Topeka Hayden (3-1, LW: 8)

Last week: 36-0 win vs. Baldwin. This week: at Osawatomie (0-4).

10. Concordia (4-0, LW: UR)

Last week: 83-8 win at Council Grove. This week: vs. Clay Center (2-2).

Others considered: Caney Valley (4-0), Chapman (3-1), Girard (4-0), Holcomb (3-1), Prairie View (4-0), Scott City (3-1), Smoky Valley (3-1).

Class 2A rankings

1. Rossville (4-0, LW: 1)

Last week: 66-0 win vs. McLouth. This week: vs. Oskaloosa (0-4).

2. Nemaha Central (3-1, LW: 2)

Last week: 20-0 win vs. Atchison County. This week: vs. St. Mary’s (1-3).

3. Osage City (4-0, LW: 3)

Last week: 62-13 win vs. West Franklin. This week: at Jayhawk-Linn (1-2).

4. Silver Lake (3-1, LW: 4)

Last week: 53-0 win at Oskaloosa. This week: at Mission Valley (0-4).

5. Garden Plain (3-1, LW: 5)

Last week: 50-14 win vs. Douglass. This week: at No. 9 Chaparral (4-0).

6. Kingman (3-1, LW: 6)

Last week: 35-0 win at Belle Plaine. This week: vs. Douglass (0-4).

7. Wellsville (4-0, LW: 8)

Last week: 50-6 win vs. Jayhawk-Linn. This week: vs. Eureka (3-1).

8. Hillsboro (3-1, LW: 7)

Last week: 41-16 win at Sterling. This week: vs. Haven (0-4).

9. Chaparral (4-0, LW: 9)

Last week: 53-6 win vs. Bluestem. This week: vs. No. 5 Garden Plain (3-1).

10. Cimarron (3-1, LW: 10)

Last week: 40-13 win at Southwestern Heights. This week: at Syracuse (1-3).

Others considered: Atchison County (3-1), Beloit (2-2), Hoisington (3-1), Lakin (3-1), Marion (3-1), Pleasant Ridge (3-1), Thomas More Prep (3-1).

Class 1A rankings

1. Olpe (4-0, LW: 1)

Last week: 63-0 win vs. Uniontown. This week: vs. Pleasanton (0-4).

2. Inman (4-0, LW: 2)

Last week: 40-0 win vs. Oakley. This week: at No. 7 Plainville (3-1).

3. Smith Center (4-0, LW: 3)

Last week: 50-0 win at Sacred Heart. This week: at Oakley (0-4).

4. Sedgwick (4-0, LW: 4)

Last week: 62-0 win vs. Stanton County. This week: vs. Ell-Saline (2-2).

5. Centralia (3-1, LW: 5)

Last week: 41-16 win vs. Valley Heights. This week: at Jefferson County North (3-1).

6. Conway Springs (3-1, LW: 6)

Last week: 45-13 win at Ellinwood. This week: at Wichita Independent (0-2).

7. Plainville (3-1, LW: 7)

Last week: 36-0 win at Ell-Saline. This week: vs. No. 2 Inman (4-0).

8. Troy (3-1, LW: 9)

Last week: 56-6 win at Pleasanton. This week: at Jackson Heights (2-2).

9. Lyndon (2-2, LW: 10)

Last week: 68-0 win vs. Northern Heights. This week: Idle.

10. Wabaunsee (3-1, LW: UR)

Last week: 22-8 win at No. 8 Jackson Heights. This week: vs. Valley Heights (1-2).

Others considered: Central Heights (2-1), Ell-Saline (2-2), Jackson Heights (2-2), Jefferson County North (3-1), Remington (3-1),

8-man Division I rankings

1. Little River (4-0, LW: 1)

Last week: 51-6 win at Lincoln. This week: vs. No. 2 Canton-Galva (4-0).

2. Canton-Galva (4-0, LW: 2)

Last week: 60-42 win at Bennington. This week: at No. 1 Little River (4-0).

3. WaKeeney-Trego (4-0, LW: 3)

Last week: 60-40 win vs. Hoxie. This week: vs. Rawlins County (2-2).

4. Madison (4-0, LW: 4)

Last week: 50-0 win at Udall. This week: vs. Oxford (0-4).

5. Meade (4-0, LW: 7)

Last week: 46-14 win at Spearville. This week: vs. South Gray (3-0).

6. Wichita County (3-1, LW: 6)

Last week: 54-32 win vs. Hodgeman County. This week: at Ness City (1-3).

7. Clifton-Clyde (2-1, LW: 10)

Last week: 30-6 win at Burlingame. This week: at Valley Falls (3-1).

8. Sedan (4-0, LW: 7)

Last week: 72-22 win vs. West Elk. This week: at Oswego (2-2).

9. Hill City (3-1, LW: 9)

Last week: 52-14 win at Rawlins County. This week: at Stockton (0-4).

10. Chase County (4-0, LW: UR)

Last week: 68-36 win at Central Burden. This week: at Flinthills (2-2).

Others considered: Argonia-Attica (3-1), Bennington (3-1), Kinsley (3-1), Lincoln (2-1), Medicine Lodge (4-0), Pretty Prairie (3-1), South Gray (3-0), Valley Falls (3-1), Yates Center (4-0).

8-man Division II rankings

1. Axtell (4-0, LW: 2)

Last week: 30-24 win at No. 1 Hanover. This week: vs. No. 5 Frankfort (4-0).

2. Hanover (3-1, LW: 1)

Last week: 30-24 loss vs. No. 2 Axtell. This week: at No. 8 Osborne (3-1).

3. Victoria (3-1, LW: 3)

Last week: 36-22 win at Sylvan-Lucas. This week: vs. Central Plains (3-1).

4. Thunder Ridge (4-0, LW: 4)

Last week: 56-8 win vs. Lakeside-Downs. This week: at Rock Hills (0-3).

5. Frankfort (4-0, LW: 5)

Last week: 59-14 win vs. Blue Valley-Randolph. This week: at No. 1 Axtell (4-0).

6. Caldwell (4-0, LW: 6)

Last week: 58-12 win at Hutchinson Central Christian. This week: vs. Stafford (2-2).

7. Bucklin (4-0, LW: 7)

Last week: 63-18 win vs. South Central. This week: at Satanta (0-4).

8. Osborne (3-1, LW: 8)

Last week: 50-0 win vs. Rock Hills. This week: vs. No. 2 Hanover (3-1).

9. Lebo (3-1, LW: 10)

Last week: 54-8 win at Hartford. This week: at Wakefield (0-2).

10. Wheatland-Grinnell (LW: UR)

Last week: 58-26 win vs. Quinter. This week: at Wallace County (1-3).

Others considered: Dighton (3-1), Peabody-Burns (3-1), Quinter (3-1), South Barber (3-1), Waverly (3-1).