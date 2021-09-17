Varsity Football
Week 3 schedule, scores for Kansas high school football games this Friday (Sept. 17)
Week 3 action of the Kansas high school football season is happening on Friday and Varsity Kansas has you covered with games, schedules and updates on scores on Friday night.
Kansas high school football Week 3 schedule
City League
No. 3 5A Bishop Carroll (2-0) at No. 1 6A Derby (1-0)
No. 4 5A Northwest (1-1) at No. 7 5A Kapaun Mt. Carmel (2-0)
Dodge City (2-0) at South (0-2)
Heights (1-1) at North (0-2)
Southeast (1-1) at East (0-2)
West (1-1) at Garden City (1-1)
AV-CTL Div. I
No. 3 5A Bishop Carroll (2-0) at No. 1 6A Derby (1-0)
No. 6 5A Maize (2-0) at Newton (0-2)
Hutchinson (1-1) at No. 9 5A Maize South (2-0)
Salina South (0-2) at Campus (0-2)
AV-CTL Div. II
No. 2 4A Andover Central (2-0) at Eisenhower (1-1)
Andover (1-1) at Salina Central (1-1)
Coffeyville (0-2) at Valley Center (1-1)
Goddard (0-2) at Arkansas City (0-2)
AV-CTL Div. III
No. 3 4A Buhler (1-1) at Winfield (2-0)
No. 4 4A McPherson (2-0) at Great Bend (0-2)
Labette County (0-2) at El Dorado (1-1)
Circle (1-1) at No. 10 4A Augusta (2-0)
AV-CTL Div. IV
No. 1 3A Andale (2-0) at Wellington (0-1)
No. 2 3A Collegiate (2-0) at Rose Hill (1-1)
Mulvane (0-2) at Clearwater (1-1)
Central Plains League
No. 5 2A Garden Plain (2-0) at No. 4 3A Cheney (2-0)
No. 8 1A Conway Springs (1-1) at Elkhart (1-1)
No. 10 2A Chaparral (2-0) at Sterling (0-2)
Trinity Academy (0-2) at Douglass (0-2)
Belle Plaine (0-2) at Hutchinson Trinity (0-2)
Marion (2-0) at Kingman (1-1)
Independent (0-0) at Remington (1-1)
Central Kansas League
No. 6 2A Hillsboro (2-0) at Smoky Valley (2-0)
No. 8 3A Pratt (2-0) at Hesston (1-1)
Haven (0-2) at Larned (1-1)
Hoisington (1-1) at Halstead (1-1)
Lyons (0-1) at Nickerson (0-2)
Heart of America League
No. 2 1A Inman (2-0) at Sacred Heart (0-2)
No. 4 1A Sedgwick (2-0) at Southeast-Cherokee (2-0)
Other
Eureka (2-0) at Bluestem (0-1)
8-man football
No. 1 Div. I Little River (2-0) at Goessel (1-1)
Washington County (0-2) at No. 2 Div. I Canton-Galva (2-0)
Southern Coffey County (0-2) at No. 3 Div. I Madison (2-0)
No. 5 Div. I Argonia-Attica (2-0) at Oxford (0-2)
Norwich (1-1) at No. 6 Div. II Caldwell (2-0)
No. 9 Div. I Sedan (2-0) at Central Burden (2-0)
Bennington (2-0) at Moundridge (1-1)
Cedar Vale-Dexter (0-2) at Udall (0-2)
Macksville (0-2) at Medicine Lodge (2-0)
Peabody-Burns (1-1) at Stafford (2-0)
Pretty Prairie (2-0) at Pratt Skyline (0-2)
South Barber (1-1) at Hutchinson Central Christian (0-2)
South Haven (0-2) at Kinsley (1-1)
West Elk (2-0) at Flinthills (1-1)
