Week 3 schedule, scores for Kansas high school football games this Friday (Sept. 17)

Sedgwick (7-0) is undefeated heading into Friday’s showdown against Conway Springs (6-1) thanks in part to the stellar play of quarterback Lance Hoffsommer. Courtesy

Week 3 action of the Kansas high school football season is happening on Friday and Varsity Kansas has you covered with games, schedules and updates on scores on Friday night.

Kansas high school football Week 3 schedule

City League

No. 3 5A Bishop Carroll (2-0) at No. 1 6A Derby (1-0)

No. 4 5A Northwest (1-1) at No. 7 5A Kapaun Mt. Carmel (2-0)

Dodge City (2-0) at South (0-2)

Heights (1-1) at North (0-2)

Southeast (1-1) at East (0-2)

West (1-1) at Garden City (1-1)

AV-CTL Div. I

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

No. 3 5A Bishop Carroll (2-0) at No. 1 6A Derby (1-0)

No. 6 5A Maize (2-0) at Newton (0-2)

Hutchinson (1-1) at No. 9 5A Maize South (2-0)

Salina South (0-2) at Campus (0-2)

AV-CTL Div. II

No. 2 4A Andover Central (2-0) at Eisenhower (1-1)

Andover (1-1) at Salina Central (1-1)

Coffeyville (0-2) at Valley Center (1-1)

Goddard (0-2) at Arkansas City (0-2)

AV-CTL Div. III

No. 3 4A Buhler (1-1) at Winfield (2-0)

No. 4 4A McPherson (2-0) at Great Bend (0-2)

Labette County (0-2) at El Dorado (1-1)

Circle (1-1) at No. 10 4A Augusta (2-0)

AV-CTL Div. IV

No. 1 3A Andale (2-0) at Wellington (0-1)

No. 2 3A Collegiate (2-0) at Rose Hill (1-1)

Mulvane (0-2) at Clearwater (1-1)

Central Plains League

No. 5 2A Garden Plain (2-0) at No. 4 3A Cheney (2-0)

No. 8 1A Conway Springs (1-1) at Elkhart (1-1)

No. 10 2A Chaparral (2-0) at Sterling (0-2)

Trinity Academy (0-2) at Douglass (0-2)

Belle Plaine (0-2) at Hutchinson Trinity (0-2)

Marion (2-0) at Kingman (1-1)

Independent (0-0) at Remington (1-1)

Central Kansas League

No. 6 2A Hillsboro (2-0) at Smoky Valley (2-0)

No. 8 3A Pratt (2-0) at Hesston (1-1)

Haven (0-2) at Larned (1-1)

Hoisington (1-1) at Halstead (1-1)

Lyons (0-1) at Nickerson (0-2)

Heart of America League

No. 2 1A Inman (2-0) at Sacred Heart (0-2)

No. 4 1A Sedgwick (2-0) at Southeast-Cherokee (2-0)

No. 10 2A Chaparral (2-0) at Sterling (0-2)

Belle Plaine (0-2) at Hutchinson Trinity (0-2)

Marion (2-0) at Kingman (1-1)

Independent (0-0) at Remington (1-1)

Other

Eureka (2-0) at Bluestem (0-1)

8-man football

No. 1 Div. I Little River (2-0) at Goessel (1-1)

Washington County (0-2) at No. 2 Div. I Canton-Galva (2-0)

Southern Coffey County (0-2) at No. 3 Div. I Madison (2-0)

No. 5 Div. I Argonia-Attica (2-0) at Oxford (0-2)

Norwich (1-1) at No. 6 Div. II Caldwell (2-0)

No. 9 Div. I Sedan (2-0) at Central Burden (2-0)

Bennington (2-0) at Moundridge (1-1)

Cedar Vale-Dexter (0-2) at Udall (0-2)

Macksville (0-2) at Medicine Lodge (2-0)

Peabody-Burns (1-1) at Stafford (2-0)

Pretty Prairie (2-0) at Pratt Skyline (0-2)

South Barber (1-1) at Hutchinson Central Christian (0-2)

South Haven (0-2) at Kinsley (1-1)

West Elk (2-0) at Flinthills (1-1)