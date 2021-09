Who’s ranked No. 1? First Kansas high school football rankings of the season

Bishop Carroll quarterback Chase Smarsh threw for multiple touchdowns in his team’s opening-week 37-27 victory over Northwest. The Wichita Eagle

With Week 2 action about to kick off on Friday night, Varsity Kansas introduces its first Kansas high school football rankings of the 2021 season.

Class 6A rankings

1. Derby (0-0)

Last week: Idle. This week: vs. Newton (0-1).

2. Blue Valley North (1-0)

Last week: 51-24 win vs. Bishop Miege. This week: at Blue Valley West (1-0).

3. Olathe North (1-0)

Last week: 56-0 win at Shawnee Mission South. This week: vs. Gardner-Edgerton (0-1).

4. Blue Valley Northwest (1-0)

Last week: 35-21 win vs. Blue Valley. This week: vs. No. 1 4A Bishop Miege (0-1).

5. Junction City (1-0)

Last week: 34-0 win at Topeka. This week: at No. 9 6A Manhattan (1-0).

6. Lawrence (1-0)

Last week: 28-7 win vs. Olathe East. This week: at Shawnee Mission North (0-1).

7. Blue Valley (0-1)

Last week: 35-21 loss at Blue Valley Northwest. This week: vs. No. 2 4A St. James Academy (0-1).

8. Olathe Northwest (1-0)

Last week: 28-21 win vs. Olathe West. This week: vs. Olathe East (0-1).

9. Manhattan (1-0)

Last week: 21-6 win at Garden City. This week: vs. No. 5 6A Junction City (1-0).

10. Lawrence Free State (1-0)

Last week: 49-21 win at Shawnee Mission Northwest. This week: vs. Shawnee Mission South (0-1).

Others considered: Blue Valley West (1-0), Dodge City (1-0), Gardner-Edgerton (0-1), Washburn Rural (1-0), Wichita East (0-1).

Class 5A rankings

1. St. Thomas Aquinas (1-0)

Last week: 28-7 win at St. James Academy. This week: vs. Lutheran North (Mo.).

2. Mill Valley (1-0)

Last week: 35-14 win at Gardner-Edgerton. This week: vs. Olathe South (1-0).

3. Bishop Carroll (1-0)

Last week: 37-27 win at Wichita Northwest. This week: vs. Wichita South (0-1).

4. Wichita Northwest (0-1)

Last week: 37-27 loss vs. Bishop Carroll. This week: at Wichita Heights (1-0).

5. Maize (1-0)

Last week: 17-14 win at Andover. This week: vs. Campus (0-1).

6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (1-0)

Last week: 55-0 win at Wichita South. This week: vs. Wichita East (0-1).

7. Hays (1-0)

Last week: 35-6 win vs. Wichita East. This week: vs. Great Bend (0-1).

8. Hutchinson (1-0)

Last week: 34-7 win vs. Valley Center. This week: vs. Garden City (0-1).

9. Topeka Seaman (1-0)

Last week: 71-6 win vs. Highland Park. This week: at Topeka Hayden (1-0).

10. Maize South (1-0)

Last week: 32-0 win at Great Bend. This week: vs. Salina South (0-1).

Others considered: Andover (0-1), De Soto (1-0), Goddard (0-1), Salina Central (1-0), Wichita Heights (1-0).

Class 4A rankings

1. Bishop Miege (0-1)

Last week: 51-24 loss at Blue Valley North. This week: at No. 4 6A Blue Valley Northwest (1-0).

2. St. James Academy (0-1)

Last week: 28-7 loss vs. St. Thomas Aquinas. This week: at No. 7 6A Blue Valley (0-1).

3. Buhler (1-0)

Last week: 42-14 win vs. Goddard. This week: at No. 4 4A Andover Central (1-0).

4. Andover Central (1-0)

Last week: 10-6 win vs. Newton. This week: vs. No. 3 4A Buhler (1-0).

5. McPherson (1-0)

Last week: 24-14 win at Salina South. This week: vs. Circle (1-0).

6. Paola (1-0)

Last week: 41-21 win at Bonner Springs. This week: vs. Spring Hill (1-0).

7. Basehor-Linwood (1-0)

Last week: 27-6 win at Tonganoxie. This week: at Leavenworth (1-0).

8. El Dorado (1-0)

Last week: 36-0 win at Independence. This week: vs. Augusta (1-0).

9. Kansas City Piper (1-0)

Last week: 56-7 win at Ottawa. This week: vs. No. 10 4A Eudora (1-0).

10. Eudora (1-0)

Last week: 53-0 win vs. Baldwin. This week: at No. 9 4A Kansas City Piper (1-0).

Others considered: Arkansas City (0-1), Augusta (1-0), Mulvane (0-1), Tonganoxie (0-1), Winfield (1-0).

Class 3A rankings

1. Andale (1-0)

Last week: 57-6 win vs. Rose Hill. This week: at Mulvane (0-1).

2. Wichita Collegiate (1-0)

Last week: 24-14 win vs. Mulvane. This week: at Wellington (0-0).

3. Holton (1-0)

Last week: 25-24 win vs. Nemaha Central. This week: vs. Chapman (1-0).

4. Frontenac (1-0)

Last week: 20-0 win vs. Columbus. This week: at Coweta (Okla.).

5. Topeka Hayden (1-0)

Last week: 22-2 win vs. Emporia. This week: vs. No. 9 5A Topeka Seaman (1-0).

6. Cheney (1-0)

Last week: 34-14 win at Kingman. This week: vs. Belle Plaine (0-1).

7. Perry-Lecompton (1-0)

Last week: 40-6 win vs. Jefferson West. This week: at Hiawatha (0-1).

8. Southeast of Saline (1-0)

Last week: 50-0 win vs. Minneapolis. This week: at Beloit (1-0).

9. Pratt (1-0)

Last week: 68-18 win vs. Hoisington. This week: Idle.

10. Scott City (1-0)

Last week: 36-27 win at Ulysses. This week: vs. Holcomb (1-0).

Others considered: Chapman (1-0), Colby (1-0), Columbus (0-1), Girard (1-0), Hesston (1-0).

Class 2A rankings

1. Rossville (1-0)

Last week: 38-0 win vs. Centralia. This week: at Rock Creek (0-1).

2. Silver Lake (1-0)

Last week: 34-28 win at Rock Creek. This week: vs. St. Mary’s (0-1).

3. Nemaha Central (0-1)

Last week: 25-24 loss at Holton. This week: vs. Royal Valley (1-0).

4. Osage City (1-0)

Last week: 41-0 win at Lyndon. This week: at Council Grove (0-1).

5. Beloit (1-0)

Last week: 24-12 win vs. Marysville. This week: vs. No. 8 3A Southeast of Saline (1-0).

6. Garden Plain (1-0)

Last week: 14-7 win at Conway Springs. This week: vs. Sterling (0-1).

7. Thomas More Prep (1-0)

Last week: 31-13 win at Oakley. This week: at Russell (1-0).

8. Hillsboro (1-0)

Last week: 50-22 win vs. Nickerson. This week: vs. Hesston (1-0).

9. Maur Hill-Mt. Academy (1-0)

Last week: 22-14 win vs. Council Grove. This week: vs. Oskaloosa (0-1).

10. Lakin (1-0)

Last week: 63-6 win vs. Elkhart. This week: at Stratford (Texas).

Others considered: Chaparral (1-0), Cimarron (0-1), Hoisington (0-1), Kingman (0-1), Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (0-1).

Class 1A rankings

1. Olpe (1-0)

Last week: 68-0 win vs. Ellinwood. This week: at No. 10 1A Central Heights (1-0).

2. Inman (1-0)

Last week: 52-0 win vs. Hutchinson Trinity. This week: at Ellinwood (0-1).

3. Smith Center (1-0)

Last week: 26-7 win vs. Norton. This week: at Phillipsburg (0-1).

4. Sedgwick (1-0)

Last week: 61-8 win at Sterling. This week: vs. Northern Heights (0-0).

5. Plainville (1-0)

Last week: 34-7 win vs. Phillipsburg. This week: vs. Oakley (0-1).

6. Jackson Heights (1-0)

Last week: 45-6 win vs. Oskaloosa. This week: at Horton (0-1).

7. Centralia (0-1)

Last week: 38-0 loss at Rossville. This week: at Troy (1-0).

8. Conway Springs (0-1)

Last week: 14-7 loss vs. Garden Plain. This week: vs. Remington (1-0).

9. Lyndon (0-1)

Last week: 41-0 loss vs. Osage City. This week: at Pleasanton (0-1).

10. Central Heights (1-0)

Last week: 34-13 win at West Franklin. This week: vs. No. 1 1A Olpe.

Others considered: Oakley (0-1), Remington (1-0), Troy (1-0), Valley Heights (0-0), Wabaunsee (1-0).

8-man Division I rankings

1. Canton-Galva (1-0)

Last week: 56-8 win vs. Goessel. This week: Idle.

2. Little River (1-0)

Last week: 62-6 win vs. Peabody-Burns. This week: vs. No. 7 Div. I Clifton-Clyde (1-0).

3. Madison (1-0)

Last week: 52-6 win at Herington. This week: at No. 10 Div. II Hartford (1-0).

4. Wichita County (1-0)

Last week: 56-6 win at Hoxie. This week: vs. WaKeeney-Trego (0-0).

5. Hill City (1-0)

Last week: 28-6 win vs. Osborne. This week: at Ness City (1-0).

6. Argonia-Attica (1-0)

Last week: 36-6 win vs. Norwich. This week: at Udall (0-1).

7. Clifton-Clyde (1-0)

Last week: 46-0 win at Onaga. This week: at No. 2 Div. I Little River (1-0).

8. Meade (1-0)

Last week: 40-20 win vs. South Central. This week: vs. Ingalls (0-1).

9. Hoxie (0-1)

Last week: 56-6 loss vs. Wichita County. This week: vs. La Crosse (0-1).

10. Sedan (1-0)

Last week: 50-0 win vs. St. Paul. This week: at Flinthills (1-0).

Others considered: Burlingame (0-0), Chase County (1-0), Kinsley (1-0), Oswego (1-0), West Elk (1-0).

8-man Division II rankings

1. Hanover (1-0)

Last week: 44-0 win vs. Pike Valley. This week: vs. Onaga (0-1).

2. Victoria (1-0)

Last week: 52-26 win at La Crosse. This week: vs. Chase (0-0).

3. Axtell (1-0)

Last week: 62-16 win vs. Wheatland-Grinnell. This week: vs. Blue Valley-Randolph (0-1).

4. Thunder Ridge (1-0)

Last week: 70-12 win at Stockton. This week: at Pike Valley (0-1).

5. Frankfort (1-0)

Last week: 60-34 win vs. Washington County. This week: at Wetmore (0-1).

6. Lebo (1-0)

Last week: 46-0 win at Southern Coffey County. This week: at Chase County (1-0).

7. Caldwell (1-0)

Last week: 30-0 win vs. Oxford. This week: at South Haven (0-1).

8. South Barber (1-0)

Last week: 60-14 win vs. Pratt Skyline. This week: at Norwich (0-1).

9. Beloit-St. John’s Tipton (1-0)

Last week: 38-22 win at Sylvan-Lucas. This week: at Osborne (0-1).

10. Hartford (1-0)

Last week: 100-58 win at Maranatha Academy. This week: vs. No. 3 Div. I Madison (1-0).

Others considered: Lakeside-Downs (1-0), Osborne (0-1), South Barber (1-0), South Central (0-1), Wheatland-Grinnell (0-1).