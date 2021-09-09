Varsity Football
Week 2 schedule, scores for Kansas high school football games this Friday (Sept. 10)
Week 2 action of the Kansas high school football season is happening on Friday and Varsity Kansas has you covered with games, schedules and updates on scores.
Note: Asterisks represent a league contest.
Kansas high school football Week 2 schedule
City League
Kapaun Mt. Carmel (1-0) vs. East (0-1), played at South*
Northwest (0-1) at Heights (1-0)
South (0-1) at Bishop Carroll (1-0)*
West (0-1) at Southeast (1-0)*
Independence (0-1) vs. North (0-1), played at Northwest
AV-CTL Div. I
Campus (0-1) at Maize (1-0)*
Newton (0-1) at Derby (0-0)*
Salina South (0-1) at Maize South (1-0)*
Garden City (0-1) at Hutchinson (1-0)
AV-CTL Div. II
Andover (0-1) at Arkansas City (0-1)*
Eisenhower (0-1) at Salina Central (1-0)*
Valley Center (0-1) at Goddard (0-1)*
Buhler (1-0) at Andover Central (1-0)
AV-CTL Div. III
Augusta (1-0) at El Dorado (1-0)*
Circle (1-0) at McPherson (1-0)*
Buhler (1-0) at Andover Central (1-0)
Winfield (1-0) at Labette County (0-1)
AV-CTL Div. IV
Andale (1-0) at Mulvane (0-1)*
Clearwater (1-0) at Rose Hill (0-1)*
Collegiate (1-0) at Wellington (0-0)*
Central Plains
Belle Plaine (0-1) at Cheney (1-0)*
Kingman (0-1) at Trinity Academy (0-1)*
Douglass (0-1) at Marion (1-0)
Hutchinson Trinity (0-1) at Chaparral (1-0)
Sterling (0-1) at Garden Plain (1-0)
Remington (1-0) at Conway Springs (0-1)
Central Kansas
Halstead (0-1) at Nickerson (0-1)*
Hesston (1-0) at Hillsboro (1-0)*
Larned (1-0) at Hoisington (0-1)*
Smoky Valley (1-0) at Haven (0-1)*
Heart of America
Douglass (0-1) at Marion (1-0)
Hutchinson Trinity (0-1) at Chaparral (1-0)
Inman (1-0) at Ellinwood (0-1)
Northern Heights (0-0) at Sedgwick (1-0)
Remington (1-0) at Conway Springs (0-1)
Sacred Heart (0-1) at Ell-Saline (0-1)
Sterling (0-1) at Garden Plain (1-0)
Other
Bluestem (0-0) at Cherryvale (0-1)
8-man
Argonia-Attica (1-0) at Udall (0-1)
Caldwell (1-0) at South Haven (0-1)
Cedar Vale-Dexter (0-1) at Central-Burden (1-0)
Clifton-Clyde (1-0) at Little River (1-0)
Herington (0-1) at Goessel (0-1)
Hutchinson Central Christian (0-1) at Peabody-Burns (0-1)
Lincoln (1-0) at Fairfield (0-1)
Medicine Lodge (1-0) at Pratt Skyline (0-1)
Moundridge (0-1) at Macksville (0-1)
Oxford (0-1) at West Elk (1-0)
Sedan (1-0) at Flinthills (1-0)
South Barber (1-0) at Norwich (0-1)
St. John (0-1) at Pretty Prairie (1-0)
Washington County (0-1) at Bennington (1-0)
Wilson (0-1) at Stafford (1-0)
6-man
Burrton (0-0) at Fowler (0-1)
Centre (0-0) at Cunningham (1-0)
Comments