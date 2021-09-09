Varsity Football

Week 2 schedule, scores for Kansas high school football games this Friday (Sept. 10)

Derby’s Dylan Edwards
Derby’s Dylan Edwards Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Week 2 action of the Kansas high school football season is happening on Friday and Varsity Kansas has you covered with games, schedules and updates on scores.

Note: Asterisks represent a league contest.

Kansas high school football Week 2 schedule

City League

Kapaun Mt. Carmel (1-0) vs. East (0-1), played at South*

Northwest (0-1) at Heights (1-0)

South (0-1) at Bishop Carroll (1-0)*

West (0-1) at Southeast (1-0)*

Independence (0-1) vs. North (0-1), played at Northwest

AV-CTL Div. I

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Campus (0-1) at Maize (1-0)*

Newton (0-1) at Derby (0-0)*

Salina South (0-1) at Maize South (1-0)*

Garden City (0-1) at Hutchinson (1-0)

AV-CTL Div. II

Andover (0-1) at Arkansas City (0-1)*

Eisenhower (0-1) at Salina Central (1-0)*

Valley Center (0-1) at Goddard (0-1)*

Buhler (1-0) at Andover Central (1-0)

AV-CTL Div. III

Augusta (1-0) at El Dorado (1-0)*

Circle (1-0) at McPherson (1-0)*

Buhler (1-0) at Andover Central (1-0)

Winfield (1-0) at Labette County (0-1)

AV-CTL Div. IV

Andale (1-0) at Mulvane (0-1)*

Clearwater (1-0) at Rose Hill (0-1)*

Collegiate (1-0) at Wellington (0-0)*

Central Plains

Belle Plaine (0-1) at Cheney (1-0)*

Kingman (0-1) at Trinity Academy (0-1)*

Douglass (0-1) at Marion (1-0)

Hutchinson Trinity (0-1) at Chaparral (1-0)

Sterling (0-1) at Garden Plain (1-0)

Remington (1-0) at Conway Springs (0-1)

Central Kansas

Halstead (0-1) at Nickerson (0-1)*

Hesston (1-0) at Hillsboro (1-0)*

Larned (1-0) at Hoisington (0-1)*

Smoky Valley (1-0) at Haven (0-1)*

Heart of America

Douglass (0-1) at Marion (1-0)

Hutchinson Trinity (0-1) at Chaparral (1-0)

Inman (1-0) at Ellinwood (0-1)

Northern Heights (0-0) at Sedgwick (1-0)

Remington (1-0) at Conway Springs (0-1)

Sacred Heart (0-1) at Ell-Saline (0-1)

Sterling (0-1) at Garden Plain (1-0)

Other

Bluestem (0-0) at Cherryvale (0-1)

8-man

Argonia-Attica (1-0) at Udall (0-1)

Caldwell (1-0) at South Haven (0-1)

Cedar Vale-Dexter (0-1) at Central-Burden (1-0)

Clifton-Clyde (1-0) at Little River (1-0)

Herington (0-1) at Goessel (0-1)

Hutchinson Central Christian (0-1) at Peabody-Burns (0-1)

Lincoln (1-0) at Fairfield (0-1)

Medicine Lodge (1-0) at Pratt Skyline (0-1)

Moundridge (0-1) at Macksville (0-1)

Oxford (0-1) at West Elk (1-0)

Sedan (1-0) at Flinthills (1-0)

South Barber (1-0) at Norwich (0-1)

St. John (0-1) at Pretty Prairie (1-0)

Washington County (0-1) at Bennington (1-0)

Wilson (0-1) at Stafford (1-0)

6-man

Burrton (0-0) at Fowler (0-1)

Centre (0-0) at Cunningham (1-0)

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service