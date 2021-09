Ranking 110 of the best Kansas high school football players from the Wichita area

Northwest senior quarterback Geremiah Moore is one of the top players in the Wichita area. The Wichita Eagle

With the 2021 Kansas high school football season starting, the Eagle has compiled a list to recognize some of the top players in the Wichita area.

After receiving feedback from area coaches, studying statistics and noting individual recognition from last season, the Eagle has selected 15 different players at each position with five specialists to make up a list of 110 of the best players in the Wichita area.

Don’t see your favorite player on the list? Don’t worry, there’s nearly 100 more names listed at the bottom as other players to watch.

Note: Only players from the Wichita area were considered for the list. Players who play both offense and defense were only considered for one position for the rankings.

Quarterbacks

Avery Johnson, junior, Maize Geremiah Moore, senior, Northwest Lance Hoffsommer, senior, Sedgwick Harrison Voth, senior, Cheney Wesley Fair, junior, Collegiate Gabe Welch, junior, Arkansas City DaeOnte Mitchell, sophomore, East Jace Duerksen, senior, Inman Matthew Potucek, senior, Hillsboro Kai Kunz, senior, Andover Central Garrett Maltbie, junior, Canton-Galva Chase Smarsh, senior, Bishop Carroll Mason Ellis, senior, Mulvane Mercer Thatcher, senior, Derby Brady Strausz, junior, Andover

Running backs

Dylan Edwards, junior, Derby Sam Elliott, senior, Buhler John Randle, junior, Heights L.J. Phillips, junior, Northwest Max Middleton, senior, Andover Evan Cantu, senior, Maize South Jaytin Gumm, junior, McPherson Reed Adelhardt, senior, Garden Plain Ashton Barkdull, senior, Andover Central Noah Khokhar, junior, Hutchinson Riley Marx, junior, Andale Kenyon Forrest, senior, Newton Jesus Casas, senior, Pratt Skyline Quincy Thomas, senior, Cheney Dylan Reese, senior, Goddard

Receivers

Luke Grace, senior, Cheney Caquoy Patterson, senior, East Trey Buckbee, senior, Gus Ruddle, senior, McPherson Lucas Barnes, senior, Cadon Clark, junior, Arkansas City Bo Bantz, senior, Goddard Keshawn Martin, senior, Wichita Trinity Owen Rush, senior, Cade Friend, senior, Eisenhower Bryce Cohoon, junior, Landon Helm, senior, Justin Stephens, junior, Maize Will Anciaux, junior, Kapaun Mt. Carmel Blake Huebert, senior, Ryan Stucky, senior, Sedgwick Matt Holthusen, senior, Tate Blasi, junior, Bishop Carroll Drake Thatcher, senior, Derby Frank Wichert, senior, Hillsboro Ian Comer, senior, Hunter Seier, senior, Mulvane Theron Wedel, senior, Medicine Lodge

Offensive Line

Alex Key, senior, Jonas Vickers, senior, Dylan Conn, senior, Mitchell Johnson, junior, Derby Drew Daniels, senior, Andrew Mann, senior, Andover Central Gavin Bell, senior, El Dorado Keyvan Stallings, senior, Northwest Sam Culp, senior, Sedgwick Mason Seitz, senior, Chase Kepler, senior, Noah Raigoza, senior, Hutchinson Tavor Hunter, senior, East Beau Kerschen, senior, Andale Trevor Cooper, senior, Jackson Childs, senior, Buhler Caleb Husselman, senior, Dylan Slusser, junior, Augusta Kaden Schafer, senior, Carter Holloway, senior, Kyle Bruce, senior, Little River George Hervey, senior, Heights Joe Martin, senior, Douglass Brandon Kerr, senior, Maize Ethan Perkins, senior, Ian Solomon, senior, Conway Springs

Defensive line

Nate Carter, senior, Northwest Andon Carpenter, senior, Quentin Dorsey, senior, Samuel Same, junior, Derby Braydon Wickliffe, senior, Ruben Ortiz, senior, Goddard Bo Van Bruggen, senior, Buhler Isaac Sheeran, senior, Bronx Wood, junior, Andover Central Caden Miranda, junior, Maize Andrew Bye, senior, Walt Gray, junior, Bishop Carroll Will Doolittle, senior, Kapaun Mt. Carmel Curtis Landrum, senior, McPherson Seth Drouhard, senior, Argonia-Attica Ricky Parga, junior, Newton Noah Bruce, junior, Beau Kerschen, senior, Jack Kraus, junior, Andale Trystan Stambaugh, junior, Smoky Valley Trevor Schmidt, senior, Garden Plain Jaden Caldwell, senior, Heights

Linebackers

Darius Diaz, senior, Zach Morford, senior, Jerome Ragin, senior, Northwest Tobi Osunsanmi, senior, East Chandler Goodnight, senior, Andover Drew Charbonneau, senior, Collegiate Cody Hawks, senior, Eisenhower Logan Spexarth, senior, Andale Miles Wash, junior, Cole Minton, senior, Derby Braxton Lafferty, junior, Little River Keaton Loop, senior, Kyler Konrade, senior, Inman Barrett Roads, senior, Campus Wyatt Bahm, junior, Lance Blubaugh, senior, Arkansas City Tanner Tustian, senior, Buhler Kamden Wilson, senior, Andover Central Conner Neill, junior, Maize South Jalen Rice, junior, El Dorado

Defensive backs

Tyson Struber, senior, Canton-Galva Michael Polley, senior, Cooper Buessing, junior, Bishop Carroll Kinser Newquist, senior, Hutchinson Britton Forsythe, senior, Ladislao Jaimes, senior, Maize South Corey Akins, senior, Jameer Clemons, senior, Derby Travon Manuel-Atkinson, senior, East Christian Sicard, junior, Campus Jonah Remsberg, senior, Newton Jayden Dukes, senior, McPherson Kade Wilson, senior, Valley Center Cody Parthemer, junior, Andale Ashtun Villagomez, senior, Collegiate Quentin Born, senior, Andover Diante Campbell, senior, Cameron Campbell, senior, Buhler Kaden McDaniel, junior, Augusta

Specialists

Cole Segraves, senior, Maize Isaac Schmitz, senior, Kapaun Mt. Carmel Sam Parks, sophomore, Maize South Connor Tillman, senior, Sedgwick Jack Duarte, senior, Collegiate

Other players to watch

Quarterbacks—D.J. Dingle, junior, Heights; Nolan Freund, junior, Kingman; Lake Hamilton, senior, Goddard; Braelyn Jay, senior, Campus; T.J. Neal, senior, South; Bradley Neill, senior, Buhler; Xander Newberry, senior, Argonia-Attica; Braden Scribner, senior, Remington; Keiondre Smith, junior, Caldwell; Wyatt Spexarth, junior, Andale; Jackson Swartz, junior, Chaparral; Gannon White, junior, El Dorado; Riley Yingling, senior, Winfield.

Running backs—Ar’mon Acosta, junior, Winfield; Kendyn Blank, senior, Inman; Omari Elias, sophomore, Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Dalton Hilyard, senior, Douglass; Zach Hogan, senior, Hutchinson; Lance Pauly, senior, Conway Springs; Carson Phelps, junior, Collegiate; Austin Ruda, senior, Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Dustyn Schettler, senior, Wellington; Dayontay Standifer, sophomore, East; Jaydon Sundgren, senior, El Dorado; Tayden Tindle, junior, West Elk; Joel Underwood, senior, Southeast; Drew Veatch, junior, El Dorado; Jake Wiens, junior, Goessel; Jadonn Williams, senior, Bishop Carroll.

Receivers—Avrey Albright, junior, Kingman; Nick Arnold, senior, Hesston; Caleb Crumm, senior, Maize South; Sam Entz, junior, Remington; Patrick Friess, senior, Conway Springs; Chase Green, senior, Rose Hill; Tanner Heckel, sophomore, Inman; Haven Lysell-Stewart, senior, Smoky Valley; Brock McCurdy, senior, Buhler; Matt Rudy, senior, Andover; Trenton Salisbury-Smith, junior, Northwest; Brayden Schilling, senior, Hesston; Jake Schmidt, senior, Newton.

Offensive linemen—Braxton Bailey, senior, McPherson; Seth Drouhard, senior, Argonia-Attica; Peyton Hays, senior, Cheney; Dawson Mannebach, senior, Inman; Maddox Marcotte, senior, Bishop Carroll; M.J. Owings, senior, Goddard; Nolan Reynolds, senior, Belle Plaine; Logan Spachek, senior, Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Grant Thimmesch, senior, Inman; Chris Thomsen, senior, Derby; Drake Van Scoyoc, junior, Pratt; Jacob Werne, senior, Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Christian Winsky, senior, Inman; Treyton Yoder, senior, Halstead.

Defensive linemen—Brett Gibbs, senior, Clearwater; Kaden Harding, senior, Chaparral; Chance Hilger, senior, Norwich; Blake Kiefer, senior, Herington; Sam Logan, senior, Nickerson; Noal Reynolds, senior, Peabody-Burns; Grant Stephens, senior, Little River; Hagen Wright, senior, Wellington.

Linebackers—Sam Agustin, senior, Collegiate; Adam Blanchet, senior, Argonia-Attica; Conner Boyd, senior, Halstead; Ryan Eilert, senior, Hesston; Dylan Gantz, junior, Stafford; Aiden Hoover, senior, McPherson; Alef Pfaff, senior, Chaparral; Tristan Rathbone, senior, Hillsboro; Haden Sage, senior, Bishop Carroll; Colby Schreiner, senior, Kingman; Logan Warren, senior, Conway Springs; Dialo Watson, senior, South; Holt Williams, senior, Augusta.

Defensive backs—Dameion Beaver, senior, South; Keagan Beavers, senior, Rose Hill; Jack Francis, junior, Chaparral; Jaeden Hamilton, senior, Heights; Duke Kinley, senior, Remington; Logan McGinnis, senior, Circle; Kase Ptacek, senior, Moundridge; Thomas Smith, senior, Peabody-Burns; Tayden Tindle, junior, West Elk; Jake Wiens, junior, Goessel.