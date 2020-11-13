Varsity Football
Kansas high school football playoff scores: Find out who’s moving on to the semifinals
Here is a recap of the scores and updated brackets in the Kansas high school state football playoffs following Friday’s quarterfinal games.
Class 6A
Olathe North 28, Blue Valley 21
BV North 30, SM Northwest 6
Derby 40, Lawrence 20
Junction City 42, Wichita East 34 (4th quarter)
Class 5A
Mill Valley 16, De Soto 13
St. Thomas Aquinas 32, BV Southwest 7
Wichita Northwest 26, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14
Bishop Carroll 49, Maize 35
Class 4A
St. James Academy 42, Basehor-Linwood 28 (4th quarter)
Bishop Miege 30, Tonganoxie 7
McPherson 28, Buhler 21
Arkansas City 21, Wamego 20
Class 3A
Holton 42, Frontenac 6
Perry-Lecompton 49, Prairie View 14
Andale 42, Riley County 0
Collegiate 27, Southeast-Saline 21
Class 2A
Rossville 56, St. Mary’s-Colgan 7
Nemaha Central 7, Osage City 0
Hoisington 28, Garden Plain 14
Beloit 32, Haven 26 (OT)
Class 1A
Lyndon 26, Centralia 14
Olpe 1, Uniontown 0 (Forfeit)
Inman 46, Conway Springs 6
Oakley 20, Smith Center 0
8-man Division 1
Wichita County 52, Argonia-Attica 0
Little River 70, Chase County 26
Hoxie 58, Goessel 12
Madison 34, Canton-Galva 24 (4th quarter)
8-man Division 2
Hanover 48, Colony-Crest 0
Frankfort 40, Lebo 40 (4th quarter)
Victoria 36, Wheatland-Grinnell 20 (4th quarter)
Caldwell at St. Francis (Saturday)
