Kansas high school football playoff scores: Find out who’s moving on to the semifinals

Derby head coach Brandon Clark celebrates with Tre Washington after Washington score on the second play of the night against Manhattan High. (November 16, 2018)
Derby head coach Brandon Clark celebrates with Tre Washington after Washington score on the second play of the night against Manhattan High. (November 16, 2018) Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

Here is a recap of the scores and updated brackets in the Kansas high school state football playoffs following Friday’s quarterfinal games.

Class 6A

Olathe North 28, Blue Valley 21

BV North 30, SM Northwest 6

Derby 40, Lawrence 20

Junction City 42, Wichita East 34 (4th quarter)

Class 5A

Mill Valley 16, De Soto 13

St. Thomas Aquinas 32, BV Southwest 7

Wichita Northwest 26, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14

Bishop Carroll 49, Maize 35

Class 4A

St. James Academy 42, Basehor-Linwood 28 (4th quarter)

Bishop Miege 30, Tonganoxie 7

McPherson 28, Buhler 21

Arkansas City 21, Wamego 20

Class 3A

Holton 42, Frontenac 6

Perry-Lecompton 49, Prairie View 14

Andale 42, Riley County 0

Collegiate 27, Southeast-Saline 21

Class 2A

Rossville 56, St. Mary’s-Colgan 7

Nemaha Central 7, Osage City 0

Hoisington 28, Garden Plain 14

Beloit 32, Haven 26 (OT)

Class 1A

Lyndon 26, Centralia 14

Olpe 1, Uniontown 0 (Forfeit)

Inman 46, Conway Springs 6

Oakley 20, Smith Center 0

8-man Division 1

Wichita County 52, Argonia-Attica 0

Little River 70, Chase County 26

Hoxie 58, Goessel 12

Madison 34, Canton-Galva 24 (4th quarter)

8-man Division 2

Hanover 48, Colony-Crest 0

Frankfort 40, Lebo 40 (4th quarter)

Victoria 36, Wheatland-Grinnell 20 (4th quarter)

Caldwell at St. Francis (Saturday)

