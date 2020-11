Kansas high school football rankings: Which teams are favored in playoff quarterfinals

Derby’s Dylan Edwards The Wichita Eagle

All-class rankings (November 9)





1. Lawrence (9-0)

Last week: Forfeit win vs. Dodge City (4-6). Next week: vs. No. 6 Derby (6-2). Last ranking: 1.

2. Wichita Northwest (8-0)

Last week: 69-0 win vs. Wichita Heights (6-2). Next week: vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (8-1). Last ranking: 2.

3. Olathe North (8-1)

Last week: 38-17 win vs. Olathe Northwest (3-4). Next week: vs. Blue Valley (6-1). Last ranking: 3.

4. Mill Valley (6-2)

Last week: 51-0 win vs. Spring Hill (4-4). Next week: at De Soto (9-1). Last ranking: 4.

5. Bishop Carroll (7-2)

Last week: 42-28 win at Hutchinson (9-1). Next week: at No. 10 Maize (9-1). Last ranking: 5.

6. Derby (6-2)

Last week: 48-28 win vs. Gardner-Edgerton (5-3). Next week: at No. 1 Lawrence (9-0). Last ranking: 6.

7. SM Northwest (7-1)

Last week: 26-14 win vs. Olathe West (5-4). Next week: vs. BV North (5-2). Last ranking: 7.

8. Junction City (8-1)

Last week: 70-25 win vs. Washburn Rural (4-6). Next week: vs. Wichita East (7-1). Last ranking: 8.

9. St. Thomas Aquinas (5-3)

Last week: 48-13 win vs. Pittsburg (5-5). Next week: vs. BV Southwest (3-4). Last ranking: 9.

10. Maize (9-1)

Last week: 59-27 win vs. Maize South (5-4). Next week: vs. No. 5 Bishop Carroll (7-2). Last ranking: 10.

Derby's Lem Wash

Class 6A rankings

1. Lawrence (9-0)

Last week: Forfeit win vs. Dodge City (4-6). Next week: vs. No. 3 Derby (6-2). Last ranking: 1.

2. Olathe North (8-1)

Last week: 38-17 win vs. Olathe Northwest (3-4). Next week: vs. No. 8 Blue Valley (6-1). Last ranking: 2.

3. Derby (6-2)

Last week: 48-28 win vs. No. 6 Gardner-Edgerton (5-3). Next week: at No. 1 Lawrence (9-0). Last ranking: 3.

4. SM Northwest (7-1)

Last week: 26-14 win vs. Olathe West (5-4). Next week: vs. No. 9 BV North (5-2). Last ranking: 4.

5. Junction City (8-1)

Last week: 70-25 win vs. Washburn Rural (4-6). Next week: vs. No. 6 Wichita East (7-1). Last ranking: 5.

6. Wichita East (7-1)

Last week: 20-7 win vs. No. 10 Manhattan (6-4). Next week: at No. 5 Junction City (8-1). Last ranking: 7.

7. Gardner Edgerton (5-3)

Last week: 48-28 loss at No. 3 Derby (6-2). Next week: Eliminated. Last ranking: 6.

8. Blue Valley (6-1)

Last week: 24-7 win at No. 9 BV Northwest (5-2). Next week: at No. 2 Olathe North (8-1). Last ranking: 8.

9. BV North (6-1)

Last week: 31-21 win at Olathe East (6-2). Next week: at No. 4 SM Northwest (7-1). Last ranking: UR.

10. BV Northwest (5-2)

Last week: 24-7 loss vs. Blue Valley (6-1). Next week: Eliminated. Last ranking: 9.

Bishop Carroll's Aiden Niedens

Class 5A rankings

1. Wichita Northwest (8-0)

Last week: 69-0 win vs. Wichita Heights (6-2). Next week: vs. No. 6 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (8-1). Last ranking: 1.

2. Mill Valley (6-2)

Last week: 51-0 win vs. Spring Hill (4-4). Next week: at De Soto (9-1). Last ranking: 2.

3. Bishop Carroll (7-2)

Last week: 42-28 win at No. 5 Hutchinson (9-1). Next week: at No. 5 Maize (9-1). Last ranking: 3.

4. St. Thomas Aquinas (5-3)

Last week: 48-13 win vs. Pittsburg (5-5). Next week: vs. BV Southwest (3-4). Last ranking: 4.

5. Maize (9-1)

Last week: 59-27 win vs. No. 10 Maize South (5-4). Next week: vs. No. 3 Bishop Carroll (7-2). Last ranking: 6.

6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (8-1)

Last week: 38-15 win vs. Goddard (7-3). Next week: at No. 1 Wichita Northwest (8-0). Last ranking: 8.

7. De Soto (9-1)

Last week: 56-31 win vs. Leavenworth (4-4). Next week: vs. No. 2 Mill Valley (7-2). Last ranking: 9.

8. Hutchinson (8-2)

Last week: 42-28 loss vs. No. 3 Bishop Carroll (8-2). Next week: Eliminated. Last ranking: 5.

9. BV Southwest (3-4)

Last week: 27-21 win at No. 7 Topeka Seaman (8-2). Next week: at No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (5-3). Last ranking: UR.

10. Topeka Seaman (8-2)

Last week: 27-21 loss vs. BV Southwest (3-4). Next week: Eliminated. Last ranking: 7.

Tyler Tobertson and Johnny Pascuzzi of Rockhurst (in white) take down Bishop Miege quarterback Timothy Dorsey for a sack in the first quarter of Friday night's game at Dixon Doll Stadium. The Hawklets had a 28-7 lead at halftime.

Class 4A rankings

1. Tonganoxie (9-1)

Last week: 49-10 win vs. No. 8 Lansing (5-4). Next week: vs. No. 2 Bishop Miege (4-4). Last ranking: 2.

2. Bishop Miege (4-4)

Last week: 63-12 win at No. 9 Fort Scott (7-1). Next week: at No. 1 Tonganoxie (9-1). Last ranking: 3.

3. St. James Academy (5-4)

Last week: 45-35 win at No. 1 Paola (9-1). Next week: at No. 7 Basehor-Linwood (7-3). Last ranking: 6.

4. Paola (9-1)

Last week: 45-35 loss vs. No. 6 St. James Academy (5-4). Next week: Eliminated. Last ranking: 1.

5. McPherson (9-1)

Last week: 52-20 win vs. Augusta (4-6). Next week: vs. No. 8 Buhler (6-3). Last ranking: 5.

6. Basehor-Linwood (7-3)

Last week: 19-12 win vs. Eudora (3-7). Next week: vs. No. 3 St. James Academy (5-4). Last ranking: 7.

7. Andover Central (7-2)

Last week: 33-28 loss vs. Arkansas City (4-6). Next week: Eliminated. Last ranking: 4.

8. Buhler (6-3)

Last week: 42-8 win at No. 10 Rose Hill (6-4). Next week: at No. 5 McPherson (9-1). Last ranking: UR.

9. Wamego (6-4)

Last week: 21-18 win at El Dorado (5-3). Next week: vs. No. 10 Arkansas City (4-6). Last ranking: UR.

10. Arkansas City (4-6)

Last week: 33-28 win at No. 7 Andover Central. Next week: at No. 9 Wamego (6-4). Last ranking: UR.

Andale High School football players celebrate winning the 4A Kansas High School Football Championship on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2006 in Hutchinson, Ks. Andale defeated Paola 35-7 to win their first ever state title and Robben finished the 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Class 3A rankings

1. Andale (9-0)

Last week: 53-0 win vs. No. 9 Clearwater (7-3). Next week: at No. x Riley County (8-1). Last ranking: 1.

2. Perry-Lecompton (9-1)

Last week: 20-7 win at No. 2 Topeka Hayden (8-2). Next week: vs. No. x Prairie View (8-1). Last ranking: 3.

3. Southeast-Saline (9-0)

Last week: 20-0 win vs. Marysville (4-5). Next week: at No. 5 Collegiate (9-1). Last ranking: 5.

4. Topeka Hayden (8-2)

Last week: 20-7 loss vs. No. 3 Perry-Lecompton (9-1). Next week: Eliminated. Last ranking: 1.

5. Collegiate (9-1)

Last week: 35-20 win at No. 4 Cheney (9-1). Next week: at No. 4 Southeast-Saline (9-0). Last ranking: 6.

6. Riley County (8-1)

Last week: 43-14 win vs. Scott City (6-4). Next week: vs. No. 1 Andale (9-0). Last ranking: 7.

7. Holton (8-1)

Last week: 49-8 win vs. Baldwin (3-5). Next week: at No. 10 Frontenac (6-4). Last ranking: 8.

8. Cheney (9-1)

Last week: 35-20 loss vs. No. 6 Collegiate (9-1). Next week: Eliminated. Last ranking: 4.

9. Frontenac (5-4)

Last week: 22-6 win at No. 10 Burlington (8-2). Next week: vs. No. 7 Holton (8-1). Last ranking: UR.

10. Prairie View (8-1)

Last week: 13-12 win vs. Girard (4-6). Next week: at No. 2 Perry-Lecompton (9-1). Last ranking: UR.

Class 2A rankings

1. Rossville (10-0)

Last week: 53-21 win vs. Maur Hill-Mount Academy (8-1). Next week: at No. 9 St. Mary’s-Colgan (7-2). Last ranking: 1.

2. Hoisington (10-0)

Last week: Forfeit win vs. Cimarron (6-4). Next week: vs. No. 5 Garden Plain (9-1). Last ranking: 2.

3. Nemaha Central (7-2)

Last week: 40-30 win vs. No. 3 Silver Lake (6-2). Next week: at No. 6 Osage City (9-1). Last ranking: 4.

4. Silver Lake (6-2)

Last week: 40-30 loss at No. 4 Nemaha Central (7-2). Next week: Eliminated. Last ranking: 3.

5. Garden Plain (9-1)

Last week: 25-20 win vs. No. 10 Hillsboro (6-4). Next week: at No. 2 Hoisington (10-0). Last ranking: 7.

6. Osage City (9-1)

Last week: Forfeit win vs. Fredonia (5-4). Next week: vs. No. 3 Nemaha Central (7-2). Last ranking: 8.

7. Haven (8-2)

Last week: 26-6 win at No. 6 Hutchinson Trinity (8-2). Next week: vs. Beloit (4-6). Last ranking: 9.

8. Maur Hill-Mount Academy (8-1)

Last week: 53-21 loss at No. 1 Rossville (10-0). Next week: Eliminated. Last ranking: 5.

9. St. Mary’s-Colgan (7-2)

Last week: 24-0 win vs. Wellsville (4-5). Next week: vs. No. 1 Rossville (10-0). Last ranking: UR.

10. Hutch Trinity (8-2)

Last week: 26-6 loss vs. No. 9 Haven (8-2). Next week: Eliminated. Last ranking: 6.

Class 1A rankings

1. Centralia (8-1)

Last week: 52-6 win vs. Wabaunsee (4-6). Next week: vs. No. 5 Lyndon (8-2). Last ranking: 1.

2. Olpe (10-0)

Last week: 53-0 win vs. Jackson Heights (4-5). Next week: vs. Uniontown (6-4). Last ranking: 2.

3. Conway Springs (9-1)

Last week: 14-7 win vs. Plainville (5-5). Next week: vs. No. 6 Inman (8-2). Last ranking: 3.

4. Smith Center (9-1)

Last week: 34-10 win vs. Ell-Saline (4-6). Next week: vs. No. 7 Oakley (8-2). Last ranking: 4.

5. Lyndon (8-2)

Last week: 47-22 win vs. No. 8 Jefferson County North (7-3). Next week: at No. 1 Centralia (9-1). Last ranking: 5.

6. Inman (8-2)

Last week: 50-6 win vs. Remington (4-6). Next week: at No. 3 Conway Springs (9-1). Last ranking: 6.

7. Oakley (8-2)

Last week: 27-24 win at No. 7 Sedgwick (8-2). Next week: at No. 4 Smith Center (9-1). Last ranking: 9.

8. Valley Heights (7-2)

Last week: Eliminated. Next week: Eliminated. Last ranking: UR.

9. Sedgwick (8-2)

Last week: 27-24 loss vs. No. 9 Oakley (8-2). Next week: Eliminated. Last ranking: 7.

10. Jefferson County North (7-3)

Last week: 47-22 loss at No. 5 Lyndon (8-2). Next week: Eliminated. Last ranking: 8.

8-man Div. I rankings

1. Canton-Galva (9-0)

Last week: 56-6 win vs. Burlingame (7-3). Next week: vs. No. 3 Madison (10-0). Last ranking: 1.

2. Wichita County (10-0)

Last week: 68-0 win vs. Rawlins County (4-4). Next week: vs. No. 5 Argonia-Attica (9-1). Last ranking: 2.

3. Madison (10-0)

Last week: 60-0 win vs. Oswego (8-2). Next week: at No. 1 Canton-Galva (9-0). Last ranking: 3.

4. Little River (8-2)

Last week: 46-26 win at No. 4 Clifton-Clyde (7-2). Next week: vs. No. 7 Chase County (8-2). Last ranking: 5.

5. Argonia-Attica (9-1)

Last week: 60-14 win vs. La Crosse (5-4). Next week: at No. 2 Wichita County (10-0). Last ranking: 7.

6. Hoxie (8-1)

Last week: 50-0 win vs. No. 9 South Gray (8-2). Next week: at No. 10 Goessel (5-3). Last ranking: 8.

7. Chase County (8-2)

Last week: 56-18 win at No. 6 Sedan (9-1). Next week: at No. 4 Little River (8-2). Last ranking: 10.

8. Clifton-Clyde (7-1)

Last week: 46-26 loss vs. No. 5 Little River (8-2). Next week: Eliminated. Last ranking: 4.

9. Sedan (9-1)

Last week: 56-18 loss vs. No. 10 Chase County (8-2). Next week: Eliminated. Last ranking: 6.

10. Goessel (5-3)

Last week: 54-28 win at Pratt Skyline (8-2). Next week: vs. No. 6 Hoxie (8-1). Last ranking: UR.

8-man Div. II rankings

1. St. Francis (9-0)

Last week: 54-0 win vs. Bucklin (6-4). Next week: vs. No. 8 Caldwell (8-2). Last ranking: 1.

2. Hanover (8-0)

Last week: 52-6 win vs. Axtell (7-3). Next week: vs. No. 5 Colony-Crest (10-0). Last ranking: 2.

3. Victoria (10-0)

Last week: 50-0 win vs. No. 8 Sylvan-Lucas (7-3). Next week: at No. 7 Wheatland-Grinnell (8-2). Last ranking: 3.

4. Lebo (10-0)

Last week: 56-8 win vs. Waverly (6-4). Next week: at No. 6 Frankfort (6-1). Last ranking: 4.

5. Colony-Crest (10-0)

Last week: 64-14 win vs. Hartford (6-4). Next week: at No. 2 Hanover (8-0). Last ranking: 5.

6. Frankfort (6-1)

Last week: 54-43 win at Beloit-St. John’s (7-3). Next week: vs. No. 4 Lebo (10-0). Last ranking: 7.

7. Wheatland-Grinnell (8-2)

Last week: 36-26 win vs. South Central (7-3). Next week: vs. No. 3 Victoria (10-0). Last ranking: 10.

8. Caldwell (8-2)

Last week: 36-34 win vs. No. 6 Central Plains (6-2). Next week: at No. 1 St. Francis (9-0). Last ranking: UR.

9. Central Plains (6-1)

Last week: 36-34 loss at Caldwell (8-2). Next week: Eliminated. Last ranking: 6.

10. Sylvan-Lucas (7-3)

Last week: 50-0 loss at No. 3 Victoria (9-1). Next week: Eliminated. Last ranking: 8.