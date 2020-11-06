Varsity Football
Kansas high school football playoff schedule, stats and scores (November 6)
Class 6A playoffs
No. 1 Lawrence (9-0) def. Dodge City (4-6), forfeit
No. 6 Gardner Edgerton (5-2) at No. 3 Derby (5-2)
Washburn Rural (4-5) at No. 5 Junction City (7-1)
No. 10 Manhattan (6-3) at No. 7 Wichita East (6-1)
Olathe Northwest (3-3) at No. 2 Olathe North (7-1)
No. 8 Blue Valley (5-1) at No. 9 BV Northwest (5-1)
Olathe West (5-3) at No. 4 SM Northwest (6-1)
BV North (4-2) at Olathe East (6-1)
Class 5A playoffs
Wichita Heights (5-2) at No. 1 Wichita Northwest (7-0)
Goddard (7-2) at No. 8 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (7-1), at Wichita Heights
No. 3 Bishop Carroll (6-2) at No. 5 Hutchinson (8-1)
No. 10 Maize South (5-3) at No. 6 Maize (8-1)
BV Southwest (2-4) at No. 7 Topeka Seaman (8-1)
Pittsburg (5-4) at No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (5-3)
Leavenworth (4-3) at No. 9 De Soto (8-1)
Spring Hill (4-3) at No. 2 Mill Valley (6-2)
Class 4A playoffs
Augusta (4-5) at No. 5 McPherson (8-1)
Buhler (5-3) at No. 10 Rose Hill (6-3)
Arkansas City (3-6) at No. 4 Andover Central (7-1)
Wamego (5-4) at El Dorado (5-2)
No. 6 St. James Academy (4-4) at No. 1 Paola (9-0)
Eudora (3-6) at No. 7 Basehor-Linwood (6-3)
No. 3 Bishop Miege (3-4) at No. 9 Fort Scott (7-0)
No. 8 Lansing (5-3) at No. 2 Tonganoxie (8-1)
Class 3A playoffs
Scott City (6-3) at No. 7 Riley County (7-1)
No. 9 Clearwater (7-2) at No. 1 Andale (8-0)
Marysville (4-4) at No. 5 Southeast-Saline (8-0)
No. 6 Collegiate (8-1) at No. 4 Cheney (9-0)
Girard (4-5) at Prairie View (7-1)
No. 3 Perry-Lecompton (8-1) at No. 2 Topeka Hayden (8-1)
Frontenac (5-4) at No. 10 Burlington (8-1)
Baldwin (3-4) at No. 8 Holton (7-1)
Class 2A playoffs
No. 9 Haven (7-2) at No. 6 Hutchinson Trinity (8-1)
Beloit (4-6) def. Phillipsburg (5-5), forfeit
No. 10 Hillsboro (6-3) at No. 7 Garden Plain (8-1)
No. 2 Hoisington (10-0) def. Cimarron (6-4), forfeit
Wellsville (4-4) at St. Mary’s-Colgan (6-2)
No. 5 Maur Hill-Mount Academy (8-0) at No. 1 Rossville (9-0)
No. 8 Osage City (9-1) def. Fredonia (5-4), forfeit
No. 3 Silver Lake (6-1) at No. 4 Nemaha Central (6-2)
Class 1A playoffs
Ell Saline (4-5) at No. 4 Smith Center (8-1)
No. 9 Oakley (7-2) at No. 7 Sedgwick (8-1)
Plainville (5-4) at No. 3 Conway Springs (8-1)
Remington (4-5) at No. 6 Inman (7-2)
No. 10 Jackson Heights (4-4) at No. 2 Olpe (9-0)
Arma-Northeast (1-5) at Uniontown (5-4)
Wabaunsee (4-5) at No. 1 Centralia (8-1)
No. 8 Jefferson County North (7-2) at No. 5 Lyndon (7-2)
8-man Division I
No. 10 Chase County (7-2) at No. 6 Sedan (9-0)
No. 5 Little River (7-2) at No. 4 Clifton Clyde (7-1)
Oswego (8-1) at No. 3 Madison (9-0)
Burlingame (7-2) at No. 1 Canton-Galva (9-0)
La Crosse (5-3) at No. 7 Argonia-Attica (8-1)
Rawlins County (4-3) at No. 2 Wichita County (9-0)
Goessel (4-3) at Pratt Skyline (8-1)
No. 9 South Gray (8-1) at No. 8 Hoxie (7-1)
8-man Division II
Hartford (6-3) at No. 5 Colony-Crest (9-0)
No. 9 Axtell (7-2) at No. 2 Hanover (7-0)
Waverly (6-3) at No. 4 Lebo (9-0)
No. 7 Frankfort (5-1) at Beloit-St. John’s (7-2)
No. 8 Sylvan-Lucas (7-2) at No. 3 Victoria (9-0)
No. 10 Wheatland-Grinnell (7-2) at South Central (7-2)
No. 6 Central Plains (6-1) at Caldwell (7-2)
Bucklin (6-3) at No. 1 St. Francis (8-0), 11 a.m. Saturday
