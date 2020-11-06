Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Varsity Football

Kansas high school football playoff schedule, stats and scores (November 6)

Andale’s Eli Rowland
Andale’s Eli Rowland Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Class 6A playoffs

No. 1 Lawrence (9-0) def. Dodge City (4-6), forfeit

No. 6 Gardner Edgerton (5-2) at No. 3 Derby (5-2)

Washburn Rural (4-5) at No. 5 Junction City (7-1)

No. 10 Manhattan (6-3) at No. 7 Wichita East (6-1)

Olathe Northwest (3-3) at No. 2 Olathe North (7-1)

No. 8 Blue Valley (5-1) at No. 9 BV Northwest (5-1)

Olathe West (5-3) at No. 4 SM Northwest (6-1)

BV North (4-2) at Olathe East (6-1)

Class 5A playoffs

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Wichita Heights (5-2) at No. 1 Wichita Northwest (7-0)

Goddard (7-2) at No. 8 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (7-1), at Wichita Heights

No. 3 Bishop Carroll (6-2) at No. 5 Hutchinson (8-1)

No. 10 Maize South (5-3) at No. 6 Maize (8-1)

BV Southwest (2-4) at No. 7 Topeka Seaman (8-1)

Pittsburg (5-4) at No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (5-3)

Leavenworth (4-3) at No. 9 De Soto (8-1)

Spring Hill (4-3) at No. 2 Mill Valley (6-2)

Class 4A playoffs

Augusta (4-5) at No. 5 McPherson (8-1)

Buhler (5-3) at No. 10 Rose Hill (6-3)

Arkansas City (3-6) at No. 4 Andover Central (7-1)

Wamego (5-4) at El Dorado (5-2)

No. 6 St. James Academy (4-4) at No. 1 Paola (9-0)

Eudora (3-6) at No. 7 Basehor-Linwood (6-3)

No. 3 Bishop Miege (3-4) at No. 9 Fort Scott (7-0)

No. 8 Lansing (5-3) at No. 2 Tonganoxie (8-1)

Class 3A playoffs

Scott City (6-3) at No. 7 Riley County (7-1)

No. 9 Clearwater (7-2) at No. 1 Andale (8-0)

Marysville (4-4) at No. 5 Southeast-Saline (8-0)

No. 6 Collegiate (8-1) at No. 4 Cheney (9-0)

Girard (4-5) at Prairie View (7-1)

No. 3 Perry-Lecompton (8-1) at No. 2 Topeka Hayden (8-1)

Frontenac (5-4) at No. 10 Burlington (8-1)

Baldwin (3-4) at No. 8 Holton (7-1)

Class 2A playoffs

No. 9 Haven (7-2) at No. 6 Hutchinson Trinity (8-1)

Beloit (4-6) def. Phillipsburg (5-5), forfeit

No. 10 Hillsboro (6-3) at No. 7 Garden Plain (8-1)

No. 2 Hoisington (10-0) def. Cimarron (6-4), forfeit

Wellsville (4-4) at St. Mary’s-Colgan (6-2)

No. 5 Maur Hill-Mount Academy (8-0) at No. 1 Rossville (9-0)

No. 8 Osage City (9-1) def. Fredonia (5-4), forfeit

No. 3 Silver Lake (6-1) at No. 4 Nemaha Central (6-2)

Class 1A playoffs

Ell Saline (4-5) at No. 4 Smith Center (8-1)

No. 9 Oakley (7-2) at No. 7 Sedgwick (8-1)

Plainville (5-4) at No. 3 Conway Springs (8-1)

Remington (4-5) at No. 6 Inman (7-2)

No. 10 Jackson Heights (4-4) at No. 2 Olpe (9-0)

Arma-Northeast (1-5) at Uniontown (5-4)

Wabaunsee (4-5) at No. 1 Centralia (8-1)

No. 8 Jefferson County North (7-2) at No. 5 Lyndon (7-2)

8-man Division I

No. 10 Chase County (7-2) at No. 6 Sedan (9-0)

No. 5 Little River (7-2) at No. 4 Clifton Clyde (7-1)

Oswego (8-1) at No. 3 Madison (9-0)

Burlingame (7-2) at No. 1 Canton-Galva (9-0)

La Crosse (5-3) at No. 7 Argonia-Attica (8-1)

Rawlins County (4-3) at No. 2 Wichita County (9-0)

Goessel (4-3) at Pratt Skyline (8-1)

No. 9 South Gray (8-1) at No. 8 Hoxie (7-1)

8-man Division II

Hartford (6-3) at No. 5 Colony-Crest (9-0)

No. 9 Axtell (7-2) at No. 2 Hanover (7-0)

Waverly (6-3) at No. 4 Lebo (9-0)

No. 7 Frankfort (5-1) at Beloit-St. John’s (7-2)

No. 8 Sylvan-Lucas (7-2) at No. 3 Victoria (9-0)

No. 10 Wheatland-Grinnell (7-2) at South Central (7-2)

No. 6 Central Plains (6-1) at Caldwell (7-2)

Bucklin (6-3) at No. 1 St. Francis (8-0), 11 a.m. Saturday

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service