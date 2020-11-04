Football leaderboard: Here’s who put up the biggest offensive and defensive stats

Derby’s Dylan Edwards The Wichita Eagle

More than 60 Kansas high school football coaches in the Varsity Kansas coverage area sent their season stats to help compile the leaderboard from the area for the best passing, rushing, receiving, tackles and defensive stats in the state.

Note: Due to high variance in games played, leaders are sorted by per-game averages.

Goddard’s Kyler Semrad Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Passing leaders

297.0 — Ben Schmidt, Newton senior (2,673)

273.6 — Lance Hoffsommer, Sedgwick junior (1,915)

269.3 — Kyler Semrad, Goddard senior (2,424)

235.2 — Harrison Voth, Cheney junior (2,117)

234.0 — Hudson Ferralez, Hesston freshman (936)

228.4 — Gabe Welch, Arkansas City sophomore (1,599)

221.2 — Dylan Rinker, McPherson senior (1,1991)

206.0 — Ryan Eilert, Hesston junior (1,030)

202.3 — Colin Shields, Maize South senior (1,618)

190.7 — Bryson Evans, Rose Hill senior (1,716)

177.4 — Chase White, Andover Central senior (1,419)

172.9 — Matt Potucek, Hillsboro junior (1,383)

165.3 — Nick Hogan, Eisenhower senior (1,488)

160.7 — Nolan Freund, Kingman sophomore (1,446)

160.0 — Daeonte Mitchell, East freshman (800)

157.4 — Aiden Niedens, Bishop Carroll senior (1,102)

153.1 — Kaleb Harden, Valley Center senior (1,225)

147.9 — Jace Doerksen, Inman junior (1,331)

141.7 — Avery Johnson, Maize sophomore (1,275)

132.3 — Tanner Cash, Clearwater senior (1,191)

123.4 — T.J. Neal, South junior (617)

108.9 — Lem Wash, Derby (762)

98.8 — Brady Strausz, Andover sophomore (790)

91.4 — Mason Ross, Northwest senior (640)

90.8 — Jordan Stoffel, Douglass sophomore (545)

Halstead senior Lakin Farmer rushed for 533 yards in Halstead’s 48-34 win over Hesston last Friday. It was the second-most rushing yards in a single game in Kansas high school football history. Shawn Kohr Courtesy

Rushing leaders

217.7 — Lakin Farmer, Halstead senior (1,959)

194.1 — Sam Elliott, Buhler senior (1,553)

178.6 — Alec McCuan, Hutchinson senior (1,607)

171.1 — Zach Wittenberg, El Dorado senior (1,198)

169.1 — Dylan Edwards, Derby sophomore (1,184)

153.0 — Tanner Cash, Clearwater senior (1,377)

150.0 — Josh Sanders, Maize senior (1,350)

148.4 — Wesley Fair, Collegiate sophomore (1,336)

138.7 — John Randle Jr., Heights sophomore (971)

128.1 — Nathan Schmidt, Haven senior (1,153)

127.7 — Julius Bolden, Northwest senior (894)

121.7 — Hunter Trail, Bishop Carroll senior (852)

121.1 — Dalton Hilyard, Douglass junior (848)

119.3 — Jaytin Gumm, McPherson sophomore (1,074)

114.4 — Max Middleton, Andover senior (1,030)

112.1 — Eli Rowland, Andale senior (897)

110.0 — Spencer Nolan, Rose Hill senior (990)

109.9 — Evan Cantu, Maize South junior (879)

107.3 — Reed Adelhardt, Garden Plain junior (966)

107.1 — Lem Wash, Derby senior (750)

105.4 — Alan Anderson, Sterling senior (843)

99.9 — Jonathan Wright, Conway Springs senior (799)

95.0 — Kenyon Forest, Newton junior (855)

91.6 — Jomarion Nelson, East junior (458)

87.1 — Darby Roper, Haven senior (784)

84.1 — Ashton Barkdull, Andover Central junior (673)

82.5 — Noah Meyer, Andale senior (660)

82.1 — Dom Phillips, Valley Center senior (657)

80.6 — Heath Hilger, Conway Springs senior (645)

80.4 — Adrian Patterson, Heights junior (563)

Cheney senior receiver Logan Bartlett caught three touchdown passes, picked off three passes and kicked a field goal in Cheney’s 44-7 win over Garden Plain. Jean Nance Courtesy

Receiving leaders

134.6 — Henry Burns, Sedgwick senior (942)

133.1 — Peyton Maxwell, Newton senior (1,198)

122.4 — Jake Shope, Goddard senior (1,102)

118.3 — Logan Bartlett, Cheney senior (946)

111.1 — Jake Johnson, Maize South senior (889)

90.2 — Ben Bollinger, Hesston senior (812)

81.1 — Aaron Powell, McPherson senior (730)

76.0 — Xzavion Martin, Newton senior (684)

74.6 — Luke Grace, Cheney junior (671)

74.2 — Bryce Bischler, Rose Hill senior (668)

69.4 — Bo Bantz, Goddard junior (625)

65.0 — Owen Rush, Eisenhower junior (585)

64.3 — Tim Bible, Belle Plaine senior (514)

63.1 — Gabe Phillips, Valley Center senior (505)

63.7 — A.J. King, East senior (382)

59.7 — Blake Huebert, Sedgwick junior (418)

59.5 — Dillon Boldt, Hillsboro senior (476)

58.9 — Mason Turney, Eisenhower senior (530)

57.9 — Cole Martin, Douglass senior (405)

57.1 — Jack Bell, Andover Central senior (457)

56.3 — Brock Toothaker, Clearwater senior (507)

56.1 — Trey Buckbee, McPherson junior (505)

55.8 — Gus Ruddle, McPherson junior (446)

54.9 — Brayden Schilling, Hesston junior (494)

53.8 — Kyle Kohman, Andover Central senior (430)

Maize South’s Brandon Bowles and Coleman Koehn Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Tackling leaders

13.4 — Henry Burns, Sedgwick senior (94)

13.3 — Doug Grider, Halstead senior (120)

12.3 — Scott Adams, Maize senior (111)

12.0 — Brandon Bowles, Maize South senior (96)

11.1 — Tanner Tustian, Buhler junior (89)

11.1 — Hunter Sharp, Valley Center senior (89)

10.9 — Kyler Konrade, Inman junior (98)

10.8 — Brody Hillman, Cheney senior (97)

10.8 — Tristan Rathbone, Hillsboro junior (86)

10.6 — Jack Francis, Chaparral sophomore (74)

10.4 — Jack Hawver, Hutchinson senior (94)

10.4 — Logan Davidson, Goddard senior (94)

10.3 — Kendall Norrod, Maize senior (93)

10.3 — Tate Schurle, Valley Center senior (82)

10.3 — Jy’vaughn Martin, Heights senior (72)

10.2 — Anthony Hays, Garden Plain senior (92)

9.8 — Austin Carlson, Clearwater senior (88)

9.6 — Dalton Hilyard, Douglass junior (67)

9.4 — Carter Hiebert, Halstead senior (85)

9.4 — Kyle Haas, Maize senior (85)

9.1 — Cody Royer, Sterling senior (82)

9.0 — Carter Brown, Inman senior (81)

9.0 — Kinser Newquist, Hutchinson junior (81)

9.0 — Cade Gatschet, Bishop Carroll senior (63)

9.0 — Jack Hileman, Derby senior (63)

9.0 — Hunter Glaves, Douglass senior (63)

Andover Central’s Kyle Kohman Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Sacks leaders

8 — Seth Krehbiel, Kingman senior

7½ — Jaxson Guillory, Maize senior

7 — Austin Rempel, Hillsboro senior

6½ — Nick Molitor, Kingman senior

6 — Alan Anderson, Sterling senior

5½ — Nathan Schmidt, Haven senior

5½ — Cameron Bowyer, Valley Center sophomore

5 — Bryce Bischler, Rose Hill senior

5 — Braydon Wickliffe, Goddard junior

5 — Christian Palmer, Goddard senior

4½ — Ty Birkenbaugh, Kingman junior

4½ — Kyle Kohman, Andover Central senior

4½ — Jaden Caldwell, Heights junior

4 — Braydon Stephenson, Belle Plaine junior

4 — Braden Black, Cheney senior

4 — Dalton Hilyard, Douglass junior

4 — Trystan Stambaugh, Smoky Valley sophomore

3½ — Ethan Perkins, Conway Springs junior

3½ — Zach Osner, Conway Springs senior

3½ — Nathan Hale, Northwest senior

3½ — Trevan Jones, Sterling junior

Bishop Carroll’s Cade Gatschet and Wichita Northwest’s Julius Bolden Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Interceptions leaders

7 — Darby Roper, Haven senior

5 — Brecken McGinnis, Belle Plaine junior

5 — Logan Bartlett, Cheney senior

5 — Jack Bell, Andover Central senior

5 — Travis Scheer, Garden Plain senior

4 — Mason Munz, Kingman senior

4 — Matt Potucek, Hillsboro junior

4 — Lake Hamilton, Goddard junior

4 — Kaden Wilson, Valley Center junior

3 — Avrey Albright, Kingman sophomore

3 — Chase Green, Rose Hill junior

3 — Kendryn Blank, Inman junior

3 — Derick Johnson, Inman senior

3 — Frank Wichert, Hillsboro senior

3 — Dillon Boldt, Hillsboro junior

3 — Jacob Chugg, Collegiate senior

3 — Luke Grace, Cheney junior

3 — Gabe Ungles, Andale senior

3 — Nolyn Cunningham, Hutchinson junior

3 — Cade Gatschet, Bishop Carroll senior

3 — Cole Schulte, Conway Springs senior

3 — Jonathan Wright, Conway Springs senior

3 — Brady Roberts, Douglass junior

3 — Colby Haukap, Garden Plain senior

3 — Daniel Mans, Garden Plain junior

3 — Lakin Farmer, Halstead senior

3 — Cayden Hughbanks, Maize senior

3 — Kyle Grill, Maize junior

3 — Collin Pearson, McPherson senior

3 — Jordan Huggins, South senior

3 — Izayan Beach, South junior

3 — Joziah Hill, Northwest senior

3 — Jake Lucas, Smoky Valley Senior

Field goal leaders

9 — Cole Segraves, Maize junior

4 — Chase White, Andover Central senior

4 — Mekhi Collins, Goddard senior

3 — Sam Parks, Maize South freshman

3 — Connor Tillman, Sedgwick junior

3 — Jack Duarte, Collegiate junior

2 — Kaden Claassen, Heights junior

2 — Mason Munz, Kingman senior

2 — Hunter Sharp, Valley Center senior

2 — Teagan Cobb, Rose Hill sophomore

2 — Dillon Boldt, Hillsboro senior

1 — Carson Arndt, Nortwhest senior

1 — Blaise Hoover, McPherson freshman

1 — Michael Polley, Bishop Carroll junior

1 — Marlo Sullivan, Andale freshman