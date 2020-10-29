Wichita Eagle Logo
Varsity Football

Playoff football is here! Kansas high school playoff schedule, scores and stats

Kapaun Mt. Carmel football coach Weston Schartz
Kapaun Mt. Carmel football coach Weston Schartz Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Class 6A first round

No. 16 Wichita North (0-6) at No. 1 Lawrence (7-0)

No. 9 Dodge City (3-5) at No. 8 Topeka (2-3)

No. 13 Wichita Southeast (1-5) at No. 4 Derby (4-2)

No. 12 Wichita South (2-4) at No. 5 Gardner-Edgerton (4-2)

No. 15 Lawrence Free State (0-5) at No. 2 Junction City (6-1)

No. 10 Washburn Rural (3-5) at No. 7 Wichita West (3-3)

No. 14 Campus (1-5) at No. 3 Wichita East (5-1)

No. 11 Garden City (3-5) at No. 6 Manhattan (5-3)

Class 5A first round

No. 16 Salina Central (1-7) at No. 1 Wichita Northwest (6-0)

No. 8 Wichita Heights 28, No. 9 Andover 22 (Thursday)

No. 13 Salina South (2-5) at No. 4 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (6-1)

No. 12 Eisenhower (3-5) at No. 5 Goddard (6-2)

No. 15 Newton (2-6) at No. 2 Hutchinson (7-1)

No. 7 Bishop Carroll 1, No. 10 Valley Center 0 (forfeit)

No. 14 Liberal (2-5) at No. 3 Maize (7-1)

No. 11 Maize South (4-3) at No. 6 Hays (5-2)

Class 4A first round

No. 1 McPherson 78, No. 16 Abilene 14 (Thursday)

No. 9 Ulysses (3-5) at No. 8 Augusta (3-5)

No. 13 Mulvane (1-6) at No. 4 Rose Hill (5-3)

No. 12 Circle (1-5) at No. 5 Buhler (4-3)

No. 15 Great Bend (0-6) at No. 2 Andover Central (6-1)

No. 10 Arkansas City (2-6) at No. 7 Wellington (3-5)

No. 14 Winfield (1-7) at No. 3 El Dorado (4-2)

No. 11 Independence (1-3) at No. 6 Wamego (4-4)

Class 3A first round

Smoky Valley (3-5) at Riley County (6-1)

Concordia (3-1) at Scott City (5-3)

Larned (3-5) at Andale (7-0)

Clearwater (6-2) at Holcomb (7-1)

Clay Center (4-4) at Southeast-Saline (7-0)

Colby (6-2) at Marysville (3-4)

Halstead (4-4) at Cheney (8-0)

Pratt (2-3) at Collegiate (7-1)

Class 2A first round

Chaparral (2-5) at Hutch Trinity (7-1)

Haven (6-2) at Kingman (6-2)

Beloit (2-6) at Thomas More Prep (7-1)

Lakin (4-4) at Phillipsburg (4-4)

Garden Plain 52, Marion 6 (Thursday)

Belle Plaine (4-4) at Hillsboro (5-3)

Ellis (3-5) at Hoisington (8-0)

Minneapolis (4-4) at Cimarron (5-3)

Class 1A first round

Ell-Saline (3-5) at Elkhart (2-6)

Sedgwick 54, Ellinwood 0

Independent (1-5) at Oakley (6-2)

Sublette (1-4) at Plainville (4-4)

Stanton County (0-7) at Inman (6-2)

Sacred Heart (2-6) at Remington (3-5)

8-man Div. I first round

Sedan 58, Oxford 6

Chase County 66, Dexter-Cedar Vale 0

Clifton-Clyde 46, Bennington 0

Washington County (4-2) at Little River (6-2)

Madison 59, West Elk 6

Oswego 54, Central-Burden 8

Canton-Galva 46, Valley Falls 0

Burlingame 44, Lincoln 26

Argonia-Attica 48, Macksville 0

La Crosse 60, Moundridge 40

Wichita County 68, Hill City 22

Rawlins County 22, Ness City 12

Pretty Prairie (2-5) at Pratt Skyline (7-1)

Kinsley (5-3) at Goessel (3-3)

Hoxie 42, Spearville 30

South Gray 50, Decatur County 0

8-man Div. II first round

Colony-Crest 56, Wakefield 26

Hartford 62, St. Paul 12

Hanover 56, Osborne 6

Axtell 42, Thunder Ridge 40

Lebo 58, Chetopa 0

Marais des Cygnes Valley at Waverly

Beloit St. Johns 50, Onaga 14

Frankfort 60, Lakeside-Downs 14

VIctoria 54, Norwich 6

Sylvan-Lucas (6-2) at South Barber (5-3)

South Central 34, Quinter 14

Wheatland-Grinnell 56, Minneola 20

Wilson (4-4) at Caldwell (6-2)

Central Plains 50, Peabody-Burns 0

St. Francis 54, Ingalls 0

Triplains-Brewster (5-3) at Bucklin (5-3)

