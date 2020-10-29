Varsity Football
Playoff football is here! Kansas high school playoff schedule, scores and stats
Class 6A first round
No. 16 Wichita North (0-6) at No. 1 Lawrence (7-0)
No. 9 Dodge City (3-5) at No. 8 Topeka (2-3)
No. 13 Wichita Southeast (1-5) at No. 4 Derby (4-2)
No. 12 Wichita South (2-4) at No. 5 Gardner-Edgerton (4-2)
No. 15 Lawrence Free State (0-5) at No. 2 Junction City (6-1)
No. 10 Washburn Rural (3-5) at No. 7 Wichita West (3-3)
No. 14 Campus (1-5) at No. 3 Wichita East (5-1)
No. 11 Garden City (3-5) at No. 6 Manhattan (5-3)
Class 5A first round
No. 16 Salina Central (1-7) at No. 1 Wichita Northwest (6-0)
No. 8 Wichita Heights 28, No. 9 Andover 22 (Thursday)
No. 13 Salina South (2-5) at No. 4 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (6-1)
No. 12 Eisenhower (3-5) at No. 5 Goddard (6-2)
No. 15 Newton (2-6) at No. 2 Hutchinson (7-1)
No. 7 Bishop Carroll 1, No. 10 Valley Center 0 (forfeit)
No. 14 Liberal (2-5) at No. 3 Maize (7-1)
No. 11 Maize South (4-3) at No. 6 Hays (5-2)
Class 4A first round
No. 1 McPherson 78, No. 16 Abilene 14 (Thursday)
No. 9 Ulysses (3-5) at No. 8 Augusta (3-5)
No. 13 Mulvane (1-6) at No. 4 Rose Hill (5-3)
No. 12 Circle (1-5) at No. 5 Buhler (4-3)
No. 15 Great Bend (0-6) at No. 2 Andover Central (6-1)
No. 10 Arkansas City (2-6) at No. 7 Wellington (3-5)
No. 14 Winfield (1-7) at No. 3 El Dorado (4-2)
No. 11 Independence (1-3) at No. 6 Wamego (4-4)
Class 3A first round
Smoky Valley (3-5) at Riley County (6-1)
Concordia (3-1) at Scott City (5-3)
Larned (3-5) at Andale (7-0)
Clearwater (6-2) at Holcomb (7-1)
Clay Center (4-4) at Southeast-Saline (7-0)
Colby (6-2) at Marysville (3-4)
Halstead (4-4) at Cheney (8-0)
Pratt (2-3) at Collegiate (7-1)
Class 2A first round
Chaparral (2-5) at Hutch Trinity (7-1)
Haven (6-2) at Kingman (6-2)
Beloit (2-6) at Thomas More Prep (7-1)
Lakin (4-4) at Phillipsburg (4-4)
Garden Plain 52, Marion 6 (Thursday)
Belle Plaine (4-4) at Hillsboro (5-3)
Ellis (3-5) at Hoisington (8-0)
Minneapolis (4-4) at Cimarron (5-3)
Class 1A first round
Ell-Saline (3-5) at Elkhart (2-6)
Sedgwick 54, Ellinwood 0
Independent (1-5) at Oakley (6-2)
Sublette (1-4) at Plainville (4-4)
Stanton County (0-7) at Inman (6-2)
Sacred Heart (2-6) at Remington (3-5)
8-man Div. I first round
Sedan 58, Oxford 6
Chase County 66, Dexter-Cedar Vale 0
Clifton-Clyde 46, Bennington 0
Washington County (4-2) at Little River (6-2)
Madison 59, West Elk 6
Oswego 54, Central-Burden 8
Canton-Galva 46, Valley Falls 0
Burlingame 44, Lincoln 26
Argonia-Attica 48, Macksville 0
La Crosse 60, Moundridge 40
Wichita County 68, Hill City 22
Rawlins County 22, Ness City 12
Pretty Prairie (2-5) at Pratt Skyline (7-1)
Kinsley (5-3) at Goessel (3-3)
Hoxie 42, Spearville 30
South Gray 50, Decatur County 0
8-man Div. II first round
Colony-Crest 56, Wakefield 26
Hartford 62, St. Paul 12
Hanover 56, Osborne 6
Axtell 42, Thunder Ridge 40
Lebo 58, Chetopa 0
Marais des Cygnes Valley at Waverly
Beloit St. Johns 50, Onaga 14
Frankfort 60, Lakeside-Downs 14
VIctoria 54, Norwich 6
Sylvan-Lucas (6-2) at South Barber (5-3)
South Central 34, Quinter 14
Wheatland-Grinnell 56, Minneola 20
Wilson (4-4) at Caldwell (6-2)
Central Plains 50, Peabody-Burns 0
St. Francis 54, Ingalls 0
Triplains-Brewster (5-3) at Bucklin (5-3)
