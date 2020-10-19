Week 8 Kansas high school football rankings (Oct. 19): Northwest, Andale ranked No. 1

Wichita Northwest’s Wetu Kalomo The Wichita Eagle

All-class rankings

Last week: 49-6 loss at Omaha (Neb.) Westside. Next week: at Bishop Carroll (4-2).

6. Maize (7-0)

Last week: 36-35 win vs. Derby. Next week: at Hutchinson (6-1).

7. Bishop Carroll (4-2)

Last week: 56-35 win at Bishop Miege. Next week: St. Thomas Aquinas (4-2).

8. Junction City (6-1)

Last week: 62-15 win vs. Emporia. Next week: at Highland Park (0-4).

9. SM Northwest (4-1)

Last week: 38-35 win vs. Gardner-Edgerton. Next week: at Bishop Miege (2-3).

10. Derby (3-2)

Last week: 36-35 loss at Maize. Next week: Maize South (4-2).

Derby’s Lem Wash Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Class 6A rankings

1. Lawrence (6-0)

Last week: 21-20 win vs. Olathe North. Next week: at Lawrence Free State (0-4).

2. Olathe North (5-1)

Last week: 21-20 loss at Lawrence. Next week: Olathe Northwest (2-2).

3. Junction City (6-1)

Last week: 62-15 win vs. Emporia. Next week: at Highland Park (0-4).

4. SM Northwest (4-1)

Last week: 38-35 win vs. Gardner-Edgerton. Next week: at Bishop Miege (2-3).

5. Derby (3-2)

Last week: 36-35 loss at Maize. Next week: Maize South (4-2).

6. Gardner-Edgerton (3-2)

Last week: 38-35 loss at SM Northwest. Next week: SM West (2-3)

7. Wichita East (4-1)

Last week: 17-2 loss vs. Wichita Northwest. Next week: Wichita West (3-2).

8. BV Northwest (3-1)

Last week: Bye. Next week: at BV West (1-3).

9. Blue Valley (3-1)

Last week: 23-12 win at BV Southwest. Next week: Bye.

10. Manhattan (4-3)

Last week: 49-0 win vs. Topeka West. Next week: Emporia (2-5).

Maize’s Josh Sanders Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Class 5A rankings

1. Wichita Northwest (5-0)

Last week: 17-2 win at Wichita East. Next week: Wichita South (2-3).

2. Mill Valley (5-2)

Last week: 34-10 win vs. Olathe East. Next week: at SM North (1-4).

3. St. Thomas Aquinas (4-2)

Last week: 49-6 loss at Omaha (Neb.) Westside. Next week: at Bishop Carroll (4-2).

4. Maize (7-0)

Last week: 36-35 win vs. Derby. Next week: at Hutchinson (6-1).

5. Bishop Carroll (4-2)

Last week: 56-35 win at Bishop Miege. Next week: St. Thomas Aquinas (4-2).

6. Topeka Seaman (6-1)

Last week: 28-0 win at Topeka. Next week: Washburn Rural (3-4).

7. Hutchinson (6-1)

Last week: 42-28 win vs. Campus. Next week: Maize (7-0).

8. Maize South (4-2)

Last week: 21-20 win vs. Hays. Next week: at Derby (3-2).

9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (5-1)

Last week: Forfeit win vs. Liberal. Next week: at Hays (5-1).

10. Goddard (6-1)

Last week: 36-18 win vs. Salina Central. Next week: at Andover (4-3).

Tyler Tobertson and Johnny Pascuzzi of Rockhurst (in white) take down Bishop Miege quarterback Timothy Dorsey for a sack in the first quarter of Friday night’s game at Dixon Doll Stadium. The Hawklets had a 28-7 lead at halftime. Ryan Weaver Special to The Star

Class 4A rankings

1. Bishop Miege (2-3)

Last week: 56-35 loss vs. Bishop Carroll. Next week: SM Northwest (4-1).

2. Paola (7-0)

Last week: 31-26 win at Eudora. Next week: Louisburg (4-3).

3. Tonganoxie (6-1)

Last week: 35-0 win vs. SM East. Next week: at Ottawa (1-6).

4. Andover Central (5-1)

Last week: 7-0 win vs. Andover. Next week: at Arkansas City (2-5).

5. McPherson (6-1)

Last week: 52-0 win at Mulvane. Next week: Augusta (3-4).

6. St. James Academy (3-3)

Last week: 48-0 win vs. Shawnee Heights. Next week: Bye.

7. Basehor-Linwood (4-3)

Last week: 33-26 win at Lansing. Next week: Pittsburg (4-3).

8. Lansing (4-2)

Last week: 33-26 loss vs. Basehor-Linwood. Next week: Platte County (Mo.).

9. Fort Scott (5-0)

Last week: 22-18 win at Wamego. Next week: Coffeyville (2-4).

10. KC Piper (4-3)

Last week: 14-7 win at Spring Hill. Next week: at Bonner Springs (1-4).

Andale poses with the 2019 Class 3A state championship trophy. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Class 3A rankings

1. Andale (6-0)

Last week: 40-21 win vs. Clearwater. Next week: at Collegiate (7-0).

2. Topeka Hayden (6-1)

Last week: 10-0 win vs. Perry-Lecompton. Next week: Bishop Ward (1-5).

3. Perry-Lecompton (6-1)

Last week: 10-0 loss at Topeka Hayden. Next week: Santa Fe Trail (2-5).

4. Cheney (7-0)

Last week: 42-6 win at Nickerson. Next week: Larned (2-4).

5. Collegiate (7-0)

Last week: 33-0 win at Halstead. Next week: Andale (6-0).

6. Southeast-Saline (6-0)

Last week: 53-8 win at Smoky Valley. Next week: Scott City (5-2).

7. Riley County (5-1)

Last week: 44-23 win at Concordia. Next week: Marysville (3-3).

8. Holton (6-1)

Last week: 41-21 win vs. Rock Creek. Next week: Bye.

9. Holcomb (6-1)

Last week: 35-22 win at Pratt. Next week: Hugoton (3-4).

10. Columbus (7-0)

Last week: 38-20 win vs. Parsons. Next week: at Caney Valley (6-1).

Class 2A rankings

1. Rossville (7-0)

Last week: 50-35 win vs. Silver Lake. Next week: Mission Valley (5-2).

2. Hoisington (7-0)

Last week: 33-6 win at Norton. Next week: Beloit (2-5).

3. Silver Lake (4-1)

Last week: 50-35 loss at Rossville. Next week: Pleasant Ridge (2-3).

4. Nemaha Central (5-2)

Last week: 48-8 win at Riverside. Next week: Bye.

5. Maur Hill-Mount Academy (6-0)

Last week: 37-14 win at St. Marys. Next week: Riverside (4-3).

6. Hutch Trinity (6-1)

Last week: 20-18 loss at Haven. Next week: Hillsboro (5-2).

7. Garden Plain (6-1)

Last week: 55-24 win vs. Belle Plaine. Next week: at Bluestem (0-7).

8. Osage City (6-1)

Last week: 42-7 win at Eureka. Next week: Humboldt (4-3).

9. Hillsboro (5-2)

Last week: Forfeit win vs. Lyons. Next week: at Hutch Trinity (6-1).

10. Haven (5-2)

Last week: 20-18 win vs. Hutch Trinity. Next week: at Sterling (1-6).

Class 1A rankings

1. Centralia (6-1)

Last week: 48-17 win at Lyndon. Next week: Wabaunsee (3-4).

2. Olpe (7-0)

Last week: 61-0 win vs. Northern Heights. Next week: at Northeast-Arma (0-4).

3. Conway Springs (6-1)

Last week: 57-0 win vs. Stanton County. Next week: at Sedgwick (7-0).

4. Smith Center (6-1)

Last week: 46-13 win vs. Ell-Saline. Next week: at Inman (6-1).

5. Inman (6-1)

Last week: 54-13 win vs. Remington. Next week: Smith Center (6-1).

6. Sedgwick (7-0)

Last week: 52-21 win at Elkhart. Next week: Conway Springs (6-1).

7. Valley Heights (6-1)

Last week: 56-15 win at Jackson Heights. Next week: at Northern Heights (1-6).

8. Lyndon (5-2)

Last week: 48-17 loss vs. Centralia. Next week: Uniontown (4-3).

9. Jefferson County North (5-2)

Last week: 52-3 win at Troy. Next week: Jackson Heights (3-3).

10. Oakley (5-2)

Last week: 40-6 win at Sacred Heart. Next week: Sublette (1-3).

8-man Div. I rankings

1. Canton-Galva (7-0)

Last week: 66-0 win vs. Solomon. Next week: at Lincoln (5-2).

2. Wichita County (7-0)

Last week: 62-12 win vs. Spearville. Next week: at South Gray (7-0).

3. Madison (7-0)

Last week: 54-0 win at Flinthills. Next week: Central Burden (3-4).

4. Clifton-Clyde (6-1)

Last week: 64-16 win vs. Argonia-Attica. Next week: at Maranatha Academy (0-7).

5. Little River (5-2)

Last week: 54-6 win vs. Herington. Next week: at Solomon (4-3).

6. Sedan (7-0)

Last week: 60-12 win at Cedar Vale-Dexter. Next week: Marmaton Valley (1-6).

7. Argonia-Attica (6-1)

Last week: 64-16 loss at Clifton-Clyde. Next week: at Fairfield (0-7).

8. Hoxie (5-1)

Last week: 50-0 win at Stockton. Next week: Rawlins County (3-2).

9. South Gray (7-0)

Last week: 22-20 win at Hodgeman County. Next week: Wichita County (7-0).

10. Chase County (5-2)

Last week: 54-0 win vs. Udall. Next week: at Oxford (2-5).

8-man Div. II rankings

1. St. Francis (7-0)

Last week: 62-16 win vs. Wheatland-Grinnell. Next week: Bye.

2. Hanover (5-0)

Last week: Bye. Next week: Wetmore (1-3).

3. Victoria (7-0)

Last week: 58-0 win at Tescott. Next week: Otis-Bison (2-5).

4. Lebo (7-0)

Last week: 70-40 win at Thunder Ridge. Next week: at Marais des Cygnes Valley (4-3).

5. Colony-Crest (7-0)

Last week: 50-0 win at Southern Coffey County. Next week: Altoona-Midway (0-5).

6. Central Plains (4-1)

Last week: 54-0 win at Hutch Central Christian. Next week: Wilson (4-3).

7. Frankfort (4-1)

Last week: Bye. Next week: Bye.

8. Sylvan-Lucas (5-2)

Last week: 36-6 win at Wilson. Next week: Tescott (0-7).

9. Axtell (5-2)

Last week: 58-12 win at Wetmore. Next week: Onaga (2-4).

10. Wheatland-Grinnell

Last week: 62-16 loss at St. Francis. Next week: Triplains-Brewster (5-2).