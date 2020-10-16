Wichita Eagle Logo
Varsity Football

Week 7 Kansas high school football: Scores, highlights and stats from around the area

Area scores

Northwest 17, East 2

Heights 51, South 0

Southeast 55, North 0

Bishop Carroll 56, Bishop Miege 35

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 1, Liberal 0

Maize 36, Derby 35

Hutchinson 42, Campus 28

Andover Central 7, Andover 0

Newton 42, Salina South 41

Goddard 36, Salina Central 18

Valley Center 27, Arkansas City 21

Maize South 21, Hays 20

Eisenhower 37, Dodge City 30

McPherson 52, Mulvane 0

Wellington 27, Buhler 13

Rose Hill 48, Winfield 7

El Dorado 43, Circle 10

Augusta 47, Abilene 0

Andale 40, Clearwater 21

Collegiate 33, Halstead 0

Garden Plain 55, Belle Plaine 24

Cheney 42, Nickerson 6

Hesston 54, Trinity Academy 13

Holcomb 35, Pratt 22

Southeast-Saline 53, Smoky Valley 8

Haven 20, Hutch Trinity 18

Kingman 81, Bluestem 0

Hillsboro 1, Lyons 0

Marion 22, Sterling 20

Smith Center 46, Ell-Saline 13

Sedgwick 52, Elkhart 21

Conway Springs 57, Stanton County 0

Inman 54, Remington 13

8-man scores

Clifton-Clyde 64, Argonia-Attica 16

Moundridge 56, Fairfield 0

Pratt Skyline 44, La Crosse 34

Madison 54, Flinthills 0

Oswego 68, West Elk 22

Central Burden 66, Oxford 20

Pretty Prairie at Goessel

Sedan 60, Cedar Vale-Dexter 12

Canton-Galva 66, Solomon 0

Chase County 54, Udall 0

Caldwell 42, South Barber 14

Central Plains 54, Hutch Central Christian 0

Norwich 68, Stafford 22

South Haven at Peabody-Burns

