Varsity Football
Week 7 Kansas high school football: Scores, highlights and stats from around the area
Area scores
Northwest 17, East 2
Heights 51, South 0
Southeast 55, North 0
Bishop Carroll 56, Bishop Miege 35
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 1, Liberal 0
Maize 36, Derby 35
Hutchinson 42, Campus 28
Andover Central 7, Andover 0
Newton 42, Salina South 41
Goddard 36, Salina Central 18
Valley Center 27, Arkansas City 21
Maize South 21, Hays 20
Eisenhower 37, Dodge City 30
McPherson 52, Mulvane 0
Wellington 27, Buhler 13
Rose Hill 48, Winfield 7
El Dorado 43, Circle 10
Augusta 47, Abilene 0
Andale 40, Clearwater 21
Collegiate 33, Halstead 0
Garden Plain 55, Belle Plaine 24
Cheney 42, Nickerson 6
Hesston 54, Trinity Academy 13
Holcomb 35, Pratt 22
Southeast-Saline 53, Smoky Valley 8
Haven 20, Hutch Trinity 18
Kingman 81, Bluestem 0
Hillsboro 1, Lyons 0
Marion 22, Sterling 20
Smith Center 46, Ell-Saline 13
Sedgwick 52, Elkhart 21
Conway Springs 57, Stanton County 0
Inman 54, Remington 13
8-man scores
Clifton-Clyde 64, Argonia-Attica 16
Moundridge 56, Fairfield 0
Pratt Skyline 44, La Crosse 34
Madison 54, Flinthills 0
Oswego 68, West Elk 22
Central Burden 66, Oxford 20
Pretty Prairie at Goessel
Sedan 60, Cedar Vale-Dexter 12
Canton-Galva 66, Solomon 0
Chase County 54, Udall 0
Caldwell 42, South Barber 14
Central Plains 54, Hutch Central Christian 0
Norwich 68, Stafford 22
South Haven at Peabody-Burns
