Week 6 recap: Everything you need to know about what happened in high school football

Varsity Kansas takes you around Kansas high school football for Week 6 on Friday, October 9 and catches you up on all of the action from the area.

Collegiate tops Clearwater in battle of 3A unbeatens

In an undefeated showdown, it was Collegiate who came out on top, 31-19, over Clearwater on Friday.

Collegiate (6-0) picked up a crucial District 7 victory, which likely puts the Spartans on the opposite side of the 3A West bracket of No. 1-ranked Andale (6-0) in the postseason. The two teams meet on Oct. 23.

Clearwater quarterback Tanner Cash scored a rushing touchdown to give the Indians an early lead on Friday, but Collegiate took control of the game with three unanswered touchdowns to go into halftime with a 21-7 lead. Carson Phelps scored two of the touchdowns for Collegiate.

Cash scored again to cut the deficit to 21-13 midway through the third quarter, but Collegiate quarterback Wes Fair scored the next touchdown to seal the game. Fair finished with 177 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Lakin Farmer rushes for 532 yards in Halstead’s win

In the second-best rushing performance in Kansas history, Halstead senior Lakin Farmer rushed for 532 yards on 34 carries and six touchdowns in Halstead’s 48-34 victory at Hesston.

Farmer’s performance is believed to only be behind Conway Springs quarterback Tanner Wood, who rushed for 659 yards in a game during the 2012 season.

It didn’t take long for Farmer to get started, as he scored three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter of 16, 82 and 48 yards.

After Hesston rallied from behind to tie the game at 34 with 7:09 remaining in the fourth quarter, Farmer responded by ripping off a 95-yard touchdown run on the first play of the ensuing possession for a 42-34 lead. He also added an 87-yard touchdown run later in the game to seal the victory.

The two teams combined for nearly 1,200 yards of total offense. Halstead improved to 3-3 overall and picked up its first win in a competitive 3A district, while Hesston dropped to 3-3 overall and 0-3 in district play.

Derby, Campus return to field after 2-week quarantine

After not playing games the past two weeks while in quarantine, Derby and Campus returned to the field on Friday with Derby taking a 48-13 victory at Campus.

It was business as usual for Derby (3-1), which has now won 28 straight games over Campus (1-3)

It took some time for Derby to shake the rust off, as Campus was competitive early and trailed Derby 7-6 early in the second quarter. But it was all Derby after that.

The Panthers scored 41 unanswered points after that, as Dylan Edwards and Lem Wash each finished with three rushing touchdowns in the game. Edwards finished with 223 rushing yards.

The win by Derby (3-1) sets up a highly-anticipated showdown with Maize (6-0) in a battle between two of the top teams in the state.

Cheney tops Holcomb in battle of 3A unbeatens

Cheney solidified itself as a serious Class 3A championship contender by going on the road and emerging victorious, 31-28, at Holcomb in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Cheney improved to 6-0 thanks to another big game from quarterback Harrison Voth, who threw for three passing touchdowns in the game.

Voth’s 69-yard strike to Logan Bartlett was the only score of the first half, as the two teams went to halftime tied at 7.

Voth threw two more touchdowns in the third quarter to give Cheney a 21-14 lead, then Quincy Thomas scampered 48 yards for a touchdown to stake Cheney to a 28-14 lead with 9:51 remaining in the fourth quarter.

After Holcomb scored to trim the deficit back down to one score, Cheney responded with a clutch scoring drive capped by a Bartlett 25-yard field goal to extend the lead to 31-21 with 3:30 remaining. Although Holcomb scored another touchdown late, Cheney was able to hold on for the win.

With only Nickerson (0-4) and Larned (1-4) left on the schedule, Cheney will be favored to enter the postseason undefeated for what would be believed to be the first time in school history.

Andover snaps three-game winning streak of Valley Center

Andover (14-7 win over Hutchinson) and Valley Center (14-12 win over Andover Central) provided the two biggest upsets last Friday, knocking off of a pair of unbeaten, state-ranked opponents.

It was Andover who was able to continue its momentum on Friday when the two met, as the Trojans secured a 35-27 victory to snap Valley Center’s three-game winning streak. Andover improved to 4-2, while Valley Center fell to 3-3.

Andover led 21-0 at halftime, but Valley Center rallied with two straight touchdowns by quarterback Kaleb Harden in the third quarter to cut it to a one-score deficit.

That’s when Andover running back Max Middleton scored his third rushing touchdown of the game. The Trojans added another touchdown to extend their lead to 35-13 with 3:42 remaining.

Valley Center rallied late, thanks to a 98-yard kickoff return by Kade Wilson and a second Gabe Phillips receiving touchdown, but came up short.

Kapaun rolls to second straight shutout victory

Kapaun Mount Carmel racked up more than 300 rushing yards and its defense pitched its second straight shutout in a 56-0 romp over Garden City.

The Crusaders limited Garden City to 223 total yards and their defense scored a touchdown, as Branden Burr returned a fumble for a touchdown.

That was more than enough for Kapaun’s ground-oriented offense, which scored seven rushing touchdowns and finished with 345 rushing yards. Cale Curtis had 91 yards and three touchdowns, while Kai Kunz added 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Austin Ruda (59 yards) and Doug Bates each scored a touchdown.

Kapaun improved to 4-1 this season, while Garden City fell to 1-5.

Goddard pulls away late for win over Newton

The Kyler Semrad show continued to plug away on Friday, as the senior quarterback threw for four touchdowns to help Goddard pull away late for a 37-17 victory over Newton.

After trailing by 11 at halftime, Newton rallied to make it a one-score game (23-17) headed into the fourth quarter.

But Semrad came through in the clutch, connecting with Jake Shope on a 61-yard passing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter for a 30-17 lead. Semrad added his fourth passing touchdown of the game minutes later to ice the victory for Goddard (5-1). Newton dropped to 0-6 on the season.

Andover Central bounces back after first loss

After a stunning 14-12 loss at Valley Center last week, Andover Central responded to its first loss of the season with a crisp 27-7 victory against Salina Central on Friday.

Andover Central’s defense forced five turnovers and held Salina Central (1-5) under 250 yards of total offense. Senior Jack Bell finished the game with three interceptions, including a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter to pad his team’s lead.

The Jaguars led 19-0 at halftime after quarterback Chase White accounted for all three touchdowns, throwing touchdowns to Jacob Rees and Bell and also scoring on a six-yard run.

But Salina Central made things interesting in the third quarter. After scoring a touchdown to cut the deficit to 19-7, Salina Central was close to another score when Bell came up with the timely interception for a touchdown for the game’s biggest play.

Andover Central (4-1) will host Andover (4-2) in the rivalry matchup next Friday. Andover Central, which has won the rivalry game the last two seasons, leads the all-time matchup 10-8.

Northwest rolls to 25th straight league win

Northwest won its 25th straight game over City League competition, as it dominated Heights to improve to 4-0 this season.

The Falcons (2-2) deserve credit for scoring the first first-half touchdown against Northwest’s defense this season, as DJ Dingle’s 42-yard scoring run actually tied the game at 7 early in the first quarter.

But it was all Northwest after that. Running back Julius Bolden scored an array of touchdowns and the Northwest defense delivered an interception return for a score by Darius Diaz, as the Grizzlies scored 35 unanswered points to take a 42-7 lead into halftime.

Northwest hasn’t lost a league game since a 40-35 setback to Bishop Carroll on Aug. 31, 2017. The Grizzlies will have a battle of the unbeatens next Friday in a home game against East (4-0).

Arkansas City stuns Eisenhower with fourth-quarter rally

Arkansas City played aggressive down the stretch of a close game on the road and as a result, it escaped with a 22-14 win at Eisenhower. It’s the first win for the Bulldogs over Eisenhower since 2014.

After the game was tied at 7 at halftime, Eisenhower took a 14-7 lead with 8:25 remaining in the fourth quarter when Ethan Ellingson found Mason Turney for his second receiving touchdown of the game.

But Ark City answered back with its own touchdown, a run by Wyatt Bohm with 2:57 remaining. And then the Bulldogs stunned Eisenhower by deciding to go for the go-ahead two-point conversion, which they successfully converted when Gabe Welch found Lance Blubaugh in the end zone.

When Eisenhower’s last rally failed, Ark City added another touchdown on Bohm’s second rushing score of the game with 1:02 remaining.

Both teams are now 2-4 on the season.

East breaks school record for points for second time this season

East returned to its high-scoring ways on Friday, as it delivered an 84-6 rout of Southeast.

The Blue Aces are averaging 58.5 points through their 4-0 start in coach Ene Akpan’s third season. They had previously shattered the program record for points scored in their season-opening 80-0 win over North.

East is 4-0 for the first time since 2008 and will receive its strongest test of the season next Friday when it goes on the road to challenge fellow unbeaten Northwest (4-0).

East has lost 18 straight games to Northwest and hasn’t defeated the Grizzlies since 1984.

Garden Plain rallies late to top Kingman, improve to 5-1

Faced with a 10-point deficit late in the second half, Garden Plain rallied for the final two touchdowns of the game to escape with a 14-10 win at Kingman.

In a battle that likely decided to the Class 2A District 6 championship, Garden Plain improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in district play while Kingman fell to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in district play.

Kingman led 10-0, thanks to Riley Krehbiel (173 rushing yards) touchdown run, late in the third quarter. But Garden Plain rallied, as Jebadiah Nowak ripped off a 54-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and Reed Adelhardt (89 rushing yards) scored from 15 yards out to put Garden Plain up 14-10 with 3:49 remaining.

McPherson wins defensive battle against Buhler in 4A showdown

In a battle between two of the top teams in Class 4A West, McPherson prevailed with an 18-6 victory over Buhler.

It’s the fifth straight victory in the rivalry by the Bullpups, who were led by 312 passing yards and two touchdown passes by Dylan Rinker.

McPherson led 12-6 at halftime and added a late insurance score when Rinker connected with Aaron Powell for their second touchdown of the game. Powell finished with 57 receiving yards, while Trey Buckbee added eight catches for 145 yards.

While McPherson improved to a 4A West-best 5-1 record, Buhler dropped to 3-2.

Hutchinson bounces back with win

After seeing its undefeated season end with a stunning upset last week at Andover, Hutchinson took care of business on the road this Friday with a 42-17 win at Salina South.

Alec McCuan finished with 250 rushing yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns, as Hutchinson improved to 5-1 on the season in its best start since 2016.

Salina South actually took a 17-14 lead into halftime, but Hutchinson dominated the second half and scored 28 unanswered points.

Rose Hill wins three in a row for first time since 2016

After an 0-3 start to the season, Rose Hill has now won three straight games following a 46-6 victory against Mulvane.

The Rockets lost to the three best teams in AV-CTL Div. 4 (Andale, Clearwater and Collegiate) to open the season, but have since taken care of business against Augusta, Wellington and Mulvane (1-4). It’s the first three-game winning streak since 2016.

West extends winning streak to three games

After an 0-2 start, West has rallied for three straight wins after defeating North 53-2 on Friday.

In the last three weeks, West has outscored Southeast, South and North a combined 122-17. North dropped to 0-5 on the season.

Hand leads Augusta to last-second win over Winfield

It came down to the final minute, but Augusta pulled out a dramatic 41-35 victory over Winfield.

With the score tied in the final seconds, Augusta quarterback Jett Hand found Ryan Andrews for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds left for the game-winning play.

It didn’t look like a game-winning play would be required, as Augusta built a 35-20 lead early in the fourth quarter. Behind the rushing attack from running back Ar’mon Acosta (230 rushing yards) and quarterback Riley Yingling (four rushing touchdowns), Winfield scored twice in the fourth quarter and tied the score at 35 with 1:49 remaining.

That set up the late-game heroics for Hand, who finished with 105 passing yards and three touchdowns. Andrews rushed for 146 yards on the ground on top of catching the game-winning pass.

Augusta picked up its second win of the season in a battle of teams that entered 1-4.

Sedgwick remains undefeated with win over Remington

Sedgwick improved to 6-0 this season with a 42-21 victory over Remington, as the Cardinals picked up their third Class 1A district win.

Quarterback Lance Hoffsommer threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns, then added 127 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns on the ground.

Conway Springs routs Sublette to improve to 5-1

Cole Schulte scored a total of three touchdowns to lead Conway Springs to a 55-0 thrashing at Sublette.

The Cardinals improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in Class 1A district play, while Sublette fell to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in district play.

Schulte caught touchdown passes of 26 and 70 yards in the first half, as Conway Springs took a 41-0 lead into halftime. Schulte tacked on a rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

Conway Springs was led on the ground by Health Hilger, who rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown on just six carries. Jonathan Wright also added two touchdowns and 69 yards on five carries.