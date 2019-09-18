Week 3 preview: See the Wichita area’s top games and Varsity Kansas Game of the Week

Andale crushes Wellington in Week 2 Varsity Kansas Game of the Week The Andale High School football team beat Wellington 35-7 in the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Andale High School football team beat Wellington 35-7 in the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week.

Week 3 could be a pretty good indicator of who will contend for a spot on championship Saturday in Kansas high school football later this fall.

Here’s the Varsity Kansas Week 3 preview of key games across the Wichita area.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Goddard at Andover Central

2018 meetings: Andover Central 17, Goddard 16 (OT - Week 3); Goddard 21, Andover Central 7 (Regional round)

Preview: There is little need to hype this one up.

Last year, Andover Central took Goddard to overtime. On the Lions’ first snap of the overtime period, quarterback Kyler Semrad hit receiver Carter Morrow for a touchdown on Morrow’s only offensive snap of the night.

Andover Central got the ball second and scored as well, but the Goddard defense stopped the Jaguars on a two-point conversion, looking for the historic road win. After the game, Goddard coach Tommy Beason said he was as frustrated as he could remember after a game.

Friday night’s game should be heated after last year’s Week 3 matchup and regional championship game in which the teams met again with the same result, a Goddard win.

Both teams enter 2-0 after a couple of offensive showcases to start the season.

Andover Central has looked outstanding under first-year coach Derek Tuttle with wins over Augusta and Eisenhower. And Goddard has looked its usual self coming off a Class 4A championship game appearance in 2018.

Prediction: Goddard 30, Andover Central 24

Wichita West at Bishop Carroll

2018 meeting: Bishop Carroll 49, Wichita West 20

Preview: Wichita West made history last week and is looking to make more in Week 3.

West beat Kapaun for the first time since 2000 last Friday with a 34-0 victory. It made a statement that the Pioneers were coming for the top three of the City League. Now they will make an effort for the top two.

West hasn’t beaten Bishop Carroll since 2001.

The Golden Eagles are 1-1 after a road loss to Wichita Northwest in their season opener and a home victory over Wichita Heights in Week 2. Carroll is still looking to plug the holes left from last year’s massive senior class.

Last year, Carroll beat West 49-20 and never looked truly tested on the road. West will look to exploit Carroll’s relative lack of experience.

West is 2-0, looking to make it 3-0 for the fourth time this century.

Prediction: Bishop Carroll 28, Wichita West 21

Eisenhower at Andover

2018 meeting: Andover 30, Eisenhower 22

Preview: Last year’s Andover-Eisenhower game was among the ugliest of the year.

Eisenhower couldn’t hold onto the ball in the first half, and when it started to late, Andover’s defense couldn’t stop the Tigers. Andover held on for a 30-22 victory as quarterback Eli Fahnestock iced it with a first down run, but the loss should inspire Eisenhower this year.

Under first-year coach Darrin Fisher, Eisenhower has looked like a mixed bag. In Week 1, it was a 21-14 home win over Salina Central. In Week 2, a 33-2 road loss to Andover Central.

For Andover, it has been two weeks of “almost.” The Trojans are 0-2 with a road overtime loss to Great Bend and 14-7 home loss to Maize South.

This Thursday game will separate the two from the top and bottom half of AVCTL II.

Prediction: Andover 17, Eisenhower 10

Collegiate at Mulvane

2018 meeting: Collegiate 42, Mulvane 22

Preview: It is the best 2-0 vs. 0-2 game in the Wichita area.

Collegiate has looked a real contender so far in 2019, but its wins have come against Wellington, who hasn’t looked like itself compared to last year, and Rose Hill, a team that won one game last year.

Mulvane lost a one-point game to Clearwater last week and took a thumping vs. Andale in the season opener. That leaves Week 3 as the separator.

Last year, Collegiate won 42-22 at home. Now the Spartans, under first-year coach Troy Black, must go on the road to handle one of the best running backs in the area, Cole Diffenbaugh.

Prediction: Collegiate 32, Mulvane 21

Clearwater at Wellington

2018 meeting: Wellington 47, Clearwater 26

Preview: AVCTL IV has another great meeting between an undefeated team and a winless one.

Clearwater is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2011, when it finished 8-2, and Wellington is looking to avoid falling into the hole it climbed out of last year. The Crusaders reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals before falling to Goddard.

Clearwater, under the leadership of quarterback Tanner Cash, has looked formidable so far, with victories against Rose Hill and Mulvane at home. This will be a big early road test for the Indians.

Prediction: Clearwater 14, Wellington 10

Wichita Northwest at Great Bend

2018 meeting: Wichita Northwest 56, Great Bend 34

Preview: Outside of Mill Valley-Bishop Miege in the Kansas City area, this might be the biggest matchup the Kansas has to offer in Week 3.

Both Northwest and Great Bend enter the game 2-0. Last year, the Grizzlies went to the Class 5A championship game, and the Panthers made it to the state quarterfinals.

Northwest handled Great Bend 56-34 at home last season, but the Grizzlies must win this one on the road. The Panthers lost only one home game last season, to City League power Bishop Carroll.

Prediction: Wichita Northwest 45, Great Bend 28