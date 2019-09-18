What a 3-0 start would mean historically for each unbeaten team in the Wichita area

Andale crushes Wellington in Week 2 Varsity Kansas Game of the Week The Andale High School football team beat Wellington 35-7 in the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Andale High School football team beat Wellington 35-7 in the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week.

There are 19 undefeated teams left in the Wichita area heading into Week 3 of the high school football season.

Here is what a 3-0 start would mean for each team.

D erby

Week 3: vs. Newton (1-1)

A home win over Newton would mean Derby has won its first three games for the third time in the past four years. Derby has not lost to Newton this century.

Wichita South

Week 3: vs. Arkansas City (0-2)

South is one of the surprise 2-0 teams of the 2019 season. After wins over City League rivals Wichita North and Southeast, the Titans can win their third straight with a home victory against Arkansas City. South hasn’t started 3-0 since 2015, when it finished 5-4 for its most recent winning season.

This would be South’s second 3-0 start since 1996.

Wichita West

Week 3: at Bishop Carroll (1-1)

Last week, West beat Kapaun for the first time since 2000. The Pioneers haven’t beaten Bishop Carroll since 2001. If the Pioneers top the Golden Eagles on the road, they would be 3-0 for just the fourth time since 2000.

Maize

Week 3: vs. Campus (0-2)

In the face of doubters, Maize is still undefeated heading into a home game against winless Campus. The Eagles are looking to pull off back-to-back 3-0 starts in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2001-02.

Maize South

Week 3: vs. Valley Center (1-1)

A home win over Valley Center, who Maize South lost to last year, would mean three 3-0 starts in the past four seasons. It would also be a turnaround: Maize South started 0-3 last year before winning six straight.

Wichita Northwest

Week 3: at Great Bend (2-0)

Shockingly, Wichita Northwest hasn’t gone 3-0 to start back-to-back seasons since 1994-95. A Week 1 matchup against Bishop Carroll has played a part, but in 2019, the Grizzlies have a chance on the road against undefeated Great Bend. Northwest beat the Panthers 56-34 last year.

Andover Central

Week 3: vs. Goddard (2-0)

Andover Central has the most to gain in Week 3. The Jaguars must beat last year’s 4A runner-up Goddard at home. But the only three times Andover Central has started gone 3-0, it has finished the season 9-1 (in 2003), 9-1 (in 2004) and 10-3 (in 2015, when it reached the state championship game).

Buhler

Week 3: vs. Augusta (1-1)

Buhler has used great starts to its advantage in the past. The past two times the Crusaders started 3-0, they have finished 10-1 (in 2015) and 13-1 (in 2013, its last state championship season).

Goddard

Week 3: at Andover Central (2-0)

Goddard is on upset alert this week at Andover Central. Last year, the Lions escaped 17-16 in overtime. If they can win again Friday, they’d be 3-0 for the third time in the past four years.

McPherson

Week 3: vs. El Dorado (1-1)

McPherson beat the brakes off El Dorado last year, 56-8. If the Bullpups can do it again, they would go 3-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2010-11, when coach Tom Young was in charge.

Andale

Week 3: at Rose Hill (0-2)

Andale has made a habit of a 3-0 starts. Should the Indians beat Rose Hill on the road, they would go 3-0 for the fourth straight season and seventh out of the past eight.

Clearwater

Week 3: at Wellington (0-2)

Clearwater is another surprise 2-0 team in the Wichita area. The Indians must beat Wellington, a quarterfinalist last year, on the road. If they do, it would be a first since 2011, when they finished 8-2.

Collegiate

Week 3: at Mulvane (1-1)

Collegiate is looking good to start the season but will be tested at Mulvane. The Spartans’ 3-0 start would be their first since 2015, when they went 13-1 and reached the Class 3A championship game.

Halstead

Week 3: at Lyons (0-2)

Halstead almost certainly will go 3-0 this week at Lyons, a team the Dragons haven’t lost to since 2007. If they do, the 3-0 start would be their third in the past five years.

Hesston

Week 3: at Pratt (0-2)

Hesston has had a lot of success in recent years when starting 3-0. The Swathers must beat the 3A runner-up Pratt on the road to do it, but the last two times they did, they went 8-2 (in 2013) and 10-1 (in 2014).

Belle Plaine

Week 3: at Independent (0-2)

Belle Plaine is seeking its first 3-0 start in at least the past decade at winless Independent. The Dragons have started 0-3 six times in the past 10 years.

Garden Plain

Week 3: at Trinity Academy (0-2)

Garden Plain’s 3-0 start goes through Trinity Academy on the road. A win would give coach Ken Dusenbury his fifth 3-0 start in five seasons. In fact, the Owls have failed to start 3-0 just once since 2001.

Hutchinson Trinity

Week 3: at Ell-Saline (2-0)

Hutchinson Trinity has perhaps the toughest route to 3-0, going on the road to unbeaten Ell-Saline. The Celtics have gone 3-0 the past three seasons. A win would give Trinity its fifth 3-0 start in the past six seasons, and 10th since 2000.

Sedgwick

Week 3: vs. Sterling (1-1)

Sedgwick is seeking back-to-back 3-0 starts for the first time in the past decade. The Cardinals must beat 1-1 Sterling at home. They haven’t lost to Sterling the past three years.