High school football recap: One of the upsets of the season has already happened

The Wichita West High School football team beat Kapaun Mt. Carmel 34-0 in Week 2 of the Kansas football season.

Conway Springs at Cheney: Upset of the year?

Cheney might have captured its biggest win of the century Friday night.

The Cardinals hosted Conway Springs, a program that hadn’t lost a regular season game since Oct. 7, 2016. In fact, Conway Springs hadn’t lost a regular season game to a Class 3A school or below since it did in Cheney Oct. 16, 2015.

In Week 2 of the 2019 season, Conway Springs went down 49-19. It will go down as perhaps the biggest upset of the season.

Cheney went 2-7 last year and failed to make the postseason. Conway Springs won a regional championship.

It’s Cheney’s first win over Conway Springs since 2015 and largest in more than 20 years.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Wichita West: Party of the century

On paper, it wasn’t an upset, but by history, it certainly was.

Wichita West beat Kapaun Mt. Carmel for the first time since 2000 with a 34-0 victory. It was the Pioneers’ largest shutout of Kapaun since 1967 when they won 47-0.

Last year, Kapaun beat West 6-0 and held the Pioneers to two yards of offense.

In 2019, West brought back 13 starters and a group of sophomores who went undefeated as freshmen and outscored opponents 350-14.

Maize South at Andover: The fumble that never was

In a game with three touchdowns combined, a controversial fumble call might have made the difference.

Maize South won its eighth game in its last nine tries with a 14-7 win at Andover to take a big step in AVCTL II play. Early on, Maize South running back Mason Edwards was wrapped up and spun down. When Andover’s Dillon Schobourgh got up, he had the ball.

Edwards was ruled down. Maize South kept the ball and scored a few plays later.

Andover’s Eli Fahnestock added a touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough.

Andover Central at Eisenhower: Getting tricky

Under first-year coach Derek Tuttle, Andover Central is cutting it loose.

As part of Andover Central’s message-sending 33-2 road win over Eisenhower, Jaguars senior receiver Xavier Bell showed he isn’t just a pass-catcher.

He took a reverse and launched a ball more than 50 yards to fellow receiver Matthew Macy.

Andover Central is 2-0 for the first time since it reached the Class 4A state championship game in 2015.

Newton at Campus: Double overtime thriller

For the first time in the Newton seniors’ careers, they have beaten Campus, and it came with a little extra.

The Railers beat Campus 27-24 in double overtime on the road in Week 2 as sophomore Jake Schmidt hit Gavin Cusick for a 5-yard touchdown.

Campus hit a field goal on its double overtime drive after missing one as regulation expired.

Mulvane at Clearwater: Indians hold on by a point

For the first time since the Clearwater players have been alive, the Indians are victorious over Mulvane.

Clearwater held on for a 13-12 home win as junior quarterback Tanner Cash threw a touchdown pass with 11:56 left in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead score.

Clearwater is 2-0 for the first time since 2013, the last time the Indians finished with a winning record.

Pratt at Halstead: Dragons soar past contenders

Pratt entered the 2019 season as the Class 3A runner-up, but it lost its coach, Jamie Cruce, and Top 11 running back, Travis Theis.

Halstead didn’t care Friday night as the Dragons handed the Greenbacks a 36-14 loss. Pratt is 1-1 for the first time since 2012.

Halstead’s Carter Hiebert had two interceptions returns for touchdowns in the win.