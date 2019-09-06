It’s game on for Kansas high school football: Live Wichita-area scoreboard, schedules

Varsity Football
The Eagle is once again partnering with ScoreStream for real-time collection and reporting of high school sports results.
Every Friday night, you’ll find up-to-the-minute scores on Kansas.com from high school football games across The Eagle’s coverage area.
Coaches, parents and fans are invited to help report scores by using the ScoreStream mobile app (download information here). ScoreStream is a crowd-sourcing-based operation that enables us to increase the number of Friday night football scores we’re able to gather and report.
The ScoreStream app also enables users to upload photos and video clips from the games they’re watching.
