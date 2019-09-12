Week 2 preview: Check out the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week and other key games

Northwest beats Bishop Carroll in Varsity Kansas Game of the Week The Wichita Northwest High School football team beat rival Bishop Carroll 21-17 on Friday night in the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week for Week 1. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Wichita Northwest High School football team beat rival Bishop Carroll 21-17 on Friday night in the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week for Week 1.

Week 1 was filled with stunning finals and revenge games.

Week 2 could feature much of the same. Here is your high school football preview ahead of Friday’s action in the Wichita area:

Wellington at Andale

Last year’s result: Andale 28, Wellington 0

Preview

Andale hasn’t lost a regular-season game since Oct. 14, 2016, but somehow has gone about it quietly.

The Indians are one of the few legitimate state title contenders in the Wichita area this season. Coming out of Class 3A, they will likely have to contend with the likes of Sabetha, Galena, Scott City and Pratt. But for now, it’s about Wellington.

Wellington has turned its program into one of the area’s most respected in a matter of two years under coach Zane Aguilar. Last year, the team lost in the 4A quarterfinals to Goddard after a 6-2 regular season. One of those losses was ugly.

It came at home to Andale in Week 2. The Indians won 28-0 in a sloppy, rainy night. If that wasn’t motivation enough, Wellington is coming off an embarrassing 28-7 Week 1 home loss to AVCTL IV rival Collegiate.

The Crusaders are one of the last lines of defense between Andale and another undefeated regular season.

Prediction: Andale 28, Wellington 7

Kapaun at Wichita West

Last year’s result: Kapaun 6, Wichita West 0

Preview

Since 2001, West is 0-14 against Kapaun.

Last year was the closest the Pioneers have come to knocking off the Crusaders in five seasons. The 6-0 Kapaun victory was one of the ugliest offensive games of the year; West finished with 2 yards.

But if Week 1 was any indication, the tide could be turning for West. Kapaun is coming off a 6-3 last-minute win over Southeast, and West beat Hutchinson 38-14 on the road.

West’s young core blended with some upperclassmen leaders has Pioneers fans excited for what 2019 might hold. It starts with Kapaun. A win could propel West into the top three of the City League at the end of the season.

Prediction: Wichita West 21, Kapaun 14

Andover Central at Eisenhower

Last year’s result: Eisenhower 21, Andover Central 14

Preview

With two new coaches and two new systems, Andover Central vs. Eisenhower might be a fun one.

Andover Central’s Derek Tuttle is coming off his first victory as the Jaguars’ coach, a 35-7 home win over Augusta. And Eisenhower coach Darrin Fisher helped the Tigers to a little redemption with a 21-14 home victory over Salina Central.

Both teams are contenders for the AVCTL II title this season, eyeing three-time defending champion Goddard. And this game will likely knock the loser out of the race.

Prediction: Eisenhower 17, Andover Central 14

Maize South at Andover

Last year’s results: Andover 20, Maize South 3 (Week 2); Maize South 21, Andover 17 (Week 9)

Preview

It’s gut-check time for Maize South and Andover.

Both programs believe they have turned the corner and are headed toward a deep postseason run. It’s possible both are right, but Week 2 will serve as a benchmark for each.

Maize South beat Wichita Heights 40-24 at home in its season opener, and Andover went to Great Bend only to lose 13-10 after a last-second Hail Mary touchdown and overtime field goal.

Prediction: Maize South 32, Andover 24

Wichita Heights at Bishop Carroll

Last year’s result: Bishop Carroll 36, Wichita Heights 20

Preview

This could be the best game between winless teams in Kansas this week.

Carroll is coming off a 21-17 road loss to Class 5A runner-up Wichita Northwest, and Heights is looking to bounce back from a 40-24 road loss to Maize South.

Both teams are still looking to find their go-to guys for the 2019 season after losing key players like Heights’ K’Vonte Baker and Carroll’s Clay Cundiff, who had monster games in this matchup last year.

Prediction: Bishop Carroll 24, Wichita Heights 21

Wichita East at Wichita Northwest

Last year’s result: Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita East 0

Preview

From one state runner-up to another, the road doesn’t get any easier for East this week.

In Week 1, the Blue Aces showed a lot of fight at Goddard, losing 34-22. The Aces have the skill to match up with Northwest; it will come down to discipline. Last week, East gave up well over 100 yards in penalties that prolonged Goddard’s drives and halted their own.

Northwest is coming off a 21-17 rivalry win over Carroll. The offense gave up five fumbles and found a way to win. The Grizzlies will demand more in Week 2.

Prediction: Wichita Northwest 48, Wichita East 14