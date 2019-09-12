Varsity Football
Week 2 preview: Check out the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week and other key games
Northwest beats Bishop Carroll in Varsity Kansas Game of the Week
Week 1 was filled with stunning finals and revenge games.
Week 2 could feature much of the same. Here is your high school football preview ahead of Friday’s action in the Wichita area:
Wellington at Andale
Last year’s result: Andale 28, Wellington 0
Preview
Andale hasn’t lost a regular-season game since Oct. 14, 2016, but somehow has gone about it quietly.
The Indians are one of the few legitimate state title contenders in the Wichita area this season. Coming out of Class 3A, they will likely have to contend with the likes of Sabetha, Galena, Scott City and Pratt. But for now, it’s about Wellington.
Wellington has turned its program into one of the area’s most respected in a matter of two years under coach Zane Aguilar. Last year, the team lost in the 4A quarterfinals to Goddard after a 6-2 regular season. One of those losses was ugly.
It came at home to Andale in Week 2. The Indians won 28-0 in a sloppy, rainy night. If that wasn’t motivation enough, Wellington is coming off an embarrassing 28-7 Week 1 home loss to AVCTL IV rival Collegiate.
The Crusaders are one of the last lines of defense between Andale and another undefeated regular season.
Prediction: Andale 28, Wellington 7
Kapaun at Wichita West
Last year’s result: Kapaun 6, Wichita West 0
Preview
Since 2001, West is 0-14 against Kapaun.
Last year was the closest the Pioneers have come to knocking off the Crusaders in five seasons. The 6-0 Kapaun victory was one of the ugliest offensive games of the year; West finished with 2 yards.
But if Week 1 was any indication, the tide could be turning for West. Kapaun is coming off a 6-3 last-minute win over Southeast, and West beat Hutchinson 38-14 on the road.
West’s young core blended with some upperclassmen leaders has Pioneers fans excited for what 2019 might hold. It starts with Kapaun. A win could propel West into the top three of the City League at the end of the season.
Prediction: Wichita West 21, Kapaun 14
Andover Central at Eisenhower
Last year’s result: Eisenhower 21, Andover Central 14
Preview
With two new coaches and two new systems, Andover Central vs. Eisenhower might be a fun one.
Andover Central’s Derek Tuttle is coming off his first victory as the Jaguars’ coach, a 35-7 home win over Augusta. And Eisenhower coach Darrin Fisher helped the Tigers to a little redemption with a 21-14 home victory over Salina Central.
Both teams are contenders for the AVCTL II title this season, eyeing three-time defending champion Goddard. And this game will likely knock the loser out of the race.
Prediction: Eisenhower 17, Andover Central 14
Maize South at Andover
Last year’s results: Andover 20, Maize South 3 (Week 2); Maize South 21, Andover 17 (Week 9)
Preview
It’s gut-check time for Maize South and Andover.
Both programs believe they have turned the corner and are headed toward a deep postseason run. It’s possible both are right, but Week 2 will serve as a benchmark for each.
Maize South beat Wichita Heights 40-24 at home in its season opener, and Andover went to Great Bend only to lose 13-10 after a last-second Hail Mary touchdown and overtime field goal.
Prediction: Maize South 32, Andover 24
Wichita Heights at Bishop Carroll
Last year’s result: Bishop Carroll 36, Wichita Heights 20
Preview
This could be the best game between winless teams in Kansas this week.
Carroll is coming off a 21-17 road loss to Class 5A runner-up Wichita Northwest, and Heights is looking to bounce back from a 40-24 road loss to Maize South.
Both teams are still looking to find their go-to guys for the 2019 season after losing key players like Heights’ K’Vonte Baker and Carroll’s Clay Cundiff, who had monster games in this matchup last year.
Prediction: Bishop Carroll 24, Wichita Heights 21
Wichita East at Wichita Northwest
Last year’s result: Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita East 0
Preview
From one state runner-up to another, the road doesn’t get any easier for East this week.
In Week 1, the Blue Aces showed a lot of fight at Goddard, losing 34-22. The Aces have the skill to match up with Northwest; it will come down to discipline. Last week, East gave up well over 100 yards in penalties that prolonged Goddard’s drives and halted their own.
Northwest is coming off a 21-17 rivalry win over Carroll. The offense gave up five fumbles and found a way to win. The Grizzlies will demand more in Week 2.
Prediction: Wichita Northwest 48, Wichita East 14
Comments