Varsity Kansas’ high school fall sports previews kick off next week

Up Next
The 2019-20 high school sports year is just days away.
With the anticipation of another busy fall season ahead, The Wichita Eagle and Varsity Kansas are kicking off a series of previews next week.
Here is what to expect:
- Aug. 12-17: Girls tennis, girls golf, boys and girls cross country
- Aug. 19-23: Volleyball, boys soccer
- Aug. 26-30: Football
The fall preview will include feature stories, top athletes and teams and some of the must-follow storylines from around the Wichita area.
