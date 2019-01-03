Andover Central football coach resigns, reflects after almost 20 years in charge

One of the Wichita area’s most tenured high school coaches said he believes its time for a few more rounds of golf.

Tom Audley, the Andover Central football coach of 17 seasons, has announced his resignation. If he doesn’t coach again, he will finish his career with more than 32 years of experience after a 10-year stint at Baxter Springs and five more at Andover before the Central program was created in 2002.

He has been Andover Central’s only football coach.

“I worked with some really special kids and had a lot of fun,” Audley said. “At some point in time, you kind of want to do some other things.”

Audley helped the Jaguars to several successful seasons, including a 10-3 record in 2015 that ended with an appearance in the Class 4A-Division I championship game. The Jaguars fell 68-12 to Bishop Miege.

Audley, 57, said he plans to help coach the Andover Central track and field team this spring but his time with the football team is done.

“I’m sure people will be looking for assistants, but I don’t think I’m going to be a head coach again at this point,” Audley said. “Never say never I guess. ... But it’s going to be a good job for somebody.”