All-Metro football: The area’s best players for 2018 as picked by The Eagle

After careful selection based on coaches’ nominations and preps reporter Hayden Barber’s input, The Wichita Eagle has announced the 2018 All-Metro high school football team.
Offense
Reagan Jones - Wichita Northwest
Quarterback, Junior, 6-1, 180 pounds
Jones’ arrival at Northwest changed the complexion of the program.
Without a true quarterback, coach Steve Martin would have turned to running back Breece Hall to take the snaps. Jones transferred from Andover Central, and was outstanding. He was one of the state’s top dual threats with 2,414 passing yards with a school-record 31 touchdowns and 1,393 rushing yards and 20 scores.
“It means everything,” Jones said. “All the hard work has paid off. All that time of transferring and getting to know the offense and everything, it paid off and it has gone really well.”
College: Undecided
Breece Hall - Wichita Northwest
Running Back, Senior, 6-2, 215 pounds
In the illustrious history of City League players, Hall is one of the best.
Finishing his Northwest career with 4,516 yards in three seasons, Hall put up back-to-back 2,000-yard years and helped the Grizzlies reach their second state championship game. As a senior, he earned his second Top 11 selection after running for 2,127 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also added 588 receiving yards with eight more scores.
“That was what I wanted to leave my mark as was to be one of the greatest if not the greatest City League running backs, and I feel like I almost fulfilled that,” Hall said.
College: Iowa State (verbal)
Tre Washington - Derby
Running Back, Junior, 5-10, 195 pounds
On arguably the state’s best team, Washington came up largest on the biggest stages.
In the Panthers’ 24-16 Class 6A state championship win over Blue Valley North, Washington scored every touchdown, which helped him finish 2018 with 1,836 yards and 24 touchdowns. Washington’s selection marks the third straight year a Derby running back has been All-Metro.
“It’s amazing,” Washington said. “You got all the great people and athletes around this area here, so it feels great to be selected as one of them.”
College: Undecided
Preven Christon - Maize
Receiver, Junior, 6-0, 175 pounds
Christon was the most athletic receiver in the Wichita area in 2018.
Finishing with 56 catches for 890 yards and 11 scores, Christon was the top option on a potent, well-rounded Eagle offense. The Eagle offense was predicated on quick passes, but Christon added a constant deep threat. Christon helped set school history in 2018 as Maize reached the Class 5A semifinals and won a record 10 games.
“It’s been great just knowing you set school history is just amazing to us,” Chiston said. “Working hard through the summer, it’s amazing to us.”
College: Undecided
Tyler Kahmann - Campus
Receiver, Senior, 6-3, 200 pounds
Kahmann is one of the Wichita area’s most successful multi-sport athletes.
Succeeding in basketball and baseball, Kahmann was instrumental to Campus’ record season at receiver. Campus won its first home playoff game in school history, 57-7 over Wichita South. Kahmann finished 2018 with 35 catches for 694 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“It’s an amazing honor,” Kahmann said. “I’ve always wanted to be All-Metro. I worked really hard to run my routes better and go (Randy) Moss people.”
College: Undecided
Clay Cundiff - Bishop Carroll
Tight End, Senior, 6-4, 240 pounds
Before Cundiff’s season ended with a foot injury, he was arguably the best pass-catchers in Kansas.
With remarkable size, Cundiff presented a friendly target for the Carroll quarterbacks, which helped him to 19 catches for 303 yards and six touchdowns in six games. He scored in every game he played. Cundiff’s play this season helped boost his recruiting profile, and during the year, he flipped his verbal commitment from Kansas to Wisconsin.
“(My season) was cut short, and that’s unfortunate, but my team, some other kids stepped up, and they did good,” Cundiff said.
College: Wisconsin (verbal)
Bryce Atkinson - Derby
Offensive Line, Senior, 6-2, 220 pounds
Coach Brandon Clark called him the best offensive lineman on the championship Derby team.
Atkinson was a work horse for the Panther offense, which produced 5,574 yards of total offense. But he was not alone. Kevin and Ronnie Washington earned All-League honors to go along with Atkinson, who marks the sixth Derby offensive lineman on the Eagle’s All-Metro team in the past seven years.
“We had Coach Clark down there with us every day, and he was always on our butt all practice,” Atkinson said. “That helped out a lot.”
College: Undecided
Nice DeVore - Maize
Offensive Line, Senior, 6-1, 270 pounds
While the Maize defense and quarterback Caleb Grill earned much of the credit for the Eagles’ success in 2018, DeVore and the offensive line was quietly one of the best in Kansas.
Maize attacked in many ways this season, finishing with a 3,000-yard passer, 890-yard receiver and 1,200-yard running back in junior Caden Cox. DeVore was the Eagles’ top lineman this season and said he created memories in 2018 he won’t soon forget.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for our team,” DeVore said. “We had a lot of kids step up, made our team better, brought each other up with them. I hope it carries on.”
College: Undecided
Seth Falley - Campus
Offensive Line, Senior, 6-3, 280 pounds
Falley has been waiting for this selection.
One of the only four-year starters in Campus history, Falley has been a key to the Colts’ steady improvement in recent years. Felley finished with 33 pancake blocks in 2018 and did not allow a sack in either of his final two years as a Colt. He said earning All-Metro was quite the honor.
“I’ve been working really hard for this,” Falley said. “I was really hoping to get it last year, but I really made sure this year I got it. I just wanted to show out for my team and my city.”
College: Butler Community College (verbal)
Cody Fayette - Maize South
Offensive Line, Junior, 6-6, 287 pounds
Fayette jumped onto the scene in 2018.
A Division I recruit, Fayette was a key to Maize South’s midseason turnaround. The Mavericks started 0-3 with losses to Wichita Heights, Andover and Valley Center. With their season in jeopardy, Maize South won six straight, including a double-overtime win over state runner-up Goddard.
“It was definitely with our seniors,” Fayette said. “They had a mentality after the 0-3 loss that we had nothing to lose. We had a mentality of going out there and whipping on people.”
College: Undecided
Javon Wheeler - Wichita Northwest
Offensive Line, Junior, 5-10, 214 pounds
Although undersized, Wheeler showed an outstanding motor for one of the top offenses in Kansas.
The Grizzlies averaged a state-high 558.8 yards of offense per game, and Wheeler was one of the biggest reasons. Northwest had outstanding playmakers in 2018, including a pair of All-Metro selections, but the holes Wheeler created helped propel the Grizzly stars to new heights this season.
“I just have to hand it to coach (Zach) Westhoff for making us the best O-line in the state,” Wheeler said.
College: Undecided
Jackson Syring - Derby
Kicker, Senior, 6-1, 165 pounds
Syring easily could have been a linebacker selection, but his kicking changed the game for Derby.
He finished with 47 tackles and a pair of sacks as an anchor on the Derby defense, but his kicking was an equal contribution. Syring scored 83 points for Derby this season, including a key field goal in the Panthers’ state title win. He also finished with 646 punt yards, including a long of 57 in 2018.
“Kicking is a big part of the special teams game,” Syring said. “I wouldn’t want to kick to any of these dudes that are here, especially Breece Hall, but it’s probably going to go to the back of the end zone every single time.”
College: Johnson County Community College (verbal, baseball)
Defense
Mason Fairchild - Andale
Defensive Line, Senior, 6-5, 250 pounds
In the storied history of Andale football, coach Dylan Schmidt calls Fairchild one of the program’s best.
Excellent on both sides of the ball, opponents had to account for Fairchild wherever he lined up, which helped him to a Top 11 selection to go along with his spot on the All-Metro team. Andale was one of the best teams in Kansas, finishing with an 11-1 record and outscoring opponents 552-90.
“You’ve been working all your high school career to get your team wins, and team wins can obviously can translate into awards and such, and obviously it did for me,” Fairchild said.
College: South Dakota (verbal)
Marcus Hicks - Wichita Northwest
Defensive Line, Senior, 6-6, 245 pounds
Hicks was the player you did not want to see getting off the bus.
At 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, he is one of the most daunting players to block in Kansas. That translated to the field. He finished with 84 total tackles, including 45 solo with 26 going for losses, seven sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. He was key to making Northwest history in 2018 and helping create an elite culture.
“It’s amazing coming from a program our sophomore year at 6-4 to being 12-1,” Hicks said. “It sucks losing in the state championship, but it was amazing to be able to reach it.”
College: Oklahoma (verbal)
Zeke Howell - Goddard
Defensive Line, 6-0, 190 pounds
Howell didn’t tip the weigh scale too much, but he changed the game in 2018.
Finishing with 18 sacks, 75 tackles with 21.5 going for losses. Howell was outstanding for an underrated Goddard defense that led the Lions to a state championship appearance. He used his eye-popping speed and slashing through the middle of the offensive line.
“Most people wouldn’t think I’m a defensive line guy, but the coaches whipped me up into shape and got me to where I am today,” Howell said.
College: Undecided
Isaac Keener - Derby
Defensive Line, Senior, 6-2, 245 pounds
Keener spent only a year in Kansas, but he made the most of it.
Coming from Kentucky, Keener was one of the top players not only in Wichita but all of Kansas, earning a spot on the Eagle’s Top 11 team. He finished the 2018 season with 83 tackles, including 25 for losses with a dozen sacks in just 29 quarters because of blowout scores. He was the game-wrecker of the Derby defense.
“Back in Kentucky, we lost a lot,” Keener said. “Going to Derby, now I know what winning feels like.”
College: Undecided
Dhimani Butler - Goddard
Linebacker, Junior, 5-11, 220 pounds
Paired with another high-caliber linebacker in Kam’Ron Gonzalez, Butler shined in 2018.
Butler finished the Lions’ championship-game season with 106 tackles, including 64 solo with three sacks and four forced fumbles. Butler flies to the ball and has the power to bring down any ballcarrier. He didn’t have any game with fewer than six tackles and was a key to Goddard reaching the 4A final.
“It feels really good breaking all the people’s expectations of our team and having a great year,” Butler said.
College: Undecided
Josh Carter - Wichita Northwest
Linebacker, Senior, 5-10, 210 pounds
Few leaders were better than Carter.
Coach Steve Martin called Carter the glue to the Grizzlies outstanding 2018 season, and it showed. Carter finished with 136 tackles. He had more than 10 in eight of Northwest’s 13 games. When things started going south for the Grizzlies, Carter was always the first to rally the team and helped them to a 5A championship game.
“It starts every morning at zero hour, being there and being consistency,” Carter said. “Just working with my teammates, they respected me and I respected them.”
College: Undecided
Quinton Hicks - Campus
Linebacker, Senior, 6-2, 230 pounds
Campus has started to become a genuine contender in the Wichita area, and Hicks was a big reason.
Hicks was key on both sides of the ball in 2018 with 431 receiving yards and five touchdowns to go along with 104 tackles, nine sacks and three forced fumbles. He was an outstanding leader for the Colts as a four-year starter, which helped him to back-to-back first-team All-League selections.
“This is the best record I’ve ever had in the four years I’ve played,” Hicks said. “I’m just glad to play with all the kids in my class. We’ve been playing together since seventh grade, and it’s the best we’ve done in a long time.”
College: South Dakota State (verbal)
Dax Benway - Derby
Defensive Back, Senior, 6-0, 175 pounds
There were few more confident and respected defensive backs in Kansas.
Benway was one of the many senior leaders on the championship Panthers and helped the Derby defense to its fifth title. Coach Brandon Clark put Benway on the best receiver, and he came through most often. He finished with 27 tackles and six interceptions from his corner spot.
“That means a lot to me,” Benway Said. “Growing up with these guys since sixth grade and playing football with them forever, it’s pretty awesome.”
College: Undecided
Scotti Easter - Andale
Defensive Back, 6-1, 175 pounds
Easter’s name was constantly in conversation about the Andale defense as one of the Indians’ most clutch players.
Easter led the Indians with 95 tackles and three interceptions. Coach Dylan Schmidt said Easter often took the opponents’ top receivers and was still outstanding in Andale’s run defense. Easter said he never thought about winning awards like an All-Metro selection, so to be named was a surprise.
“I played with a lot of juniors that were on varsity defense since third grade,” Easter said. “It’s amazing to keep playing with them this year, and what turns out is we roll people, and that’s pretty awesome.”
College: Undecided
Hunter Igo - Derby
Defensive Back, Senior, 6-0, 165 pounds
Igo was Derby’s heart.
Thrown into the starting quarterback spot, Igo was outstanding with more than 1,000 passing yards and 900 rushing yards. While he led the Derby offense, he was still a presence in the Panthers’ secondary, playing center field against any deep threat. Igo was named to the Eagle’s Top 11 in 2018.
“It’s pretty amazing, especially seeing players in this class from all over the Wichita area going places,” Igo said. “It’s pretty cool being with them.”
College: Undecided
Scott Valentas - Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Defensive Back, Senior, 6-3, 195 pounds
Valentas is one of the most respected players in the Wichita area.
A Kapaun captain, Valentas was a key all over the field for the Crusaders, finishing with 66 tackles and four interceptions to go with 782 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry, and he wasn’t originally part of the Kapaun offense.
“I’m going to remember all the practices and games with my teammates, the warm-ups,” Valentas said. “All the things that made me laugh, made me smile, made me angry. I’m going to remember it all.”
College: Columbia (verbal)
Caleb Grill - Maize
Punter, Senior, 6-3, 180 pounds
Grill was one of the most valuable players to his team in 2018.
Although he is one of three Maize Eagles named to the All-Metro team, Grill was key to the Maize offense with 3,122 passing yards, and when the Eagles were stopped, his punts often flipped the field and allowed the Maize defense a lot of errors before its opponents reached the red zone.
“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my teammates,” Grill said. “Credit them first and then the coaches for making me better every single day. Once they put me out there, I just wanted to make plays. I wanted to win games for our team, and these awards are just extra.”
College: South Dakota State (basketball)
Tom Beason - Goddard
Coach of the Year
In his first year as Goddard coach, Beason took the doubted Lions to the Class 4A championship game.
Goddard lost to Bishop Miege in the title game, but beat the likes of undefeated McPherson, Wellington and Andover Central to get there. The Lions suffered a pair of losses in 2018, but Beason and his staff worked to re-create the Goddard offense midseason.
“We may not be the most talented team, and we may not be the most talented football staff,” Beason said. “But we wouldn’t put our community behind anybody. We have more support, more love shown to us than anybody else is going to have out there.”
