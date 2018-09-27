Who to watch at every position in Week 5 of high school football in Wichita







Who to watch around the Wichita area in Week 5 of this high school season? Here’s the Varsity Kansas’ rundown.

Hunter Igo - Derby, Quarterback, Sr.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Derby senior Hunter Igo was forced into quarterback duties after starter Grant Adler was injured in the Panthers’ 24-6 win at Bishop Carroll on Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Igo is the ultimate competitor.

Starting at safety and coming in as the starting quarterback after three plays in the 24-6 win at Bishop Carroll showed guts. Now he is tasked with pushing the Derby offense forward against Salina South.

The Cougars still haven’t won a game, and that will give Igo plenty of opportunities to experiment.

Collin Koester - Conway Springs, Running Back, Jr.

Picking one ball-carrier for Conway Springs is tough.

Koester is coming off a two-touchdown game in the 22-8 win over Hutchinson-Trinity Academy last week and figures to be part of the first half against Independent in Week 5.

The Panthers have one of the weakest defenses in the Wichita area, and Conway Springs has its machine up and running. Koester is at the head of it.

Gabe Hoover - McPherson, Receiver, Sr.

McPherson wins 15-14 in overtime on a trick play! Bullpups move on!! pic.twitter.com/ub4RIVibGm — Brooks (@BrooksKeltonR) November 4, 2017

The trick play that finished McPherson and Buhler’s playoff game last season is fresh enough for this rivalry to mean something.

Hoover has stepped up in big moments so far for the Bullpups in 2018, and though he likely won’t be called to make one like last season, he figures to be an integral part of the McPherson offense in Week 5.

Buhler has a young defense that is getting better but still has a long way to go.

Clay Cundiff - Bishop Carroll, Tight End, Sr.

Bishop Carroll senior tight end Clay Cundiff hurdles Derby senior cornerback Dax Benway during the Golden Eagles’ 24-6 loss to Derby on Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Few players have been as consistent as Cundiff.

Cundiff has scored in every game this season. Against a questionable Great Bend defense this week, he is set to get in the end zone at least one more time Friday.

Carroll’s offense has been predicated on throwing the ball so far this season, and Cundiff presents a friendly target for quarterback Cade Becker.

Andale - Offensive Line

Preps reporter Hayden Barber has Andale at No. 3 in Class 3A heading into Week 4 of the Kansas high school football season. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Andale gets Trinity Academy at home this week.

That should be reason enough to put the Indians’ offensive line on this list, but if not, Andale is undefeated and the Knights are still searching for their first win.

Andale has put up back-to-back 60-point shutouts against Haven and Rose Hill. The Indians will be looking to dominate at the line of scrimmage again Friday.

Goddard - Defensive Line

The Goddard defensive line has been sneaky-good this season.

The Lions are up to 23 sacks this season through four games. They haven’t played the strongest competition, but a number that big can’t go unnoticed.

Maize has a strong team, one of the strongest in Wichita. So that places a large responsibility on the Goddard front line to set a tone.

Josh Carter - Wichita Northwest, Linebacker, Sr.

Wichita East junior running back Norman Massey fights through Northwest senior linebacker Josh Carter’s tackle in the Grizzlies’ 56-0 win over the Blue Aces on Thursday night. (Sept. 6, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Kapaun is a run-heavy team, and Carter is a tackle-friendly player.

Last year, Carter had more than 100 tackles. He hasn’t had a jaw-dropping game this season, so why not break out in one of the biggest of 2018?

Carter and the Northwest defense will be tasked with stopping Scott Valentas, Clayton Perkins and Jarius Kennedy this week. That’s something few have been able to do this season.

Cameron Harvey - Campus, Safety, Sr.

Campus senior receiver Cameron Harvey looks upfield during the Colts’ 21-0 loss to Maize on Friday night. (Sept. 15, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Campus needs a statement game, and Harvey is the Colts’ biggest statement-maker.

Harvey has shown an ability to come down into the box and make tackles but also fly around in the secondary and make plays on the ball.

Salina South likes the throw the ball around and has had its share of interceptions. Harvey will be looking to add his name to that list.

Jose Ledesma - Maize, Cornerback, Sr.

The Maize players will tell you Ledesma has one of the biggest motors on the team.

Standing no taller than 5-foot-7, Ledesma is one of the shortest players in the area but is not afraid to put his nose — or hands — on the ball.

Ledesma came up with the game-clinching interception against Campus in Week 3. He could be key to neutralizing a Goddard offense that is still looking to get rolling.