Predicting the top tilts of Week 5 + the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week

Two undefeated 5A City League high school football teams meet Friday as Kapaun travels to Wichita Northwest in the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week.
Here is a preview of the top games of Week 5.
Kapaun at Northwest
This game has it all.
Both are in the same class. Both are in the same side of the state bracket, same league and same record. Kapaun and Northwest play drastically different styles of football, but both sit 4-0 atop the City League.
The Grizzlies are going to look to push the tempo and get the Kapaun defense off-balance. The Crusaders will slow it down, control the pace and hold the ball.
Whichever team can establish dominance early will likely win, but don’t be surprised if special teams decides it.
Prediction: Wichita Northwest 31, Kapaun 21
The second of two top 10 matchups this week is just as good as the first.
Maize still hasn’t allowed a point this season, but Goddard is undefeated, too. The Lions have the superior brand after a run of dominance in the 5A playoffs, and the Eagles are out to prove they belong.
This game won’t have an impact on league standings, district or even state seeding, but both will come out firing to stay undefeated for another week.
Don’t expect a lot of points as these are two of the best defenses in Wichita - if not Kansas.
Prediction: Maize 14, Goddard 10
Before the season, this figured to decide AVCTL III, and it still could.
McPherson and Buhler have gotten out to different starts to the 2018 season. The Bullpups are still undefeated and have proven to be one of the more well-rounded groups in the area. Buhler is still trying to put the pieces together.
Last week, McPherson beat Abilene 62-6 by halftime. And Buhler lost to Mulvane 39-29 on its home field.
Prediction: McPherson 45, Buhler 21
We could see some points in this one.
Last week against the Valley Center defense, Andover Central scored more than 20 points for the first time since last season. And Andover has proven to have big-play capabilities even with a young roster.
Valley Center’s Larry Wilson is among the best players in Wichita and will be key to taking a step toward the top of AVCTL II.
Prediction: Andover 28, Valley Center 21
These teams seem to be trending in different directions.
Campus took a rough 21-0 home loss to Campus in Week 3 and followed it up with a 15-point win over a winless Salina South team.
The other Salina school is much better this season. The Mustangs are 3-1 and have proven they know how to score, with 44 points against Eisenhower and 62 against Hutchinson.
Campus will have to hit stride offensively while making sure the Mustangs don’t go on a burst.
Prediction: Campus 28, Salina Central 17
Hutchinson Trinity will be Garden Plain’s first real test of the 2018 season.
The Owls opened with Cheney, but the Cardinals still haven’t won a game this season. Hutchinson-Trinity is a legitimate defense, beating Ell-Saline 8-6 in Week 3.
Garden Plain knows how to score against bad teams, with 98 points over the past two week against winless teams. It’s time to see whether the Owls can do it against someone with a winning record.
Prediction: Garden Plain 14, Hutch-Trinity 7
Bishop Carroll is 2-2 and still figuring out its offense.
The Golden Eagles have struggled to run the ball consistently this season, but a trip to Great Bend could be ideal for that problem. The Panthers are 3-1 but gave up 56 points to Wichita Northwest, a team Carroll lost to by one to start the season.
Traveling a couple of hours away is never easy, but if the Eagles can finally turn the gears offensively, they should walk out with a win.
Prediction: Bishop Carroll 49, Great Bend 35
An upset here would make the top half of AVCTL II interesting.
Maize South is coming off its first win in the 2018 season, but Andover Central has one of the best defenses in the area and is coming off its first 20-point game since last season.
The Jaguars are 0-6 all-time against Maize South, but if there was ever an opportunity, this would likely be it.
Prediction: Andover Central 21, Maize South 7
