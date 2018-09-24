Varsity Kansas Top 25 has mix up after huge Week 4 matchups

Check the Week 4 rankings here.
Maize still hasn’t allowed a point, and Bishop Carroll is 2-2 after a home loss to Derby. Here is how The Eagle’s Varsity Kansas Top 25 high school football rankings for teams in the Wichita area shapes up heading into Week 5.
Derby handily took care of one of the best teams in Class 5A. This Panther defense is at another level.
Record: 4-0
Week 3: Derby 24, No. 3 Bishop Carroll 6
Week 3 Rank: 1 (-)
Week 4: vs. Salina South
Last Meeting: Derby 59, Salina South 14 (Week 7, 2017)
Prediction: Derby 49, Salina South 7
The Northwest offense is finding its top rhythm. The defense needs to tighten, but the Grizzlies can score 50 on anyone.
Record: 4-0
Week 3: Wichita Northwest 56, No. 21 Wichita West 32
Week 3 Rank: 2 (-)
Week 4: vs. No. 7 Kapaun
Last Meeting: Wichita Northwest 26, Kapaun 14 (Week 5, 2017)
Prediction: Wichita Northwest 31, Kapaun 21
Maize is four games in and hasn’t allowed a point. With that, the undefeated Eagles are Northwest’s top contender in 5A in Wichita.
Record: 4-0
Week 3: Maize 45, No. 16 Newton 0
Week 3 Rank: 4 (+1)
Week 4: at No. 8 Goddard
Last Meeting: Maize 54, Goddard 12 (Week 4, 2013)
Prediction: Maize 14, Goddard 10
Losing to Derby, even at home, isn’t the worst thing in the world. But the Carroll offense struggled to find any rhythm.
Record: 2-2
Week 3: Derby 24, No. 3 Bishop Carroll 6
Week 3 Rank: 3 (-1)
Week 4: at Great Bend
Last Meeting: Bishop Carroll 49, Great Bend 13 (Regional, 2010)
Prediction: Bishop Carroll 49, Great Bend 35
McPherson’s Week 4 final matched what it was at half. The Bullpups can score, and score in a hurry.
Record: 4-0
Week 3: McPherson 62, Abilene 6
Week 3 Rank: 6 (+1)
Week 4: at No. 24 Buhler
Last Meeting: McPherson 15, Buhler 14 (Regional, 2017)
Prediction: McPherson 45, Buhler 21
Andale has put together back-to-back 60-point shutouts. Competition aside, the Indians certainly have top 5 talent.
Record: 4-0
Week 3: Andale 65, Haven 0
Week 3 Rank: 5 (-1)
Week 4: vs. Trinity Academy
Last Meeting: Andale 59, Trinity Academy 24 (Week 7, 2015)
Prediction: Andale 56, Trinity Academy 14
Kapaun is undefeated with a strong defense and an offense that just put up 30 points on Andover. The Crusaders are legit.
Record: 4-0
Week 3: Kapaun 33, No. 13 Andover 26
Week 3 Rank: 12 (+5)
Week 4: at No. 2 Wichita Northwest
Last Meeting: Wichita Northwest 26, Kapaun 14 (Week 5, 2017)
Prediction: Wichita Northwest 31, Kapaun 21
This isn’t the Goddard team of 2017. The Lions don’t want to get into a shootout. But their defense is as good as anyone’s.
Record: 4-0
Week 3: Goddard 12, No. 24 Eisenhower 3
Week 3 Rank: 7 (-1)
Week 4: vs. No. 3 Maize
Last Meeting: Maize 54, Goddard 12 (Week 4, 2013)
Prediction: Maize 14, Goddard 10
Back-to-back 55-point shutouts are impressive, but the competition has been suspect with two straight shutout losses for Hesston.
Record: 4-0
Week 3: Pratt 55, Larned 0
Week 3 Rank: 9 (-1)
Week 4: vs. Kingman
Last Meeting: Pratt 39, Kingman 25 (Week 9, 2017)
Prediction: Pratt 42, Kingman 14
Campus could have beaten Salina South by more than 15. The Colts will have to find their Week 1 form against the other Salina school.
Record: 3-1
Week 3: Campus 22, Salina South 7
Week 3 Rank: 9 (-1)
Week 4: at No. 19 Salina Central
Last Meeting: Campus 55, Salina Central 37 (Week 4, 2017)
Prediction: Campus 28, Salina Central 17
The Owls kept chugging in Week 4 and kept pace in the Central Plains League and Class 2A. Week 5 is dangerous, though.
Record: 4-0
Week 3: Garden Plain 42, Remington 12
Week 3 Rank: 11 (-)
Week 4: vs. Hutchinson-Trinity Academy
Last Meeting: Garden Plain 12, Hutch-Trinity 0 (Week 7, 2017)
Prediction: Garden Plain 14, Hutch-Trinity 7
Of the three 2A powers in the Wichita area, Chaparral has the most potent offense. That will keep them in every game this year.
Record: 4-0
Week 3: Chaparral 62, Independent 14
Week 3 Rank: 14 (+2)
Week 4: at Remington
Prediction: Chaparral 64, Remington 14
The Trojans lost by a touchdown to an undefeated 5A team and rival. To overreact to that would be foolish.
Record: 2-2
Week 3: No. 12 Kapaun 33, Andover 26
Week 3 Rank: 13 (-)
Week 4: at No. 20 Valley Center
Last Meeting: Andover 29, Valley Center 27 (Week 9, 2017)
Prediction: Andover 28, Valley Center 21
The Crusaders just keep chugging. This is the second straight season with three wins in four weeks after a winless season in 2016.
Record: 3-1
Week 3: Wellington 35, Augusta 14
Week 3 Rank: 15 (+1)
Week 4: at Rose Hill
Last Meeting: Wellington 27, Rose Hill 13 (Week 4, 2017)
Prediction: Wellington 35, Rose Hill 7
The Jaguars’ offense is coming along, and everyone knows about the Central defense. If they keep developing, watch out.
Record: 2-2
Week 3: Andover Central 27, No. 23 Valley Center 17
Week 3 Rank: 19 (+4)
Week 4: vs. Maize South
Last Meeting: Maize South 23, Andover Central 13 (Week 9, 2017)
Prediction: Andover Central 21, Maize South 7
Heights was embarrassed in Dodge City and took it out on North with 64 points. They have to keep up that consistency.
Record: 2-2
Week 3: Wichita Heights 64, Wichita North 22
Week 3 Rank: 20 (+4)
Week 4: vs. Southeast
Last Meeting: Wichita Heights 40, Wichita Southeast 14 (Week 4, 2017)
Prediction: Wichita Heights 49, Wichita Southeast 14
Back-to-back wins for Collegiate makes that Week 1 shutout loss to Wellington seem pretty distant.
Record: 3-1
Week 3: Collegiate 56, Trinity Academy 20
Week 3 Rank: 22 (+5)
Week 4: vs. Cheney
Last Meeting: Cheney 49, Collegiate 28 (Regional, 2006)
Prediction: Collegiate 42, Cheney 21
West got two of the best teams in Wichita in back-to-back weeks. Now the Pioneers must avoid the Dodge City slump.
Record: 1-3
Week 3: No. 2 Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita West 32
Week 3 Rank: 21 (+3)
Week 4: at Dodge City
Last Meeting: Wichita West 22, Dodge City 15 (Week 1, 2017)
Prediction: Dodge City 42, Wichita West 28
Salina Central should have a bit of cautious optimism after a 3-1 start. The Mustangs came into 2018 without a win since 2015.
Record: 3-1
Week 3: Salina Central 62, Hutchinson 20
Week 3 Rank: NR
Week 4: vs. No. 10 Campus
Last Meeting: Campus 55, Salina Central 37 (Week 4, 2017)
Prediction: Campus 28, Salina Central 17
Valley Center has a few dangerous weapons that Andover Central neutralized late. The Hornets must stay hot for four quarters.
Record: 2-2
Week 3: No. 19 Andover Central 27, Valley Center 17
Week 3 Rank: 23 (+3)
Week 4: vs. No. 13 Andover
Last Meeting: Andover 29, Valley Center 27 (Week 9, 2017)
Prediction: Andover 28, Valley Center 21
Playing Derby then Maize deflates the Railers’ record, but hopping off the train completely would be an overreaction.
Record: 1-3
Week 3: No. 4 Maize 45, Newton 0
Week 3 Rank: 16 (-5)
Week 4: vs. Hutchinson
Last Meeting: Hutchinson 41, Newton 7 (Week 2, 2017)
Prediction: Newton 35, Hutchinson 14
Mulvane had one of the most impressive wins in Week 4 at Buhler. The Wildcats needed it and must defend home turf in Week 5.
Record: 2-2
Week 3: Mulvane 39, No. 17 Buhler 29
Week 3 Rank: NR
Week 4: vs. Coffeyville
Prediction: Mulvane 35, Coffeyville 31
Eisenhower kept it close for four quarters against one of the best teams in Wichita. Rivalry or not, that’s impressive.
Record: 1-3
Week 3: No. 7 Goddard 12, Eisenhower 3
Week 3 Rank: 24 (+1)
Week 4: at Arkansas City
Last Meeting: Eisenhower 49, Arkansas City 20 (Week 8, 2017)
Prediction: Eisenhower 17, Arkansas City 14
Buhler had a good chance at 3-1 but lost to Mulvane at home. Now the Crusaders are at risk of a losing record through five weeks.
Record: 2-2
Week 3: Mulvane 39, Buhler 29
Week 3 Rank: 17 (-7)
Week 4: vs. No. 5 McPherson
Last Meeting: McPherson 15, Buhler 14 (Regional, 2017)
Prediction: McPherson 45, Buhler 21
Ell-Saline popped Sedgwick’s offensive bubble. The Cardinals are at a crossroads in their season with a tough road test upcoming.
Record: 3-1
Week 3: Ell-Saline 27, Sedgwick 13
Week 3 Rank: 18 (-7)
Week 4: at Marion
Last Meeting: Marion 38, Sedgwick 35 (Week 2, 2017)
Prediction: Sedgwick 42, Marion 35
Dropped out
- Hesston
Highest risers
- Kapaun
- Collegiate
- Salina Central
Biggest fallers
- Buhler
- Sedgwick
- Newton
Comments