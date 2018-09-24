Derby senior defensive lineman Isaac Keener wags his finger at the end of the Panthers’ 24-6 win at Bishop Carroll on Friday. (Sept. 21, 2018)
Varsity Football

Varsity Kansas Top 25 has mix up after huge Week 4 matchups

Check the Week 4 rankings here.

Maize still hasn’t allowed a point, and Bishop Carroll is 2-2 after a home loss to Derby. Here is how The Eagle’s Varsity Kansas Top 25 high school football rankings for teams in the Wichita area shapes up heading into Week 5.

1. Derby.png

Derby handily took care of one of the best teams in Class 5A. This Panther defense is at another level.

Record: 4-0

Week 3: Derby 24, No. 3 Bishop Carroll 6

Week 3 Rank: 1 (-)

Week 4: vs. Salina South

Last Meeting: Derby 59, Salina South 14 (Week 7, 2017)

Prediction: Derby 49, Salina South 7

2. Northwest.png

The Northwest offense is finding its top rhythm. The defense needs to tighten, but the Grizzlies can score 50 on anyone.

Record: 4-0

Week 3: Wichita Northwest 56, No. 21 Wichita West 32

Week 3 Rank: 2 (-)

Week 4: vs. No. 7 Kapaun

Last Meeting: Wichita Northwest 26, Kapaun 14 (Week 5, 2017)

Prediction: Wichita Northwest 31, Kapaun 21

3. maize.png

Maize is four games in and hasn’t allowed a point. With that, the undefeated Eagles are Northwest’s top contender in 5A in Wichita.

Record: 4-0

Week 3: Maize 45, No. 16 Newton 0

Week 3 Rank: 4 (+1)

Week 4: at No. 8 Goddard

Last Meeting: Maize 54, Goddard 12 (Week 4, 2013)

Prediction: Maize 14, Goddard 10

4. carroll.png

Losing to Derby, even at home, isn’t the worst thing in the world. But the Carroll offense struggled to find any rhythm.

Record: 2-2

Week 3: Derby 24, No. 3 Bishop Carroll 6

Week 3 Rank: 3 (-1)

Week 4: at Great Bend

Last Meeting: Bishop Carroll 49, Great Bend 13 (Regional, 2010)

Prediction: Bishop Carroll 49, Great Bend 35

5. McPherson.png

McPherson’s Week 4 final matched what it was at half. The Bullpups can score, and score in a hurry.

Record: 4-0

Week 3: McPherson 62, Abilene 6

Week 3 Rank: 6 (+1)

Week 4: at No. 24 Buhler

Last Meeting: McPherson 15, Buhler 14 (Regional, 2017)

Prediction: McPherson 45, Buhler 21

6. andale.png

Andale has put together back-to-back 60-point shutouts. Competition aside, the Indians certainly have top 5 talent.

Record: 4-0

Week 3: Andale 65, Haven 0

Week 3 Rank: 5 (-1)

Week 4: vs. Trinity Academy

Last Meeting: Andale 59, Trinity Academy 24 (Week 7, 2015)

Prediction: Andale 56, Trinity Academy 14

7. kapaun.png

Kapaun is undefeated with a strong defense and an offense that just put up 30 points on Andover. The Crusaders are legit.

Record: 4-0

Week 3: Kapaun 33, No. 13 Andover 26

Week 3 Rank: 12 (+5)

Week 4: at No. 2 Wichita Northwest

Last Meeting: Wichita Northwest 26, Kapaun 14 (Week 5, 2017)

Prediction: Wichita Northwest 31, Kapaun 21

8. goddard.png

This isn’t the Goddard team of 2017. The Lions don’t want to get into a shootout. But their defense is as good as anyone’s.

Record: 4-0

Week 3: Goddard 12, No. 24 Eisenhower 3

Week 3 Rank: 7 (-1)

Week 4: vs. No. 3 Maize

Last Meeting: Maize 54, Goddard 12 (Week 4, 2013)

Prediction: Maize 14, Goddard 10

9. pratt.png

Back-to-back 55-point shutouts are impressive, but the competition has been suspect with two straight shutout losses for Hesston.

Record: 4-0

Week 3: Pratt 55, Larned 0

Week 3 Rank: 9 (-1)

Week 4: vs. Kingman

Last Meeting: Pratt 39, Kingman 25 (Week 9, 2017)

Prediction: Pratt 42, Kingman 14

10. campus.png

Campus could have beaten Salina South by more than 15. The Colts will have to find their Week 1 form against the other Salina school.

Record: 3-1

Week 3: Campus 22, Salina South 7

Week 3 Rank: 9 (-1)

Week 4: at No. 19 Salina Central

Last Meeting: Campus 55, Salina Central 37 (Week 4, 2017)

Prediction: Campus 28, Salina Central 17

11. garden plain.png

The Owls kept chugging in Week 4 and kept pace in the Central Plains League and Class 2A. Week 5 is dangerous, though.

Record: 4-0

Week 3: Garden Plain 42, Remington 12

Week 3 Rank: 11 (-)

Week 4: vs. Hutchinson-Trinity Academy

Last Meeting: Garden Plain 12, Hutch-Trinity 0 (Week 7, 2017)

Prediction: Garden Plain 14, Hutch-Trinity 7

12. chaparral.png

Of the three 2A powers in the Wichita area, Chaparral has the most potent offense. That will keep them in every game this year.

Record: 4-0

Week 3: Chaparral 62, Independent 14

Week 3 Rank: 14 (+2)

Week 4: at Remington

Prediction: Chaparral 64, Remington 14

13. andover.png

The Trojans lost by a touchdown to an undefeated 5A team and rival. To overreact to that would be foolish.

Record: 2-2

Week 3: No. 12 Kapaun 33, Andover 26

Week 3 Rank: 13 (-)

Week 4: at No. 20 Valley Center

Last Meeting: Andover 29, Valley Center 27 (Week 9, 2017)

Prediction: Andover 28, Valley Center 21

14. wellington.png

The Crusaders just keep chugging. This is the second straight season with three wins in four weeks after a winless season in 2016.

Record: 3-1

Week 3: Wellington 35, Augusta 14

Week 3 Rank: 15 (+1)

Week 4: at Rose Hill

Last Meeting: Wellington 27, Rose Hill 13 (Week 4, 2017)

Prediction: Wellington 35, Rose Hill 7

15. andover central.png

The Jaguars’ offense is coming along, and everyone knows about the Central defense. If they keep developing, watch out.

Record: 2-2

Week 3: Andover Central 27, No. 23 Valley Center 17

Week 3 Rank: 19 (+4)

Week 4: vs. Maize South

Last Meeting: Maize South 23, Andover Central 13 (Week 9, 2017)

Prediction: Andover Central 21, Maize South 7

16. heights.png

Heights was embarrassed in Dodge City and took it out on North with 64 points. They have to keep up that consistency.

Record: 2-2

Week 3: Wichita Heights 64, Wichita North 22

Week 3 Rank: 20 (+4)

Week 4: vs. Southeast

Last Meeting: Wichita Heights 40, Wichita Southeast 14 (Week 4, 2017)

Prediction: Wichita Heights 49, Wichita Southeast 14

17. collegiate.png

Back-to-back wins for Collegiate makes that Week 1 shutout loss to Wellington seem pretty distant.

Record: 3-1

Week 3: Collegiate 56, Trinity Academy 20

Week 3 Rank: 22 (+5)

Week 4: vs. Cheney

Last Meeting: Cheney 49, Collegiate 28 (Regional, 2006)

Prediction: Collegiate 42, Cheney 21

18. wichita west.png


West got two of the best teams in Wichita in back-to-back weeks. Now the Pioneers must avoid the Dodge City slump.

Record: 1-3

Week 3: No. 2 Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita West 32

Week 3 Rank: 21 (+3)

Week 4: at Dodge City

Last Meeting: Wichita West 22, Dodge City 15 (Week 1, 2017)

Prediction: Dodge City 42, Wichita West 28

19. salina central.png

Salina Central should have a bit of cautious optimism after a 3-1 start. The Mustangs came into 2018 without a win since 2015.

Record: 3-1

Week 3: Salina Central 62, Hutchinson 20

Week 3 Rank: NR

Week 4: vs. No. 10 Campus

Last Meeting: Campus 55, Salina Central 37 (Week 4, 2017)

Prediction: Campus 28, Salina Central 17

20. valley center.png

Valley Center has a few dangerous weapons that Andover Central neutralized late. The Hornets must stay hot for four quarters.

Record: 2-2

Week 3: No. 19 Andover Central 27, Valley Center 17

Week 3 Rank: 23 (+3)

Week 4: vs. No. 13 Andover

Last Meeting: Andover 29, Valley Center 27 (Week 9, 2017)

Prediction: Andover 28, Valley Center 21

21. newton.png

Playing Derby then Maize deflates the Railers’ record, but hopping off the train completely would be an overreaction.

Record: 1-3

Week 3: No. 4 Maize 45, Newton 0

Week 3 Rank: 16 (-5)

Week 4: vs. Hutchinson

Last Meeting: Hutchinson 41, Newton 7 (Week 2, 2017)

Prediction: Newton 35, Hutchinson 14

22. mulvane.png

Mulvane had one of the most impressive wins in Week 4 at Buhler. The Wildcats needed it and must defend home turf in Week 5.

Record: 2-2

Week 3: Mulvane 39, No. 17 Buhler 29

Week 3 Rank: NR

Week 4: vs. Coffeyville

Prediction: Mulvane 35, Coffeyville 31

23. Eisenhower.png

Eisenhower kept it close for four quarters against one of the best teams in Wichita. Rivalry or not, that’s impressive.

Record: 1-3

Week 3: No. 7 Goddard 12, Eisenhower 3

Week 3 Rank: 24 (+1)

Week 4: at Arkansas City

Last Meeting: Eisenhower 49, Arkansas City 20 (Week 8, 2017)

Prediction: Eisenhower 17, Arkansas City 14

24. buhler.png

Buhler had a good chance at 3-1 but lost to Mulvane at home. Now the Crusaders are at risk of a losing record through five weeks.

Record: 2-2

Week 3: Mulvane 39, Buhler 29

Week 3 Rank: 17 (-7)

Week 4: vs. No. 5 McPherson

Last Meeting: McPherson 15, Buhler 14 (Regional, 2017)

Prediction: McPherson 45, Buhler 21

25. sedgwick.png

Ell-Saline popped Sedgwick’s offensive bubble. The Cardinals are at a crossroads in their season with a tough road test upcoming.

Record: 3-1

Week 3: Ell-Saline 27, Sedgwick 13

Week 3 Rank: 18 (-7)

Week 4: at Marion

Last Meeting: Marion 38, Sedgwick 35 (Week 2, 2017)

Prediction: Sedgwick 42, Marion 35

Dropped out

  • Hesston

Highest risers

  • Kapaun
  • Collegiate
  • Salina Central

Biggest fallers

  • Buhler
  • Sedgwick
  • Newton

