Andover and running back Peyton Henry are up to No. 13 in the Wichita area after beating Eisenhower. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Varsity Football

The Varsity Kansas Top 25 heading into Week 4 of Wichita high school football

By Hayden Barber

September 18, 2018 01:40 AM

1. Derby.png

A 48-point league win on the road won’t move Derby off the top line even if the defense gave up its first points of the season.

Record: 3-0

Week 3: Derby 55, Newton 7

Week 3 Rank: 1 (-)

Week 4: at No. 3 Bishop Carroll

Last Meeting: Derby 54, Bishop Carroll 45 (Week 5, 2017)

Prediction: Derby 42, Bishop Carroll 28

2. Northwest.png

Northwest’s offense has all-state pop at all positions. Breece Hall finally caught stride, and the rest of the area should be worried.

Record: 3-0

Week 3: Wichita Northwest 56, Great Bend 34

Week 3 Rank: 2 (-)

Week 4: at No. 21 Wichita West

Last Meeting: Wichita Northwest 54, Wichita West 14 (Week 4, 2017)

Prediction: Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita West 21

3. carroll.png ranking

Carroll will deploy a bit of a two-quarterback system against Derby as Cade Becker is dinged up and John Honas looked sharp.

Record: 2-1

Week 3: Bishop Carroll 49, Wichita West 20

Week 3 Rank: 3 (-)

Week 4: vs. No. 1 Derby

Last Meeting: Derby 54, Bishop Carroll 45 (Week 5, 2017)

Prediction: Derby 42, Bishop Carroll 14

4. Maize.png


The Maize defense is up there with Derby for the best in the area. As long as the Eagles’ offense puts a point on the board, they can compete.

Record: 3-0

Week 3: Maize 21, Campus 0

Week 3 Rank: 8 (+4)

Week 4: vs. No. 16 Newton

Last Meeting: Maize 22, Newton 19 (Week 1, 2017)

Prediction: Maize 28, Newton 7

5. Andale.png

Andale threw Rose Hill in the flowerbed. The Indians’ offense is gaining momentum, and its defense has a pair of shutouts.

Record: 3-0

Week 3: Andale 63, Rose Hill 0

Week 3 Rank: 5 (-)

Week 4: at Haven

Last Meeting: Andale 54, Haven 8 (Week 9, 2015)

Prediction: Andale 64, Haven 7

6. mcpherson.png

The Pups’ bite was strong Friday on the road. McPherson’s offense went off to match a defense that is among the best in 4A.

Record: 3-0

Week 3: McPherson 56, El Dorado 8

Week 3 Rank: 4 (-2)

Week 4: vs. Abilene

Last Meeting: McPherson 49, Abilene 6 (Week 9, 2017)

Prediction: McPherson 52, Abilene 6

7. Goddard.png

Goddard shot itself in the foot endlessly, but a win is a win over a solid Andover Central team. It has to be better though.

Record: 3-0

Week 3: Goddard 17, Andover Central 16 (Overtime)

Week 3 Rank: 7 (-)

Week 4: vs. Eisenhower

Last Meeting: Goddard 28, Eisenhower 13 (Sectional, 2017)

Prediction: Goddard 35, Eisenhower 14

8. Pratt.png

Pratt is legit. A 55-point road win that could decide the Central Kansas League only proved that more.

Record: 3-0

Week 3: Pratt 55, Hesston 0

Week 3 Rank: 10 (+2)

Week 4: vs. Larned

Last Meeting: Pratt 56, Larned 46 (Week 1, 2017)

Prediction: Pratt 63, Larned 14

9. campus.png

Campus’ offense didn’t show up Friday, but the defense kept the Colts in it deep into the fourth quarter.

Record: 2-1

Week 3: Maize 21, Campus 0

Week 3 Rank: 6 (-3)

Week 4: vs. Salina South

Last Meeting: Salina South 42, Campus 12 (Week 3, 2017)

Prediction: Campus 28, Salina South 7

10. Conway.png

Conway was a train through two weeks but probably could have handled Kingman a bit easier. Hutch-Trinity won’t be easier.

Record: 3-0

Week 3: Conway Springs 38, Kingman 21

Week 3 Rank: 9 (-1)

Week 4: vs. Hutchinson-Trinity Academy

Last Meeting: Hutchinson-Trinity 33, Conway Springs 28 (Regional, 2009)

Prediction: Conway Springs 45, Hutchinson-Trinity 28

11. garden plain.png

Garden Plain always had a strong defense, but putting 56 points on the board shows the Owls have a little pop on offense, too.

Record: 3-0

Week 3: Garden Plain 56, Trinity Academy 14

Week 3 Rank: 12 (+1)

Week 4: at Remington

Prediction: Garden Plain 64, Remington 7

12. kapaun.png


Kapaun handled East. The defense is outstanding. The offense does enough to get by. Most would have the former rather than the latter.

Record: 3-0

Week 3: Kapaun 30, Wichita East 0

Week 3 Rank: 13 (+1)

Week 4: at No. 13 Andover

Last Meeting: Kapaun 21, Andover 0 (Week 2, 2017)

Prediction: Kapaun 21, Andover 17

13. andover.png

Beating Eisenhower was a nice win. A win over Kapaun would be outstanding and prove the Trojans belong.

Record: 2-1

Week 3: Andover 30, Eisenhower 22

Week 3 Rank: 17 (+4)

Week 4: vs. No. 12 Kapaun

Last Meeting: Kapaun 21, Andover 0 (Week 2, 2017)

Prediction: Kapaun 21, Andover 17

14. chaparral.png

Chaparral handed Cheney an 0-3 record like it was nothing. The Roadrunners are legitimate 2A contenders.

Record: 3-0

Week 3: Chaparral 42, No. 22 Cheney 14

Week 3 Rank: 18 (+4)

Week 4: vs. Independent

Last Meeting: Chaparral 53, Independent 0 (Week 1, 2017)

Prediction: Chaparral 56, Independent 7

15. wellington.png


Wellington showed a potency on offense that we hadn’t seen to this point - or since Week 3 of 2015.

Record: 2-1

Week 3: Wellington 47, Clearwater 26

Week 3 Rank: 24 (+9)

Week 4: vs. Augusta

Last Meeting: Augusta 25, Wellington 14 (Week 1, 2015)

Prediction: Wellington 35, Augusta 0

16. newton.png

To expect anything more than a 55-7 result against Derby is naive. In fact, the Railers gave the Panther defense its first points of 2018.

Record: 1-2

Week 3: No. 1 Derby 55, Newton 7

Week 3 Rank: 16 (-)

Week 4: at No. 4 Maize

Last Meeting: Maize 22, Newton 19 (Week 1, 2017)

Prediction: Maize 28, Newton 7

17. buhler.png

Buhler had to replace almost its entire starting defense, but the Crusaders looked experienced at Augusta.

Record: 2-1

Week 3: Buhler 34, Augusta 6

Week 3 Rank: 20 (+3)

Week 4: vs. Mulvane

Last Meeting: Buhler 24, Mulvane 14 (Sectional, 2016)

Prediction: Buhler 31, Mulvane 14

18. sedgwick.png


Sedgwick has arguably the most explosive offense in Kansas. That will be tested against a strong Ell-Saline defense.

Record: 3-0

Week 3: Sedgwick 47, Sterling 7

Week 3 Rank: 23 (+5)

Week 4: vs. Ell-Saline

Last Meeting: Ell-Saline 44, Sedgwick 41 (Regional, 2017)

Prediction: Sedgwick 49, Ell-Saline 42

19. andover central.png

The Jaguars put up one of the biggest fights of the week. Goddard coach Tom Beason said it’s a matter of time for Central to break through.

Record: 1-2

Week 3: No. 7 Goddard 17, Andover Central 16

Week 3 Rank: 25 (+6)

Week 4: vs. No. 23 Valley Center

Last Meeting: Andover Central 54, Valley Center 31 (Week 1, 2015)

Prediction: Andover Central 24, Valley Center 21

20. heights.png

Heights had the biggest head-scratcher of Week 3. Fact is: The Falcons are 1-2 and are back to the drawing board.

Record: 1-2

Week 3: Dodge City 49, Wichita Heights 27

Week 3 Rank: 11 (-9)

Week 4: at Wichita North

Last Meeting: Wichita Heights 71, Wichita North 8 (Week 5, 2017)

Prediction: Wichita Heights 35, Wichita North 7

21. west.png


The score was closer than the game truly was, but losing to the defending 5A champs by 29 isn’t the worst look.

Record: 1-2

Week 3: No. 3 Bishop Carroll 49, Wichita West 20

Week 3 Rank: 14 (-7)

Week 4: vs. No. 2 Wichita Northwest

Last Meeting: Wichita Northwest 54, Wichita West 14 (Week 4, 2017)

Prediction: Wichita Northwest 59, Wichita West 21

22. collegiate.png


A 20-point league win at home sees the Spartans in the top 25 for the first time this season.

Record: 2-1

Week 3: Collegiate 42, No. 19 Mulvane 22

Week 3 Rank: NR

Week 4: at Trinity Academy

Last Meeting: Collegiate 42, Trinity Academy 14 (Week 9, 2017)

Prediction: Collegiate 36, Trinity Academy 14

23. valley center.png


With Larry Wilson in the backfield, anything seems possible at any moment. Consistency will be key.

Record: 2-1

Week 3: Valley Center 23, Maize South 13

Week 3 Rank: NR

Week 4: at No. 19 Andover Central

Last Meeting: Andover Central 54, Valley Center 31 (Week 1, 2015)

Prediction: Andover Central 24, Valley Center 21

24. eisenhower.png


Eisenhower showed a lot of fight to come back against Andover, but a whole hand’s worth of turnovers lost it.

Record: 1-2

Week 3: No. 17 Andover 30, Eisenhower 22

Week 3 Rank: 21 (-3)

Week 4: vs. No. 7 Goddard

Last Meeting: Goddard 28, Eisenhower 13 (Sectional, 2017)

Prediction: Goddard 35, Eisenhower 14

25. hesston.png


Hesston had a terrible showing against Pratt, but the Greenbacks are among the best teams in Kansas this season.

Record: 2-1

Week 3: No. 10 Pratt 55, Hesston 0

Week 3 Rank: 15 (-10)

Week 4: at Smoky Valley

Last Meeting: Smoky Valley 49, Hesston 20 (Week 5, 2017)

Prediction: Smoky Valley 52, Hesston 14

