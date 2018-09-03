Varsity Kansas high school football Top 25 in the Wichita area heading to Week 2

99-yard touchdown run headlines K’Vonte Baker’s highlight reel

Wichita Heights senior quarterback K’Vonte Baker scored a 99-yard touchdown run Friday night in the Falcons’ 35-21 victor against Maize South.
1. Derby.png


Week 1: Derby 49, Garden City 6

Week 1 Rank: 2 (+1)

Week 2: vs. No. 20 Salina Central

Last Meeting: Derby 34, Salina Central 0 (Week 6, 2017)

Prediction: Derby 42, Salina Central 14

Garden City finished with eight wins and reached the Class 6A quarterfinals last season. Derby beat the Buffaloes by 43 and held them under double-digits. That is mid-season form.

2. Northwest.png

Week 1: Wichita Northwest 23, Bishop Carroll 22

Week 1 Rank: 1 (-1)

Week 2: at Wichita East

Last Meeting: Wichita Northwest 16, Wichita East 8 (Week 3, 2013)

Prediction: Wichita Northwest 38, Wichita East 8

Northwest had the highlight win of the week over the 5A champions. Coach Steve Martin said there was a lot to improve on from the win, but with that much talent, the Grizzlies’ potential is through the roof.

3. Carroll.png

Week 1: Wichita Northwest 23, Bishop Carroll 22

Week 1 Rank: 3 (-)

Week 2: at No. 9 Wichita Heights

Last Meeting: Bishop Carroll 35, Wichita Heights 14 (Week 7, 2017)

Prediction: Bishop Carroll 31, Wichita Heights 28

To overreact to a one-point loss to a potential state champion is pointless. Carroll wasn’t perfect in the loss and failed to put away an eight-point fourth quarter lead, but it’s still Carroll.

4. Andale.png

Week 1: Andale 42, Mulvane 14

Week 1 Rank: 5 (+1)

Week 2: at No. 21 Wellington

Last Meeting: Andale 38, Wellington 0 (Week 4, 2017)

Prediction: Andale 28, Wellington 14

Andale smoked Mulvane and is rewarded with a team that just pitched a 30-point shutout over Collegiate. But with how the Indians performed, in Week 1, they seem to be cruising already.

5. McPherson.png

Week 1: McPherson 21, Salina South 0

Week 1 Rank: 4 (-1)

Week 2: at Winfield

Last Meeting: McPherson 38, Winfield 14 (Week 3, 2017)

Prediction: McPherson 35, Winfield 7

Salina South is considered to be a fairly strong, revitalized team in 2018, and McPherson handled the Cougars with ease. In fact, the Pups’ defense was more impressive than its vaulted offense.

6. Goddard.png

Week 1: Goddard 32, Wichita East 8

Week 1 Rank: 7 (+1)

Week 2: vs. Arkansas City

Last Meeting: Goddard 44, Arkansas City 21 (Week 6, 2017)

Prediction: Goddard 34, Arkansas City 14

Goddard is in a transition season and still beat the biggest high school in Kansas by 24. The Lions weren’t scored on until the fourth quarter when coach Tom Beason put in the second squad.

7. Campus.png

Week 1: Campus 47, Dodge City 9

Week 1 Rank: 9 (+2)

Week 2: at No. 15 Newton

Last Meeting: Campus 20, Newton 19 (Week 1, 2015)

Prediction: Campus 34, Newton 24

Dodge City isn’t one of the top teams in 6A, but Campus handled Week 1 with class on the road. The Colts now get a team that is coming off its biggest win in the last decade.

8. maize.png

Week 1: Maize 49, Valley Center 0

Week 1 Rank: 10 (+2)

Week 2: at Hutchinson

Last Meeting: Maize 14, Hutchinson 13 (Week 8, 2017)

Prediction: Maize 41, Hutchinson 7

Maize lost a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball, but that didn’t matter at all in the Eagles’ opener. Quarterback Caleb Grill was lethal against the Valley Center defense. Now they get a team that gave up 55 in Week 1.

9. heights.png

Week 1: Heights 35, Maize South 21

Week 1 Rank: 13 (+4)

Week 2: vs. No. 3 Bishop Carroll

Last Meeting: Bishop Carroll 35, Wichita Heights 14 (Week 7, 2017)

Prediction: Bishop Carroll 31, Wichita Heights 28

K’Vonte Baker put Maize South in fits. Now he and the Falcons must do it again against Maize South 2.0 in Bishop Carroll, a team coming off an emotional loss.

10. Conway.png

Week 1: Conway Springs 48, Trinity Academy 7

Week 1 Rank: 14 (+4)

Week 2: vs. No. 14 Cheney

Last Meeting: Conway Springs 41, Cheney 0 (Week 8, 2017)

Prediction: Conway Springs 34, Cheney 15

The Cardinals thrashed Trinity Academy and seem similarly dominant to their undefeated selves from 2017. They will take a strong stake in the Central Plains League with a win over Cheney.

11. Prat.png


Week 1: Pratt 34, Hoisington 0

Week 1 Rank: 19 (+8)

Week 2: vs. Halstead

Last Meeting: Pratt 39, Halstead 30 (Week 6, 2017)

Prediction: Pratt 34, Halstead 28

Running back Travis Theis kicked off his senior season with a bang and led the Greenbacks to an impressive shutout. Halstead will be a steeper challenge.

12. west.png

Week 1: Wichita West 55, Hutchinson 14

Week 1 Rank: 23 (+11)

Week 2: at No. 18 Kapaun

Last Meeting: Kapaun 31, West 21 (Week 4, 2015)

Prediction: West 28, Kapaun 24

West wrapped up one of the most impressive wins of Week 1. The thumping of Hutchinson was outstanding for the Pioneers. Doing that against Kapaun will stake their claim in the City League.

13. garden plain.png

Week 1: Garden Plain 15, Cheney 12

Week 1 Rank: 18 (+5)

Week 2: vs. Douglass

Last Meeting: Garden Plain 38, Douglass 16 (Week 6, 2017)

Prediction: Garden Plain 21, Douglass 17

Coming off an emotional rivalry win could take a lot of out of the Owls, and if they aren’t careful, Douglass has the potential for an upset.

14. cheney.png

Week 1: Garden Plain 15, Cheney 12

Week 1 Rank: 17 (+3)

Week 2: at No. 10 Conway Springs

Last Meeting: Conway Springs 41, Cheney 0 (Week 8, 2017)

Prediction: Conway Springs 34, Cheney 15

Cheney is real danger of starting 0-2 after the loss to Garden Plain. The Cardinals have real talent, but their scheduling did them no favors.

15. newton.png

Week 1: Newton 34, Buhler 26

Week 1 Rank: 25 (+10)

Week 2: at No. 7 Campus

Last Meeting: Campus 20, Newton 19 (Week 1, 2015)

Prediction: Campus 34, Newton 24

The Railers are flying high after their win at Buhler and are certainly a team trending up. A win at Campus would make a real statement.

16. hesston.png

Week 1: Hesston 42, Hillsboro 36

Week 1 Rank: 15 (-1)

Week 2: at Larned

Last Meeting: Hesston 56, Larned 35 (Week 3, 2017)

Prediction: Hesston 52, Larned 28

Hesston’s season-opener was much closer than anticipated. The Swathers’ offense was churning, but they must sure up their defense before stiffer competition hits the schedule.

17. Maize South.png

Week 1: Wichita Heights 35, Maize South 21

Week 1 Rank: 8 (-9)

Week 2: vs. No. 19 Andover

Last Meeting: None

Prediction: Maize South 24, Andover 20

Losing at Heights was a tough start to the Mavericks’ season, but they showed signs of promise against one of the best offenses in Wichita.

18. kapaun.png

Week 1: Kapaun 26, Wichita Southeast 3

Week 1 Rank: 12 (-6)

Week 2: vs. No. 12 West

Last Meeting: Kapaun 31, West 21 (Week 4, 2015)

Prediction: West 28, Kapaun 24

Kapaun put out a rough half of football against Southeast before turning it around in the third quarter. It will be interesting to see which team shows up against West.

19. andover.png

Week 1: Great Bend 35, Andover 12

Week 1 Rank: 11 (-8)

Week 2: at No. 17 Maize South

Last Meeting: None

Prediction: Maize South 24, Andover 20

Andover laid an egg against Great Bend, but the Trojans have a chance to get their swagger back against a Maize South team still trying to figure it out, too.

20. Salina Central.png

Week 1: Salina Central 44, Eisenhower 7

Week 1 Rank: NR

Week 2: at No. 1 Derby

Last Meeting: Derby 34, Salina Central 0 (Week 6, 2017)

Prediction: Derby 42, Salina Central 14

Salina Central hadn’t won a game since 2015, but they broke that streak in a momentous way. Eisenhower’s quality will be seen, but the Mustangs’ momentum is clear.

21. Wellington.png

Week 1: Wellington 32, Wichita Collegiate 0

Week 1 Rank: NR

Week 2: vs. No. 4 Andale

Last Meeting: Andale 38, Wellington 0 (Week 4, 2017)

Prediction: Andale 28, Wellington 14

Wellington beat Collegiate for the first time in school history and looked almost flawless in doing it. A win over Andale would be simply remarkable.

22. Buhler.png

Week 1: Newton 34, Buhler 26

Week 1 Rank: 20 (-2)

Week 2: at El Dorado

Last Meeting: Buhler 48, El Dorado 6 (Week 8, 2017)

Prediction: Buhler 28, El Dorado 21

Buhler is either in a spot of limbo or Newton is one of the area’s bests. Time will tell, but the Crusaders must find a quick way to patch their defense.

23. mulvane.png

Week 1: Andale 42, Mulvane 14

Week 1 Rank: 16 (-7)

Week 2: vs. Clearwater

Last Meeting: Mulvane 21, Clearwater 7 (Week 3, 2015)

Prediction: Mulvane 22, Clearwater 6

Losing to Andale is no knock, but Mulvane’s showing in Week 1 raised some eyebrows. A solid win against Clearwater would do a world of good.

24. andover central.png

Week 1: Andover Central 13, Augusta 3

Week 1 Rank: NR

Week 2: vs. No. 25 Eisenhower

Last Meeting: Andover Central 37, Eisenhower 13 (Week 5, 2015)

Prediction: Andover Central 16, Eisenhower 15

The Jaguars’ defense was a rock Friday against Augusta. If they can get the offense clicking, they will be dangerous.

25. Eisenhower.png

Week 1: Salina Central 44, Eisenhower 7

Week 1 Rank: 6 (-19)

Week 2: at No. 24 Andover Central

Last Meeting: Andover Central 37, Eisenhower 13 (Week 5, 2015)

Prediction: Andover Central 16, Eisenhower 15

Eisenhower was on the wrong end of the most eye-popping result of Week 1. The Tigers have to figure out what went wrong before they get too deep into the league season.

