Kansas state high school basketball qualifiers: Maize boys headed back to semifinals

Maize senior Jacob Hanna is the team’s leading scorer and has guided the Eagles to a 6-1 start to the season, including a victory over No. 1-ranked Andover. Courtesy

After leading the Maize football team to a deep run in the state playoffs playing quarterback, sophomore Avery Johnson is used to pressure-packed situations.

So when the Maize boys basketball team fell in an eight-point hole to Bishop Carroll in the second half of Tuesday’s Kansas Class 5A quarterfinal, Johnson was right at home.

“Those pressure moments are what I’m built for,” Johnson said. “Whenever they come, I just try to make the most of them.”

Johnson scored all 10 of Maize’s third-quarter points to keep the Eagles in the game, which allowed them to rally in the fourth for a 37-33 victory over Carroll to punch their ticket to the Class 5A semifinals at White Auditorium in Emporia. Maize (21-2) will be the No. 1 seed and play Kansas City Washington (10-4) in Friday’s 3 p.m. semifinal.

After leading Maize with 17 points, including another highlight-reel dunk over a defender, in its sub-state title win, Johnson finished with a game-high 14 points and was Maize’s only scorer over six points against Carroll’s top-ranked defense.

“We have seven guys who are all great players and it can be anybody’s night,” Maize senior Jacob Hanna said. “If we think we have a matchup, then that’s where we’re going to go. It was Avery Johnson’s night tonight. It was Avery Johnson’s night last game and hopefully it’s Avery Johnson’s night the next game too.”

For Carroll, it was the third straight heartbreaking end to a season where it was legitimate title contenders. Midway through the third quarter, it looked like Carroll would use the same recipe — suffocating defense and timely shot-making — to top Maize in a quarterfinals game that felt like a state championship.

But Johnson resuscitated Maize with back-to-back threes in the third quarter, then two more baskets in the paint. Maize made its rally in the fourth quarter behind back-to-back three-pointers from Mason Belcher off the bench, then the Eagles were able to hold on down the stretch thanks to free throws from Hanna and Keegan Harrod.

“These guys aren’t going to go away,” Maize coach Chris Grill said. “Our whole team is very competitive. I think when Avery made a couple of those baskets, it helped everybody else relax a little bit. We were able to spread them out and he was able to get a matchup he could use.”

In a Class 3A quarterfinal, Hesston topped Trinity Academy, 55-47, behind 28 points from Cason Richardson. The Swathers (21-1) head to the 3A state tournament at Hutchinson Sports Arena as the No. 1 seed and will play Thomas More Prep (21-4) in Friday’s 3 p.m. semifinals.

In Class 1A action, Wichita Classical lost in the Div. I quarterfinals to Olpe, 50-30, while McPherson Elyria Christian won 47-41 against Waverly in the Div. II quarterfinals.

Andale, Garden Plain girls both advance to semifinals

The Andale girls built a 15-4 lead after the first quarter and let its defense do the rest in a 31-20 victory over Clearwater in a Class 4A quarterfinal.

Jaley Eck scored a team-high seven points for Andale, while McKenzie Fairchild (six points) and Katelyn Fairchild (five points) both finished with four steals. Andale (18-5) will play top-seeded Bishop Miege (21-1) in the Class 4A semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

The Garden Plain girls used a similar formula in their 48-39 win over Moundridge in the Class 2A quarterfinals, as the Owls built a 10-3 lead after the first quarter to build all the cushion they needed.

Madysen Zoglman led Garden Plain with a team-high 14 points to go along with nine rebounds, while Brooke Hammond added eight points, 11 rebounds, three assists and five steals. The Owls (17-5) will play top-seeded Sterling (22-1) in the Class 2A semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.

In other area action, the McPherson girls took down previously-unbeaten Clay Center, 47-41, in a 4A quarterfinal. The Bullpups (20-3) will play Louisburg (19-4) in Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinals in Salina.

Both area teams lost in the Class 6A quarterfinals against two of the top teams in the state, as Derby fell on the road to Dodge City, 55-30, while Wichita Heights lost at Topeka, 71-36. Berean Academy also lost in the Class 2A quarterfinals in a 41-34 loss to Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan.

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Class 6A girls

Dodge City 55, Derby 30

Topeka 71, Wichita Heights 36

Olathe West 55, Olathe North 41

Shawnee Mission Northwest 36, Blue Valley 29

Class 5A boys

Topeka West 52, Hays 49

Maize 37, Bishop Carroll 33

De Soto 67, Pittsburg 42

Kansas City Washington 52, Mill Valley 47

Class 4A girls

McPherson 47, Clay Center 41

Andale 31, Clearwater 20

Bishop Miege 56, Wamego 24

Louisburg 49, Labette County 48

Class 3A boys

Thomas More Prep 82, Hugoton 67

Hesston 55, Wichita Trinity Academy 47

Rock Creek 53, Royal Valley 43

Galena 55, Wellsville 48

Class 2A girls

Sterling 57, WaKeeney-Trego 43

Garden Plain 48, Moundridge 39

Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 41, Berean Academy 34

Valley Heights 60, Wabaunsee 44

Class 1A-Div. I boys

Ness City 53, Stockton 41

South Gray 72, Pratt Skyline 49

Little River 56, Clifton-Clyde 40

Olpe 50, Wichita Classical 30

Class 1A-Div. II boys

Pawnee Heights 48, South Haven 43

Northern Valley 52, Wheatland-Grinnell 44

Hanover 71, Beloit-St. John’s Tipton 37

McPherson Elyria Christian 47, Waverly 41

State tournament schedule

Class 6A girls (at Wichita State’s Koch Arena)

Friday—Shawnee Mission Northwest (21-0) vs. Olathe West (15-5), 3; Topeka (22-1) vs. Dodge City (21-1), 7. Saturday—Championship at 6.

Class 5A boys (at Emporia’s White Auditorium)

Friday—Maize (21-2) vs. Kansas City Washington (10-4), 3; Topeka West (20-2) vs. De Soto (19-3), 7. Saturday—Championship at 6.

Class 4A girls (at Salina’s Tony’s Pizza Events Center)

Friday—Bishop Miege (21-1) vs. Andale (18-5), 3; McPherson (20-3) vs. Louisburg (19-4), 7. Saturday—Championship at 6.

Class 3A boys (at Hutchinson Sports Arena)

Friday—Hesston (21-1) vs. Thomas More Prep (21-4), 3; Rock Creek (22-2) vs. Galena (22-2), 7. Saturday—Championship at 6.

Class 2A girls (at Kansas State’s Bramlage Coliseum)

Friday—Sterling (22-1) vs. Garden Plain (17-5), 3; Valley Heights (21-1) vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (18-3), 7. Saturday—Championship at 6.

Class 1A-Div. I boys (at Dodge City’s United Wireless Arena)

Friday—South Gray (23-0) vs. Ness City (17-7), 3; Little River (22-1) vs. Olpe (16-3), 7. Saturday—Championship at 6.

Class 1A-Div. II boys (at Barton Community College)

Friday—Hanover (22-1) vs. Northern Valley (14-9), 3; McPherson Elyria Christian (15-9) vs. Pawnee Heights (14-9), 7. Saturday—Championship at 6.