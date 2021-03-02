Find scores and schedules for Kansas high school basketball sub-state tournaments

Campus High guard Sterling Chapman Wichita Eagle file photo

Here are the Wichita-area schedules and scores from sub-state tournaments all over Kansas in girls and boys high school basketball.

Note: All game times listed are p.m.

6A No. 2 at Southeast

Boys

Tuesday’s semifinals—South (7-13) at Campus (16-2), 7; Derby (9-7) at Southeast (11-8), 7. Friday’s championship at 7.

Girls

Wednesday’s semifinals—Campus (4-15) at Derby (15-4), 7; South (5-14) at Southeast (14-5), 7. Saturday’s championship at 3.

6A No. 4 at Northwest

Boys

Quarterfinals—West 60, North 46. Tuesday’s semifinals—West (4-15) at Heights (13-7), 7; East (11-9) at Northwest (13-7), 7. Friday’s championship at 7.

Girls

Quarterfinals—West 32, Northwest 31. Wednesday’s semifinals—West (2-15) at Heights (14-6), 7; North (7-13) at East (11-6), 7. Saturday’s championship at 3.

5A No. 2 at Topeka West

Boys

Wednesday’s semifinals—Newton (2-17) at Topeka West (17-2), 6; Emporia (8-11) at Topeka Seaman (10-8), 7. Saturday’s championship at 3.

Girls

Tuesday’s semifinals—Newton (2-17) at Emporia (13-6), 7; Topeka West (3-15) at Topeka Seaman (6-12), 7. Friday’s championship at 7.

5A No. 3 at Andover Central

Boys

Quarterfinals—Arkansas City 54, Andover Central 51. Wednesday’s semifinals—Arkansas City (14-6) at Bishop Carroll (17-2), 7; Kapaun Mt. Carmel (15-5) at Andover (17-2), 7. Saturday’s championship at 3.

Girls

Quarterfinals—Andover 62, Arkansas City 10. Tuesday’s semifinals—Andover (9-11) at Andover Central (20-0), 7; Kapaun Mt. Carmel (12-8) at Bishop Carroll (15-3), 7. Friday’s championship at 7.

5A No. 4 at Maize South

Boys

Quarterfinals—Eisenhower 63, Goddard 60. Wednesday’s semifinals—Eisenhower (6-14) at Maize (17-2), 7; Maize South (10-9) at Valley Center (15-5), 7. Saturday’s championship at 3.

Girls

Quarterfinals—Valley Center 40, Goddard 34. Tuesday’s semifinals—Valley Center (8-13) at Maize (15-2), 7; Maize South (12-7) at Eisenhower (14-5), 7. Friday’s championship at 7.

4A No. 1 at Buhler

Boys

Quarterfinals—Nickerson 67, Ulysses 62. Tuesday’s semifinals—Nickerson (5-14) at Buhler (13-5), 7; Pratt (7-12) at McPherson (9-10), 8. Friday’s championship at 7.

Girls

Quarterfinals—Ulysses 42, Buhler 27. Tuesday semifinal—Pratt (5-15) at McPherson (16-3), 5:30. Wednesday semifinal—Ulysses (3-16) at Nickerson (17-3). Saturday’s championship at 3.

4A No. 3 at Augusta

Boys

Tuesday’s semifinals—El Dorado (4-15) at Augusta (13-5), 7; Circle (5-13) at Andale (8-11), 7. Friday’s championship at 7.

Girls

Wednesday’s semifinals—El Dorado (0-17) at Circle (13-4), 7; Augusta (5-14) at Andale (14-5), 7. Saturday’s championship at 3.

4A No. 4 at Clearwater

Boys

Quarterfinals—Clearwater 65, Winfield 44. Tuesday’s semifinals—Clearwater (7-12) at Mulvane (15-3), 7; Wellington (6-11) at Rose Hill (12-), 7. Friday’s championship at 7.

Girls

Quarterfinals—Winfield 33, Mulvane 32. Wednesday’s semifinals—Winfield (9-9) at Clearwater (13-5), 7; Rose Hill (10-7) at Wellington (11-6), 7. Saturday’s championship at 3.

3A No. 3 at Douglass

Boys

Tuesday’s quarterfinals—Neodesha (3-12) at Cheney (17-2), 7; Chaparral (8-10) at Eureka (12-8), 6; Elk Valley (4-15) at Trinity Academy (14-3), 7; Douglass (4-13) at Collegiate (13-4), 7. Friday’s semifinals—TBD. Saturday’s championship at 5.

Girls

Quarterfinals—Cheney 75, Elk Valley 12; Trinity Academy 54, Chaparral 49; Eureka 58, Douglass 38; Collegiate 56, Neodesha 53. Thursday’s semifinals—Eureka (19-2) vs. Collegiate (8-10), 5:30; Cheney (20-0) vs. Trinity Academy (12-6), 8. Saturday’s championship at 2.

3A No. 4 at Hesston

Boys

Tuesday’s quarterfinals—Halstead (0-20) at Hesston (17-1), 7; Ellsworth (10-6) at Southeast-Saline (13-7), 7; Kingman (5-12) at Lyons (14-4), 7; Smoky Valley (7-12) at Haven (14-5), 7. Friday’s semifinals—TBD. Saturday’s championship at 5.

Girls

Quarterfinals—Halstead 49, Lyons 26; Haven 41, Smoky Valley 32; Southeast-Saline 55, Kingman 31; Hesston 59, Ellsworth 29. Thursday’s semifinals—Halstead (18-3) vs. Haven (6-13), 5:30; Southeast-Saline (15-6) vs. Hesston (14-6), 8. Saturday’s championship at 2.

2A No. 3 at Ell-Saline

Boys

Quarterfinals—Hillsboro 68, Ell-Saline 32; Moundridge 59, Sedgwick 50; Sacred Heart 76, Bennington 28; Hutchinson Trinity 59, Inman 51. Thursday’s semifinals—Hillsboro (17-3) vs. Moundridge (14-7), 5:30; Sacred Heart (15-3) vs. Hutchinson Trinity (14-7), 8. Saturday’s championship at 2.

Girls

Tuesday’s quarterfinals—Ell-Saline (6-13) at Hillsboro (16-3), 7; Sedgwick (9-9) at Bennington (8-7), 7; Inman (7-12) at Moundridge (14-5), 7; Hutchinson Trinity (9-11) at Sacred Heart (10-7), 7. Friday’s semifinals—TBD. Saturday’s championship at 5.

2A No. 4 at Garden Plain

Boys

Quarterfinals—Conway Springs 53, Sedan 40; Garden Plain 61, Dexter-Cedar Vale 41; Belle Plaine 84, Independent 58; West Elk 56, Bluestem 41. Thursday’s semifinals—Belle Plaine (12-5) vs. West Elk (12-5), 5:30; Conway Springs (5-14) vs. Garden Plain (11-5), 8. Saturday’s championship at 2.

Girls

Tuesday’s quarterfinals—Dexter Cedar-Vale (3-12) at Sedan (13-5), 7; Bluestem (8-10) at Independent (11-8), 7; Conway Springs (4-16) at Garden Plain (13-5), 7; Belle Plaine (7-12) at West Elk (11-5), 7. Friday’s semifinals—TBD. Saturday’s championship at 5.

2A No. 5 at Chase County

Boys

Quarterfinals—Berean Academy 64, Herington 21; Central Heights 63, Yates Center 41; Lyndon 58, Remington 19; Chase County 57, Marion 41. Thursday’s semifinals—Berean Academy (18-2) vs. Central Heights (10-10), 5:30; Lyndon (14-4) vs. Chase County (14-6), 8. Saturday’s championship at 2.

Girls

Tuesday’s Quarterfinals—Marion (1-18) at Chase County (12-5), 7; Central Heights (7-12) at Lyndon (9-9), 7; Remington (3-12) at Berean Academy (13-6), 7; Yates Center (6-11) at Herington (9-6), 7. Friday’s semifinals—TBD. Saturday’s championship at 5.

1A Div. I No. 4 at Norwich

Boys

Quarterfinals—Pratt Skyline 58, Caldwell 46; St. John-Hudson 42, Macksville 32; Pretty Prairie 68, Fairfield 48. Friday’s semifinals—St. John-Hudson (8-12) vs. Pretty Prairie (13-6), 5:30; Norwich (13-3) vs. Pratt Skyline (11-6), 8. Saturday’s championship at 5.

Girls

Quarterfinals—Pratt Skyline 46, Fairfield 23; Norwich 46, Caldwell 12; St. John-Hudson 44, Macksville 26. Thursday’s semifinals—Pretty Prairie (17-3) vs. Pratt Skyline (9-8), 5:30; Norwich (15-3) vs. St. John-Hudson (12-8), 8. Saturday’s championship at 2.

1A Div. I No. 8 at Flinthills

Boys

Quarterfinals—Oxford 62, Oswego 52; Flinthills 61, Udall 60. Friday’s semifinals—Wichita Classical (14-3) vs. Oxford (5-12), 5:30; Burden-Central (6-13) vs. Flinthills (5-11), 8. Saturday’s championship at 5.

Girls

Quarterfinals—Burden-Central 40, Oswego 27; Oxford 28, Wichita Classical 12. Thursday’s semifinals—Udall (6-11) vs. Oxford (4-7), 5:30; Flinthills (9-9) vs. Burden-Central (5-15), 8. Saturday’s championship at 2.

1A Div. II No. 1 at Attica

Boys

Quarterfinals—Stafford 56, Cunningham 45; South Haven 64, South Barber 41; Hutchinson Central Christian 57, Argonia 20. Friday’s semifinals—South Haven (12-5) vs. Hutchinson Central Christian (11-7), 5:30; Attica (14-3) vs. Stafford (4-14), 8. Saturday’s championship at 5.

Girls

Quarterfinals—Attica 52, South Haven 47; Hutchinson Central Christian 49, Stafford 29; Argonia 48, South Barber 34. Thursday’s semifinals—Hutchinson Central Christian (13-4) vs. Argonia (11-4), 5:30; Cunningham (16-2) vs. Attica (12-6), 8. Saturday’s championship at 2.