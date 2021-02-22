League championship week: Breaking down the high school basketball league races

Bishop Carroll’s Enrique Lankford The Wichita Eagle

Heading into the final week of the Kansas high school basketball regular season, Varsity Kansas takes a look at the league races shaping up from around the area.

Here is who has the title locked up, who is still in contention and the must-win games coming up in this week’s schedule.

Updated league standings.

City League boys

Standings: Bishop Carroll 12-1, Heights 10-4, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 10-5, Northwest 9-5, East 7-7, Southeast 6-8, South 5-9, West 2-10, North 1-13.

Carroll wrapped up its second straight City League title last Wednesday when the Golden Eagles topped rival Kapaun, 62-45, and Southeast upset Heights, 51-49, in overtime. With only two games left in the season, Carroll has the cushion it needs over contenders like Heights (No. 8 in 6A), Kapaun (No. 9 in 5A), Northwest (No. 9 in 6A) and Southeast (No. 10 in 6A). Tuesday’s season finale when Carroll hosts Heights should still be a fun one.

City League girls

Standings: Carroll 12-1, Heights 12-2, Southeast 10-4, Kapaun 9-6, East 7-6, South 5-8, North 4-10, Northwest 1-13, West 0-10.

It’s looking like the title will be decided in the regular-season finale on Tuesday when Carroll hosts Heights. Both teams play on Monday, but are heavily favored. Because Carroll had one league game canceled and Heights will play a full 16-game league slate, Tuesday’s winner should be the outright champion of the City League. After losing to East early in the season, Carroll recovered by winning at Heights last month and own a half-game lead over Heights after the top-10 Falcons were stunned last Wednesday in a 62-56 loss to a Southeast team that has now won nine of its last 11 games.

AV-CTL Div. I boys

Standings: Campus 7-1, Maize 7-2, Salina South 7-2, Maize South 5-5, Derby 4-5, Hutchinson 2-7, Newton 0-11.

Once again AV-CTL Div. I has proven to be one of the toughest leagues in the state, as Campus (No. 5 in 6A), Maize (No. 3 in 5A) and Salina South (No. 2 in 5A) are state title contenders with teams like Maize South and Derby capable of winning on any given night. The league title will be decided in the final week of the season, as Campus (7-1), Maize (7-2) and Salina South (7-2) could all win outright or share the title. The first major domino to fall will on Tuesday when Salina South travels to Maize with the winner having the best chance to potentially share the title with Campus and the loser essentially being eliminated. If Maize wins, then it will need to win at Hutchinson on Thursday and then need some help from Salina South to knock off Campus on the road on Thursday to share the title. Meanwhile, Campus controls its fate and plays its final three games (Hutchinson, Salina South, Maize South) at home this week.

AV-CTL Div. I girls

Standings: Derby 8-1, Maize 8-1, Maize South 7-3, Hutchinson 4-4, Salina South 3-7, Newton 2-9, Campus 1-8.

Games played could end up deciding this league championship, even though Derby (No. 7 in 6A) and Maize (No. 3 in 5A) are the clear two best teams and they split their season series. Both teams have identical 8-1 league records entering the final week, but Derby could gain the advantage for the simple reason it plays three league games this week (at Hutchinson, Maize South, at Newton) while Maize only plays two (Salina South, at Hutchinson). Unless Maize is able to reschedule its postponed game against Hutchinson, the Eagles might fall just short of a deserved share of the league title.

AV-CTL Div. II boys

League standings: Andover 10-0, Valley Center 10-1, Arkansas City 5-4, Eisenhower 4-6, Salina Central 4-7, Andover Central 3-7, Goddard 0-11.

The league championship will be on the line on Tuesday when Andover (10-0) travels to Valley Center (10-1) for a Class 5A top-10 showdown. The Trojans (No. 4 in 5A) won the first meeting, 70-64, on Feb. 2, but the Hornets (No. 10 in 5A) have won five in a row since to set up their game of the year on Tuesday. It is worth pointing out that Andover would also have to take care of business against Eisenhower, a team that took it to overtime earlier this season, in its regular-season finale on Friday.

AV-CTL Div. II girls

League standings: Andover Central 10-0, Salina Central 9-2, Eisenhower 7-3, Andover 5-5, Valley Center 4-7, Goddard 1-10, Arkansas City 0-9.

No team has been able to come closer than seven points this season against Andover Central, which has rolled to an 18-0 record and No. 1 ranking in 5A. The Jaguars are simply a cut above this season and they can wrap up the outright league title on Monday with a win at Ark City. Andover Central was able to sweep a talented Salina Central (No. 6 in 5A) team and can do the same with a win in the regular-season finale on Tuesday at Eisenhower (No. 7 in 5A).

AV-CTL Div. II boys

League standings: McPherson 7-1, Buhler 6-2, Augusta 6-2, Circle 2-6, Winfield 2-6, El Dorado 1-7.

While the overall record (9-8) looks a little strange for McPherson, the league record (7-1) is right in line with the Bullpups’ proud tradition. Now McPherson controls its destiny for another league title, thanks to sweeping the season series against Buhler (No. 2 in 4A). But the league title is still up for grabs between McPherson (7-1), Buhler (6-2) and Augusta (6-2) with a very real possibility of a three-way tie for first place. The game to pay attention to this week is on Tuesday when Augusta (No. 6 in 4A) travels to McPherson. A win for the Bullpups would keep them in the driver’s seat with only a home game against Circle left from an outright league title. But if Augusta pulls off the season sweep over McPherson, then it would guarantee itself at least a share of the league title, and Buhler could force its way in for a three-way tie if it takes care of business against El Dorado and Winfield. That would create a rare scenario where all three teams swept one another (McPherson over Buhler, Buhler over Augusta, Augusta over McPherson).

AV-CTL Div. III girls

League standings: McPherson 8-0, Circle 6-1, Winfield 3-4, Augusta 3-5, Buhler 2-6, El Dorado 0-6.

Two top-10 teams in 4A will decide the league title in the regular-season finale when Circle (No. 8) travels to McPherson (No. 3). But the Bullpups have proven to be a cut above their league competition this season, as they have an average margin of victory of 40.5 points in their eight league games. McPherson won the first meeting of the season 62-34 at Circle on Jan. 15.

AV-CTL Div. IV boys

League standings: Rose Hill 6-1, Collegiate 6-1, Mulvane 5-2, Andale 3-5, Wellington 1-6, Clearwater 1-7.

No team has been hotter than Rose Hill in the month of February, as the Rockets have won five straight games, including a road win over Mulvane to establish themselves as a title contender. If Rose Hill (at Andale) and Collegiate (at Wellington) both survive road games on Tuesday, then it would set up a winner-take-all game on Thursday for the outright league title with Rose Hill hosting Collegiate. The Rockets won the first meeting, 68-57, at Collegiate on Jan. 15. If both Rose Hill (6-1) and Collegiate (6-1) should trip up this week, Mulvane (5-2) could be there for a share of the league title with wins over Clearwater and Andale this week.

AV-CTL Div. IV girls

League standings: Andale 7-0, Rose Hill 4-2, Clearwater 5-3, Wellington 3-3, Collegiate 1-5, Mulvane 0-7.

Because Rose Hill (4-2) won’t play enough games to catch Andale (7-0) in the standings, the Indians actually wrapped up the outright league title with their 37-27 win at Collegiate on Friday. The Rockets did well to move up to second place with a 47-41 win over Clearwater (No. 9 in 4A) last Friday. Even though they can’t catch Andale, Rose Hill could hand the Indians their first league loss of the season when the two teams meet in Andale on Tuesday. Andale won the first meeting 49-35 at Rose Hill on Jan. 12.

Central Plains boys

League standings: Cheney 7.5-0.5, Trinity 4.5-0.5, Belle Plaine 6-2, Garden Plain 5-2, Chaparral 4-3, Medicine Lodge 3.5-4.5, Kingman 2.5-4.5, Conway Springs 2.5-6.5, Independent 1.5-6.5, Douglass 0-7.

After splitting the season series, Cheney (No. 2 in 3A) and Trinity (No. 10 in 3A) both control their destiny to share the league title. Cheney has just one game left (at Independent on Tuesday), while Trinity has a full slate of three games this week — at Belle Plaine on Monday, then at home against Kingman on Tuesday and Douglass on Thursday. The most important league game of the week happens Monday night when Trinity travels to third-place Belle Plaine (No. 6 in 2A). Trinity did well to earn a split with Cheney by winning on the road 54-50 earlier this month, but still need to top a talented Belle Plaine team to earn a share of the league title.

Central Plains girls

League standings: Cheney 9-0, Trinity 5.5-1.5, Garden Plain 5.5-1.5, Independent 5-3, Chaparral 5-3, Kingman 3-5, Douglass 2-5, Belle Plaine 2-7, Medicine Lodge 1.5-6.5, Conway Springs 1.5-6.5.

It has been a truly dominant season from Cheney, which is 18-0 this season and ranked No. 1 in Class 3A. While everyone else is fighting for second place, the Cardinals were a cut above this season and can wrap up their undefeated regular season Tuesday at Independent. Since a rough start to the season, Trinity has won seven of its last eight league games, including an impressive 57-44 road win over Garden Plain (No. 4 in 2A) last Friday.

Central Kansas boys

League standings: Hesston 7-1, Hillsboro 6-1, Haven 6-2, Lyons 4-2, Hoisington 5-3, Smoky Valley 3-4, Pratt 3-5, Larned 1.5-5.5, Nickerson 1.5-5.5, Halstead 0-8.

This has quietly been one of the stronger years in the CKL, as Hesston (No. 3 in 3A), Hillsboro (No. 4 in 2A) and Hoisington (No. 7 in 3A) are all top-10 teams with Haven not far behind. The game to pay the most attention to for the league race is on Tuesday when Haven travels to Hesston for a highly-anticipated showdown. If Hesston wins, it secures no worse than a share of the league title. If Haven wins, then it will finish in a tie with Hesston and root for either Nickerson or Larned to upset Hillsboro. Meanwhile, if Hillsboro takes care of business in its two games this week, then it would guarantee itself no worse than a share of the title (if Hesston wins) or the outright title (if Haven wins).

Central Kansas girls

League standings: Nickerson 8-0, Hillsboro 6-1, Halstead 6-2, Hesston 5.5-2.5, Smoky Valley 4.5-3.5, Hoisington 3-5, Haven 2.5-5.5, Lyons 1-6, Pratt 1-6, Larned 0.5-6.5.

Nickerson (No. 4 in 4A) will look to complete an undefeated league title season with its regular-season finale at Hillsboro (No. 2 in 2A) on Tuesday. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season, as Nickerson beat Halstead (40-34) while Hillsboro lost to Halstead (43-31) for the lone difference in the team’s records. Halstead (No. 7 in 3A) would have had a chance to share the league title, but suffered a 44-31 upset to Hesston last Saturday. Nickerson can win the title outright with a win over Hillsboro, while the Trojans would need a win over Halstead on Tuesday and then another home win over Larned on Thursday in order to share the title with Nickerson.