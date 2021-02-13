Find Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores and updated standings (Feb. 12)

Rose Hill junior guard Adriel Smith is averaging 26 points and 7 rebounds per game for the Rockets so far this season. Courtesy

Here are the list of scores and updated team records for the area’s high school basketball teams following Friday’s games.

(Updated team-by-team results for every boys team and girls team in the City League, all AV-CTL divisions, Central Plains League and Central Kansas League.)

Friday’s games

Boys

Heights 55, South 38

Records: Heights 11-5, 9-3; South 5-10, 3-8.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 61, East 50

Records: Kapaun 12-4, 8-4; East 8-8, 6-6.

Northwest 65, Southeast 63

Records: Northwest 10-6, 7-5; Southeast 9-7, 5-7.

Derby 74, Salina South 68

Records: Derby 7-6, 4-4; Salina South 13-1, 6-1.

Maize 65, Campus 56

Records: Maize 14-2, 4-2; Campus 12-2, 5-1.

Arkansas City 55, Hutchinson 50

Records: Ark City 11-5, Hutchinson 5-9.

Maize South 59, Newton 49

Records: Maize South 8-7, 4-5; Newton 1-14, 0-8.

Andover 75, Andover Central 59

Records: Andover 14-2, 9-0; Andover Central 2-9, 2-6.

Salina Central 51, Goddard 30

Records: Salina Central 6-10, 4-5; Goddard 1-13, 0-9.

Valley Center 56, Eisenhower 47

Records: Valley Center 13-4, 8-1; Eisenhower 4-12, 3-5.

Augusta 61, Winfield 43

Records: Augusta 11-4, 5-1; Winfield 1-14, 1-5.

Buhler 60, Circle 50

Records: Buhler 11-4, 5-1; Circle 4-10, 2-4.

McPherson 57, El Dorado 47

Records: McPherson 7-7, 5-1; El Dorado 3-13, 0-6.

Andale 64, Wellington 58

Records: Andale 6-9, 2-4; Wellington 6-9, 1-5.

Collegiate 46, Clearwater 45

Records: Collegiate 11-4, 5-1; Clearwater 6-9, 1-5.

Rose Hill 68, Mulvane 60

Records: Rose Hill 10-5, 5-1; Mulvane 13-3, 4-2.

Belle Plaine 47, Conway Springs 31

Records: Belle Plaine 10-2, 3-1; Conway Springs 2-12, 0-5.

Chaparral 60, Kingman 54

Records: Chaparral 6-9, 2-2; Kingman 3-10, 2-3.

Cheney 73, Garden Plain 41

Records: Cheney 14-2, 4-1; Garden Plain 9-3, 4-1.

Medicine Lodge 55, Douglass 41

Records: Medicine Lodge 8-9, 3-3; Douglass 4-10, 0-4.

Trinity Academy 78, Independent 37

Records: Trinity 11-3, 5-0; Independent 3-8, 1-4.

Haven 48, Lyons 29

Records: Haven 12-4, 4-2; Lyons 11-4, 3-2.

Hoisington 57, Pratt 43

Records: Hoisington 13-3, 4-2; Pratt 7-10, 2-4.

Larned 58, Halstead 30

Records: Larned 6-10, 1-5; Halstead 0-17, 0-6.

Smoky Valley 61, Nickerson 30

Records: Smoky Valley 6-9, 3-2; Nickerson 4-13, 2-4.

Girls

East 50, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 48

Records: East 8-6, 6-6; Kapaun 10-6, 8-4.

Heights 67, South 32

Records: Heights 12-4, 11-1; South 3-12, 3-8.

Southeast 71, Northwest 3

Records: Southeast 11-5, 8-4; Northwest 1-15, 1-11.

Derby 45, Salina South 26

Records: Derby 12-4, 7-1; Salina South 6-10, 2-7.

Maize 60, Campus 25

Records: Maize 13-1, 7-1; Campus 4-11, 1-6.

Maize South 53, Newton 30

Records: Maize South 11-5, 6-3; Newton 1-14, 1-7.

Hutchinson 51, Arkansas City 17

Records: Hutchinson 7-8, Ark City 0-16.

Andover Central 54, Andover 43

Records: Andover Central 15-0, 8-0; Andover 6-10, 5-4.

Eisenhower 47, Valley Center 32

Records: Eisenhower 12-4, 5-3; Valley Center 7-10, 4-5.

Salina Central 66, Goddard 34

Records: Salina Central 12-4, 7-2; Goddard 6-10, 1-8.

Circle 57, Buhler 33

Records: Circle 11-4, 5-1; Buhler 3-13, 2-4.

McPherson 66, El Dorado 29

Records: McPherson 12-2, 6-0; El Dorado 0-16, 0-6.

Andale 52, Wellington 37

Records: Andale 11-4, 5-0; Wellington 8-6, 2-3.

Clearwater 48, Collegiate 42

Records: Clearwater 12-3, 5-1; Collegiate 6-8, 1-4.

Rose Hill 38, Mulvane 37

Records: Rose Hill 9-6, 3-2; Mulvane 3-13, 0-6.

Chaparral 49, Kingman 33

Records: Chaparral 10-5, 2-3; Kingman 4-11, 3-2.

Cheney 54, Garden Plain 50

Records: Cheney 16-0, 6-0; Garden Plain 11-4, 4-1.

Conway Springs 39, Belle Plaine 34

Records: Conway Springs 4-11, 1-4; Belle Plaine 6-10, 1-4.

Medicine Lodge 36, Douglass 30

Records: Medicine Lodge 2-12, 1-5; Douglass 4-9, 0-4.

Trinity Academy 60, Independent 36

Records: Trinity 9-6, 4-1; Independent 7-7, 3-1.

Halstead 63, Larned 26

Records: Halstead 15-2, 5-1; Larned 2-14, 0-6.

Haven 52, Lyons 45

Records: Haven 6-10, 2-4; Lyons 3-9, 1-4.

Hoisington 43, Pratt 35

Records: Hoisington 6-10, 2-4; Pratt 4-13, 1-4.

Nickerson 56, Smoky Valley 34

Records: Nickerson 15-2, 6-0; Smoky Valley 10-7, 2-4.

Thursday’s games

Boys

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 67, Trinity Academy 41

Records: Kapaun 11-4, Trinity 10-3.

Maize South 58, Goddard 49

Records: Maize South 7-7, Goddard 1-12.

Chaparral 60, Conway Springs 45

Records: Chaparral 5-9, Conway Springs 2-11.

Kingman 73, Douglass 41

Records: Kingman 3-9, 2-2; Douglass 4-9, 0-3.

Bluestem 58, Halstead 53

Records: Bluestem 4-12, Halstead 0-16.

Hesston 44, Hillsboro 30

Records: Hesston 14-1, 5-1; Hillsboro 13-3, 5-1.

Girls

Hillsboro 42, Hesston 35

Records: Hillsboro 15-2, 6-1; Hesston 10-6, 4-2.

Kingman 37, Douglass 31

Records: Kingman 4-10, 3-1; Douglass 4-8, 0-3.