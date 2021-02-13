Varsity Basketball
Find Friday’s Kansas high school basketball scores and updated standings (Feb. 12)
Here are the list of scores and updated team records for the area’s high school basketball teams following Friday’s games.
(Updated team-by-team results for every boys team and girls team in the City League, all AV-CTL divisions, Central Plains League and Central Kansas League.)
Friday’s games
Boys
Heights 55, South 38
Records: Heights 11-5, 9-3; South 5-10, 3-8.
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 61, East 50
Records: Kapaun 12-4, 8-4; East 8-8, 6-6.
Northwest 65, Southeast 63
Records: Northwest 10-6, 7-5; Southeast 9-7, 5-7.
Derby 74, Salina South 68
Records: Derby 7-6, 4-4; Salina South 13-1, 6-1.
Maize 65, Campus 56
Records: Maize 14-2, 4-2; Campus 12-2, 5-1.
Arkansas City 55, Hutchinson 50
Records: Ark City 11-5, Hutchinson 5-9.
Maize South 59, Newton 49
Records: Maize South 8-7, 4-5; Newton 1-14, 0-8.
Andover 75, Andover Central 59
Records: Andover 14-2, 9-0; Andover Central 2-9, 2-6.
Salina Central 51, Goddard 30
Records: Salina Central 6-10, 4-5; Goddard 1-13, 0-9.
Valley Center 56, Eisenhower 47
Records: Valley Center 13-4, 8-1; Eisenhower 4-12, 3-5.
Augusta 61, Winfield 43
Records: Augusta 11-4, 5-1; Winfield 1-14, 1-5.
Buhler 60, Circle 50
Records: Buhler 11-4, 5-1; Circle 4-10, 2-4.
McPherson 57, El Dorado 47
Records: McPherson 7-7, 5-1; El Dorado 3-13, 0-6.
Andale 64, Wellington 58
Records: Andale 6-9, 2-4; Wellington 6-9, 1-5.
Collegiate 46, Clearwater 45
Records: Collegiate 11-4, 5-1; Clearwater 6-9, 1-5.
Rose Hill 68, Mulvane 60
Records: Rose Hill 10-5, 5-1; Mulvane 13-3, 4-2.
Belle Plaine 47, Conway Springs 31
Records: Belle Plaine 10-2, 3-1; Conway Springs 2-12, 0-5.
Chaparral 60, Kingman 54
Records: Chaparral 6-9, 2-2; Kingman 3-10, 2-3.
Cheney 73, Garden Plain 41
Records: Cheney 14-2, 4-1; Garden Plain 9-3, 4-1.
Medicine Lodge 55, Douglass 41
Records: Medicine Lodge 8-9, 3-3; Douglass 4-10, 0-4.
Trinity Academy 78, Independent 37
Records: Trinity 11-3, 5-0; Independent 3-8, 1-4.
Haven 48, Lyons 29
Records: Haven 12-4, 4-2; Lyons 11-4, 3-2.
Hoisington 57, Pratt 43
Records: Hoisington 13-3, 4-2; Pratt 7-10, 2-4.
Larned 58, Halstead 30
Records: Larned 6-10, 1-5; Halstead 0-17, 0-6.
Smoky Valley 61, Nickerson 30
Records: Smoky Valley 6-9, 3-2; Nickerson 4-13, 2-4.
Girls
East 50, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 48
Records: East 8-6, 6-6; Kapaun 10-6, 8-4.
Heights 67, South 32
Records: Heights 12-4, 11-1; South 3-12, 3-8.
Southeast 71, Northwest 3
Records: Southeast 11-5, 8-4; Northwest 1-15, 1-11.
Derby 45, Salina South 26
Records: Derby 12-4, 7-1; Salina South 6-10, 2-7.
Maize 60, Campus 25
Records: Maize 13-1, 7-1; Campus 4-11, 1-6.
Maize South 53, Newton 30
Records: Maize South 11-5, 6-3; Newton 1-14, 1-7.
Hutchinson 51, Arkansas City 17
Records: Hutchinson 7-8, Ark City 0-16.
Andover Central 54, Andover 43
Records: Andover Central 15-0, 8-0; Andover 6-10, 5-4.
Eisenhower 47, Valley Center 32
Records: Eisenhower 12-4, 5-3; Valley Center 7-10, 4-5.
Salina Central 66, Goddard 34
Records: Salina Central 12-4, 7-2; Goddard 6-10, 1-8.
Circle 57, Buhler 33
Records: Circle 11-4, 5-1; Buhler 3-13, 2-4.
McPherson 66, El Dorado 29
Records: McPherson 12-2, 6-0; El Dorado 0-16, 0-6.
Andale 52, Wellington 37
Records: Andale 11-4, 5-0; Wellington 8-6, 2-3.
Clearwater 48, Collegiate 42
Records: Clearwater 12-3, 5-1; Collegiate 6-8, 1-4.
Rose Hill 38, Mulvane 37
Records: Rose Hill 9-6, 3-2; Mulvane 3-13, 0-6.
Chaparral 49, Kingman 33
Records: Chaparral 10-5, 2-3; Kingman 4-11, 3-2.
Cheney 54, Garden Plain 50
Records: Cheney 16-0, 6-0; Garden Plain 11-4, 4-1.
Conway Springs 39, Belle Plaine 34
Records: Conway Springs 4-11, 1-4; Belle Plaine 6-10, 1-4.
Medicine Lodge 36, Douglass 30
Records: Medicine Lodge 2-12, 1-5; Douglass 4-9, 0-4.
Trinity Academy 60, Independent 36
Records: Trinity 9-6, 4-1; Independent 7-7, 3-1.
Halstead 63, Larned 26
Records: Halstead 15-2, 5-1; Larned 2-14, 0-6.
Haven 52, Lyons 45
Records: Haven 6-10, 2-4; Lyons 3-9, 1-4.
Hoisington 43, Pratt 35
Records: Hoisington 6-10, 2-4; Pratt 4-13, 1-4.
Nickerson 56, Smoky Valley 34
Records: Nickerson 15-2, 6-0; Smoky Valley 10-7, 2-4.
Thursday’s games
Boys
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 67, Trinity Academy 41
Records: Kapaun 11-4, Trinity 10-3.
Maize South 58, Goddard 49
Records: Maize South 7-7, Goddard 1-12.
Chaparral 60, Conway Springs 45
Records: Chaparral 5-9, Conway Springs 2-11.
Kingman 73, Douglass 41
Records: Kingman 3-9, 2-2; Douglass 4-9, 0-3.
Bluestem 58, Halstead 53
Records: Bluestem 4-12, Halstead 0-16.
Hesston 44, Hillsboro 30
Records: Hesston 14-1, 5-1; Hillsboro 13-3, 5-1.
Girls
Hillsboro 42, Hesston 35
Records: Hillsboro 15-2, 6-1; Hesston 10-6, 4-2.
Kingman 37, Douglass 31
Records: Kingman 4-10, 3-1; Douglass 4-8, 0-3.
Comments