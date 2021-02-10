Tuesday’s basketball scores, standings: Vote for Varsity Kansas Top Player (Feb. 9)

Cheney’s Kylee Scheer The Wichita Eagle

After compiling the game scores and the top player statistics from the area’s Kansas high school basketball games on Tuesday night, here are the four candidates for the Varsity Kansas Top Player of the week for boys and girls.

Last week, Belle Plaine’s Eli Wiseman and Rose Hill’s Lexie Rose won the Varsity Kansas Top Player poll for their performances on Friday, Feb. 5. Wiseman, a senior guard, scored 35 points in Belle Plaine’s 84-68 win over Independent, while Rose paced the Rockets with a team-high 17 points in their 47-46 win over Winfield.

Boys’ Top Player candidates

Maize’s Winston Bing

The steady senior guard for Maize led the Eagles with 18 points in a rivalry-game 62-53 victory over Maize South. The Eagles won their fourth straight game and improved to 13-2 this season.

Valley Center’s Gabe Phillips

Phillips rose to the occasion in the clutch, knocking down the game-tying three-pointer in the closing seconds to force overtime, where the Hornets eventually won 66-63 over Arkansas City. Phillips scored 21 points and notched a double-double with 10 rebounds, as Valley Center improved to 12-4 overall and 7-1 in AV-CTL Div. II play.

Rose Hill’s Adriel Smith

The Wichita transfer was back to his high-scoring ways in Rose Hill’s 71-58 upset over Augusta, as Smith poured in a game-high 29 points. Rose Hill has won eight of its last 10 games and improved to 9-5 this season.

Campus’ Zion Young

The sophomore exploded for a season-high 25 points to lead Campus in scoring in a 77-58 victory over Newton. The Colts won their 11th straight game and improved to 12-1 this season, while remaining a perfect 5-0 in AV-CTL Div. I play.

Girls’ Top Player candidates

Valley Center’s Anna Eldridge

Eldridge erupted for a season-high 25 points and outscored the entire Arkansas City team by herself in Valley Center’s 58-23 victory. The Hornets improved to 7-9 this season.

Southeast’s Jaila Harding

The Southeast senior star scored a game-high 25 points, as the Golden Buffaloes picked up an impressive 70-32 victory over North in City League play and improved to 10-5 this season.

Cheney’s Kylee Scheer

The senior scoring machine produced a game-high 27 points in Cheney’s dominant 68-39 victory over Trinity Academy. The Cardinals improved to 15-0 this season, as Scheer has been one of the state’s top scorers at any level this year.

Andover Central’s Bailey Wilborn

The senior was once again brilliant in Andover Central’s 67-57 win over Derby, as Wilborn finished with 24 points. The Jaguars knocked off another state-ranked team to improve to 14-0 this season.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

Bishop Carroll 53, Northwest 43

Carroll 20 11 10 12 — 53

Northwest 18 9 6 13 — 46

Carroll (14-2, 11-1): Lankford 20, Littlejohn 9, Nguyen 8, Reid 6, Rottinghaus 4, Polley 4, Loveless 2.

Northwest (9-6, 6-5): McGee 11, Moore 9, Williams 9, Verbek 5, Yandell 5, Hoover 4, Duncan 2, Brown 1.

Heights 47, East 39

Heights

East 10 4 13 12 — 39

Heights (10-5, 8-3): 15 9 11 12 — 47East (8-7, 6-5): Jones 15, King 11, White 9, Kaufman 3, Trezvant 1.

Heights (10-5, 8-3): Frierson 13, Neal 12, Williams 9, Palmer 6, Miller 4, Kemp 3.

Records: Heights 10-5, 8-3; East 8-7, 6-5.

Southeast 66, North 39

Records: Southeast 9-6, 5-6; North 2-14, 1-11.

Campus 77, Newton 58

Newton 12 17 20 9 — 58

Campus 19 17 29 12 — 77

Newton (6-7, 3-5): Brackeen 15, Petz 12, Mius 12, Dorrell 8, Slechta 6, Ruh 3, Edwards 2.

Campus (12-1, 5-0): Young 25, Chapman 23, Strong 8, Hall 8, Burton 7, Sutter 3, Sosa 3.

Derby 55, Andover Central 30

Records: Derby 6-6, Andover Central 2-8.

Maize 62, Maize South 53

Maize South 12 16 16 9 — 53

Maize 11 13 18 20 — 62

Maize South (6-7, 3-5): Scott 19, Atwater 10, Buchanan 9, Askren 5, Gholar 5, Clyne 2, Fitchpatrick 1.

Maize (13-2, 5-2): Bing 18, Johnson 16, Grill 12, Harrod 6, Hanna 6, Belcher 2, Gustafson 2.

Salina South 64, Hutchinson 60

Records: Salina South 13-0, 6-0; Hutchinson 5-8, 2-6.

Andover 58, Goddard 52

Records: Andover 13-2, 8-0; Goddard 1-11, 0-8.

Eisenhower 48, Salina Central 47

Records: Eisenhower 4-11, 3-4; Salina Central 5-10, 3-5.

Valley Center 66, Arkansas City 63 (OT)

Valley Center 16 14 19 11 6 — 66

Ark City 14 23 8 15 3 — 63

Valley Center (12-4, 7-1): Phillips 21, Isaacs 18, Harden 10, Simmons 7, Dalrymple 6, Schmelzle 3, Ashley 2, Wilson 1.

Ark City (10-5, 4-4): Merz 21, Stewart 17, O’Toole 12, Clark 6, Welch 5, Pierce 2.

Buhler 62, Great Bend 41

Records: Buhler 10-4, Great Bend 4-10.

Mulvane 60, El Dorado 43

El Dorado 9 5 12 17 — 43

Mulvane 8 16 13 23 — 60

Records: Mulvane 13-2, El Dorado 3-12.

Rose Hill 71, Augusta 58

Augusta 18 8 16 16 — 58

Rose Hill 14 11 22 24 — 71

Augusta (10-4): Wilcox 21, McDaniel 18, Parker 12, Andrews 4, Roberts 3.

Rose Hill (9-5): Smith 29, Landrig 11, Simoneau 10, Nolan 8, Koehler 6, Easley 5, Brownlee 2.

Chaparral 61, Medicine Lodge 58 (OT)

Records: Chaparral 4-9, 1-2; Medicine Lodge 7-9, 2-3.

Trinity Academy 54, Cheney 50

Cheney 15 6 13 16 — 50

Trinity 16 10 22 6 — 54

Cheney (13-2, 3-1): Grace 23, Middleton 10, H. Voth 9, J. Voth 6, Dashier 2.

Trinity (10-2, 4-0): Williams 12, Hill 12, Rucker 10, Gerber 9, Perez 6, Charles 3, Izard 2.

Hesston 45, Hoisington 37

Records: Hesston 13-1, 4-1; Hoisington 12-3, 3-2.

Hillsboro 61, Haven 53

Hillsboro 14 13 10 24 — 61

Haven 11 12 12 18 — 53

Hillsboro (13-2, 5-0): B. Ratzlaff 20, G. Ratzlaff 15, Wichert 11, Boldt 7, Potucek 5, Linnens 3.

Haven (11-4, 3-2): Roper 19, Jacques 18, Yoder 7, Barlow 4, Shingleton 3, Schrag 2.

Nickerson 55, Larned 50

Records: Nickerson 4-12, 2-3; Larned 5-10, 0-5.

Pratt 57, Halstead 26

Records: Pratt 7-9, 2-3; Halstead 0-15, 0-5.

Girls

Bishop Carroll 87, Northwest 15

Records: Carroll 12-3, 11-1; Northwest 1-14, 1-10.

Heights 49, East 41

Records: Heights 11-4, 10-1; East 7-6, 5-6.

Southeast 70, North 32

Records: Southeast 10-5, 7-4; North 7-9, 4-8.

Andover Central 67, Derby 57

Derby 19 10 16 12 — 57

Andover Central 12 28 17 10 — 67

Derby (11-4): Brown 16, Boettger 14, Cobbens 13, Smith 8, Schomp 3, Roland 2, White 1.

Andover Central (14-0): Harshaw 25, Wilborn 24, Stearns 11, Amekporfor 4, Wheatley 2, Newfarmer 1.

Newton 46, Campus 32

Records: Newton 1-13, 1-6; Campus 4-10, 1-5.

Hutchinson 42, Salina South 32

Records: Hutchinson 6-8, 4-3; Salina South 6-9, 2-6.

Maize 51, Maize South 38

Maize South 9 0 15 14 — 38

Maize 10 19 9 13 — 51

Maize South (10-5, 5-3): Clay 11, Lowe 9, Kennedy 5, Davison 4, McCarun 4, Vehling 3, Shafer 2.

Maize (12-1, 6-1): Pierce 11, Wedman 10, Frenchers 10, Holmes 9, Miller 8, Martinez 2, Lambert 1.

Andover 48, Goddard 37

Records: Andover 6-9, 5-3; Goddard 6-9, 1-7.

Salina Central 66, Eisenhower 45

Salina Central 11 24 15 16 — 66

Eisenhower 10 15 9 11 — 45

Salina Central (11-4, 6-2): Kierscht 26, Cunningham 14, Samilton 11, Williams 8, Vidricksen 3, Stewart 3, Polk-Derby 1.

Eisenhower (11-4, 4-3): Nicholson 21, Ryan 8, Dameron 7, Verbeck 4, Respress 2, Burkholder 2, Henry 1.

Valley Center 58, Arkansas City 23

Records: Valley Center 7-9, 4-4; Ark City 0-15, 0-8.

Great Bend 62, Buhler 33

Great Bend 15 28 15 4 — 62

Buhler 9 9 10 5 — 33

Great Bend (6-8): Spray 16, Unruh 14, Latham 10, Harbaugh 8, Hall 7, Smith 3, Warren 2, Kaiser 2.

Buhler (3-12): Specht 6, Horning 6, Lackey 6, Stallman 4, Hanen 4, Mattison 4, Seely 2, McDowell 1.

Records: Great Bend 6-8, Buhler 3-12.

Mulvane 47, El Dorado 33

El Dorado 6 7 12 8 — 33

Mulvane 11 17 11 8 — 47

Records: Mulvane 3-12, El Dorado 0-15.

Rose Hill 54, Augusta 26

Records: Rose Hill 8-6, Augusta 2-13.

Chaparral 56, Medicine Lodge 46

Medicine Lodge 12 4 13 17 — 46

Chaparral 14 17 14 11 — 56

Medicine Lodge (1-12, 0-5): Fischer 22, Bryan 9, Smith 6, Alojacin 3, Landwehr 2, Collins 2, Coley 2.

Chaparral (9-5, 1-3): Francis 14, Swartz 13, Kangas 9, Hill 9, Gates 5, Eslinger 3, Holden 2, Albright 1.

Cheney 68, Trinity Academy 39

Cheney 10 16 22 20 — 68

Trinity 14 4 6 15 — 39

Cheney (15-0, 5-0): Scheer 27, McCormick 13, Wewe 9, Hague 6, Durr 4, Wehrman 4, Luehrs 2, Cline 2, Martin 1.

Trinity (8-6, 3-1): Bigelow 15, Broadie 11, Hedstrom 6, Witer 4, Shaffer 2, Pannell 1.

Records: Cheney 15-0, 5-0; Trinity 8-6, 3-1.

Halstead 49, Pratt 21

Records: Halstead 14-2, 4-1; Pratt 4-12, 1-3.

Hillsboro 47, Haven 26

Hillsboro 15 8 14 10 — 47

Haven 9 4 5 8 — 26

Hillsboro (14-2, 6-1): Z. Werth 11, J. Saunders 10, Shahan 9, Kleiner 8, T. Werth 7, S. Saunders 2.

Haven (5-10, 1-4): Jacques 8, Roper 7, Estill 7, Bri. Brawner 2, Estill 2.

Hesston 53, Hoisington 38

Hesston 14 14 12 13 — 53

Hoisington 12 10 4 12 — 38

Hesston (10-5, 4-1): Yoder 20, Kueker 11, Humphreys 8, Martin 6, Bartell 3, Kaiser 2, Ferralez 2, Lais 1.

Hoisington (5-10, 1-4): Hanzlick 13, Mason 12, Wolf 9, Schneider 2, Colson 1, Brack 1.

Nickerson 70, Larned 33

Records: Nickerson 13-2, 4-0; Larned 2-12, 0-4.

Smoky Valley 52, Lyons 40

Smoky Valley 17 9 16 10 — 52

Lyons 16 4 13 7 — 40

Smoky Valley (10-6, 2-3): Mullen 9, Priddy 9, Hazelwood 7, Brumbaugh 7, Haxton 7, Johnson 5, VanDerWege 3, Rose 3, Broxterman 2.

Lyons (3-8, 1-3): Belote 21, Jamie 5, Ramirez 4, Jamie 4, Carrera 3, Arriola 2.